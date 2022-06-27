U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Global Inductive Proximity Sensors Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Inductive Proximity Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: January 2022
Executive Pool: 5013
Companies: 42 - Players covered include Autonics Corporation; Balluff GmbH; Baumer Group; Datalogic SpA; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Euchner-USA, Inc; Fargo Controls, Inc.; Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG; Honeywell International, Inc.; K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG; Keyence Corporation; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH; Riko Opto-Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SICK AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Inductive Proximity Sensors estimated at US$1.4 Billion, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$202.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Automation segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $506.6 Million by 2026
The Inductive Proximity Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$506.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Automotive Segment to Reach US$506.9 Million by the year 2026
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$241.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$392.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-inductive-proximity-sensors-market-to-reach-2-3-billion-by-2026--301574761.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

