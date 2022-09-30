U.S. markets close in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,624.69
    -15.78 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,002.08
    -223.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,716.56
    -20.95 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,687.25
    +12.32 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.63
    -1.60 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.90
    +2.30 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7540
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1150
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6900
    +0.2470 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,712.66
    +457.61 (+2.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.79
    +6.36 (+1.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Global Inductor Market to Reach $7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.6%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inductor Market by Inductance (Fixed, Variable), Type (Wire wound, Multilayered, Molded, Film), Core Type (Air, Ferrite, Iron), Shield Type (Shielded, Unshielded), Mounting Technique, Vertical, Application, Geography - Global Forecast 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The inductor market is projected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 % from 2022 to 2027. Rise in innovations and developments in consumer electronic products coupled with surge in the trend of smart cities and smart homes requiring energy-efficient electronic and electrical systems is expected to fuel the growth of the inductor market.

However, fluctuating prices of raw materials, especially copper is a prominent factor limiting the growth of the inductor market.

Market for automotive vertical segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In the automotive applications, inductors being used have to operate under harsh environmental conditions. These inductors can be used a variety of applications including engine and transmission control units, LED drivers, HID lighting, and noise suppression for motors. Advancements in the automotive industry such as passenger comfort and safety, as well as environmental considerations, require expanding electronics to accommodate the decreasing available space. In the automotive industry inductors are used in applications including EMI filtering of high-power lines and energy storage for high-frequency DC-to-DC converters. Surface-mount power inductors are widely used in the automotive sector. Due to increasing electrification instead of mechanization of a number of systems, large amount of current is required to be appropriately regulated and filtered. Moreover, owing to the adoption and increase in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, the demand for inductors in automobiles has considerably increased.

In January 2022, Panasonic (Japan) launched a power inductor for automotive use that can be surface mounted and is capable of passing a large current of 70 A. The inductor enables ECUs to be directly mounted on engines by achieving excellent heat and vibration resistance.

Market for general circuits application segment is expected to dominate the market forecast period

Various types of inductors are used for general circuits. General circuits include filters and oscillators. Other types of general circuits include car navigations, car audios, and body control equipment including wipers and power windows. Inductors combined with capacitors and resistors are widely used to create filters for analog circuits, as well as in signal processing. Since the impedance of an inductor increases as the frequency of a signal increases, an inductor alone can act as a low-pass filter. Oscillators can be made by combining capacitors and inductors. One of the most common types of oscillators is the LC oscillator, which generates a continuous periodic waveform. LC Oscillators are commonly used in radio-frequency circuits owing to their good phase noise characteristics and their ease of implementation. These inductors can't be used for products, which require high reliability, including powertrains and safety equipment.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Innovations and Developments in Consumer Electronic Products

  • Growing Trend of Smart Cities and Smart Homes That Require Energy-Efficient Electronic and Electrical Systems

Restraints

  • Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials, Especially Copper

  • Longer Lead Time of Inductors

Opportunities

  • Increasing Demand for Wireless and Connected Devices

  • Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles

  • Rapid Development of 5G Technology

Challenges

  • Complexities Associated with Miniaturization of Inductors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Inductor Market, by Inductance

7 Inductor Market, by Type

8 Inductor Market, by Core Type

9 Inductor Market, by Shield Type

10 Inductor Market, by Mounting Technique

11 Inductor Market, by Application

12 Inductor Market, by Vertical

13 Inductor Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Abc Taiwan Electronics

  • Bel Fuse

  • Bourns

  • Chilisin Electronics

  • Coilcraft

  • Delta Electronics

  • Falco Electronics

  • Gci Technologies

  • Gowanda Electronics

  • Ice Components

  • Inductor Supply, Inc.

  • Johanson Technology

  • Kyocera Avx

  • Laird Technologies

  • Littelfuse

  • Murata Manufacturing

  • Panasonic

  • Pulse Electronics

  • Samsung-Electro Mechanics (Semco)

  • Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics

  • Sumida

  • Taiyo Yuden

  • Tdk

  • Token Electronics

  • Tt Electronics

  • Vishay Intertechnology

  • Wurth Elektronik

  • Zhenhua Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhepuv

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-inductor-market-to-reach-7-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-6-6-301637820.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsStocks Plummet to 22-M

  • Apple exec departs after TikTok remarks, Disney+ gets new president, Google to sunset Stadia

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down leading business headlines, including leadership changes at Apple and Disney as well as Google winding down its cloud gaming service Stadia.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • The Next Bullish Catalyst For Oil Markets

    Oil markets were relatively unscathed by Hurricane Ian, but another bullish catalyst is already looming over oil prices

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Charles River Labs Is Still Facing a Downward Current

    Charles River Laboratories is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in a variety of preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy and cell therapy services. The cutting-edge Massachusetts-based company has been upgraded to a fundamental "buy" recommendation by a sell-side firm with a $240 price target. In the daily bar chart of CRL, below, we can see that the shares have been in a steady downtrend the past 12 months.

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Oil Price Remains High

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • Retail sector facing ‘full-on inventory crisis,’ analyst says

    Cowen Managing Director John Kernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Nike earnings and stock performance, the inventory crisis throughout the retail sector, consumer spending, supply chain woes, and the outlook for Nike.

  • EU Approves Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers approved the main tenets of the plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • Altria Decides to Compete With Juul in Vaping

    Altria Group said it is preparing to end its noncompete agreement with Juul Labs, giving Juul’s largest shareholder the flexibility to acquire another e-cigarette brand or develop its own new vaping products.

  • Can I Switch My Social Security Benefit to a Spousal Benefit?

    Social Security benefits can provide you with a stream of retirement income that is reliable. Deciding when to take benefits is an important question, especially if you're married and hope to qualify for spousal benefits. If you're already taking Social … Continue reading → The post Rules for Switching Social Security Benefits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NioCorp CEO Mark Smith to Appear on Fox Business News' "The Claman Countdown" on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will be a guest on "The Claman Countdown" show on the Fox Business News channel on Monday, October 3, 2022.

  • 1 Monster Opportunity in the Global Chip Shortage

    Companies are still struggling to get enough computer chips for their products to meet customer demand. For reference, the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ: SOXX) is down 38% year to date. Here's why Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is a monster opportunity for investors amid this global chip shortage.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces hiring freeze and restructuring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith details a new report that Meta is planning to cut costs, freeze hiring, and restructure its teams.