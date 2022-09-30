Global Inductor Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inductor Market by Inductance (Fixed, Variable), Type (Wire wound, Multilayered, Molded, Film), Core Type (Air, Ferrite, Iron), Shield Type (Shielded, Unshielded), Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The inductor market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2022 to 2027. Rise in innovations and developments in consumer electronic products coupled with surge in the trend of smart cities and smart homes requiring energy-efficient electronic and electrical systems is expected to fuel the growth of the inductor market.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, especially copper is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the inductor market.

Market for automotive vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the automotive applications, inductors being used have to operate under harsh environmental conditions. These inductors can be used a variety of applications including engine and transmission control units, LED drivers, HID lighting, and noise suppression for motors. Advancements in the automotive industry such as passenger comfort and safety, as well as environmental considerations, require expanding electronics to accommodate the decreasing available space. In the automotive industry inductors are used in applications including EMI filtering of high-power lines and energy storage for high-frequency DC-to-DC converters. Surface-mount power inductors are widely used in the automotive sector. Due to increasing electrification instead of mechanization of a number of systems, large amount of current is required to be appropriately regulated and filtered. Moreover, owing to the adoption and increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, the demand for inductors in automobiles has considerably increased.

In January 2022, Panasonic (Japan) launched a power inductor for automotive use that can be surface mounted and is capable of passing a large current of 70 A. The inductor enables ECUs to be directly mounted on engines by achieving excellent heat and vibration resistance.

Market for general circuits application segment is expected to dominate the market forecast period

Various types of inductors are used for general circuits. General circuits include filters and oscillators. Other types of general circuits include car navigations, car audios, and body control equipment including wipers and power windows. Inductors combined with capacitors and resistors are widely used to create filters for analog circuits, as well as in signal processing. Since the impedance of an inductor increases as the frequency of a signal increases, an inductor alone can act as a low-pass filter. Oscillators can be made by combining capacitors and inductors. One of the most common types of oscillators is the LC oscillator, which generates a continuous periodic waveform. LC Oscillators are commonly used in radio-frequency circuits owing to their good phase noise characteristics and their ease of implementation. These inductors can't be used for products, which require high reliability, including powertrains and safety equipment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Innovations and Developments in Consumer Electronic Products

Growing Trend of Smart Cities and Smart Homes That Require Energy-Efficient Electronic and Electrical Systems

Restraints

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials, Especially Copper

Longer Lead Time of Inductors

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices

Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

Rapid Development of 5G Technology

Challenges

Complexities Associated with Miniaturization of Inductors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Inductor Market, by Inductance

7 Inductor Market, by Type

8 Inductor Market, by Core Type

9 Inductor Market, by Shield Type

10 Inductor Market, by Mounting Technique

11 Inductor Market, by Application

12 Inductor Market, by Vertical

13 Inductor Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Abc Taiwan Electronics

Bel Fuse

Bourns

Chilisin Electronics

Coilcraft

Delta Electronics

Falco Electronics

Gci Technologies

Gowanda Electronics

Ice Components

Inductor Supply, Inc.

Johanson Technology

Kyocera Avx

Laird Technologies

Littelfuse

Murata Manufacturing

Panasonic

Pulse Electronics

Samsung-Electro Mechanics (Semco)

Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics

Sumida

Taiyo Yuden

Tdk

Token Electronics

Tt Electronics

Vishay Intertechnology

Wurth Elektronik

Zhenhua Electronics

