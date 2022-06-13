Global Industrial 3D Printing Market to 2026 - Smart Manufacturing with Industry 4.0 Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Industrial 3D Printing Market

Dublin, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial 3D Printing Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Offering (Printers, Materials, Software, Services), Application, Process, Technology, Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial 3D printing market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.

As AM is industrializing, software are playing a significant role across all areas of the AM workflow. While design, CAD, and simulation have always been a necessity in the AM process, the manufacturing of industry-grade and lightweight parts requires software that can adequately cope with the specific needs of the process. There is also a growing demand for 3D printing services as it helps in reducing manufacturers' costs attributed to the reduction in person-hours and material loss from the conventional manufacturing process.



Market for industrial 3D printing services to have highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For many companies, 3D printing is unfeasible due to the high associated costs. Thus, 3D printing services are high in demand as they do not require high initial capital expenditure. Services such as consultation and shipping are also covered under 3D printing services.



Electron beam melting technology segment to have highest growth throughout the forecast period

The electron beam melting technology segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Electron beam melting technology has proven to be a cost-effective additive manufacturing (AM) solution in the manufacturing of orthopedic implants and parts used in the aerospace industry. The technology offers design freedom and stacking capabilities. EBM helps to build high-strength parts that make the most of the native properties of the metals used in the process, eliminating impurities that may accumulate when using casting metals or other fabrication methods. Although the market for EBM is relatively small due to the high costs of printers, it is witnessing high adoption for printing critical components for the aerospace & defense, petrochemical, automotive, and medical industries.



Market for healthcare industry to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market for the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. 3D printing in healthcare is a fast-growing subsector. Due to decreased costs of 3D printers and increased availability of CAD/CAM medical software, many hospitals worldwide are acquiring 3D printers. New technological developments have enabled healthcare advances with 3D printing. For instance, customized 3D-printed surgical instruments such as scalpel handles, forceps, or clamps that reduce operating time and provide better surgical outcomes are manufactured from materials such as stainless steel, nylon, titanium alloys, and nickel. The advancements in 3D printing technology are expected to enable healthcare providers to offer a high degree of customized care.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial 3D printing market in APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This region is a lucrative market for industrial 3D printing, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 60% of the world's population, resulting in the high growth of various industries, such as automotive and healthcare. Global manufacturers having their presence in APAC in terms of manufacturing facilities, distribution systems, and sales offices are easing the supply of 3D printing components in this region. Establishing regional centers for industrial 3D printing training, research, and education in Asian countries is expected to provide skilled operators for 3D printing systems. These factors are expected to contribute to the regional market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Industrial 3D Printing Market

4.2 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Offering

4.3 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Process

4.4 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Industry

4.5 Industrial 3D Printing Market in North America, by Offering and Industry

4.6 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Focus on High-Volume Production Using 3D Printing

5.2.1.2 Advancements in 3D Printing Software

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for 3D Printing Services

5.2.1.4 Development of Advanced 3D Printing Materials

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Capital Requirement for Additive Manufacturing

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardization

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Smart Manufacturing with Industry 4.0

5.2.3.2 Increasing Investments in Core Printing Technologies and Specialized Software

5.2.3.3 Positive Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printing Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Threat of Copyright Violation

5.2.4.2 Adverse Impact of Large-Scale 3D Printing on Environment

5.3 Tariffs and Regulations

5.3.1 Tariffs Related to 3D Printers

5.4 Regulations

5.5 Case Studies

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Value Chain Analysis

5.8 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.9 Industrial 3D Printing Market: Supply Chain

5.10 Technology Analysis

5.10.1 Key Emerging Technologies

5.10.1.1 Hybrid Manufacturing

5.10.2 Adjacent Technologies

5.10.2.1 Cnc Machining

5.11 Technology Trends

5.11.1 Shift Toward Service Providers for Functional Parts

5.11.2 Development of New Materials in Industrial 3D Printing Market

5.12 Patent Analysis

5.12.1 List of Major Patents

5.13 Trade Data

5.13.1 Import Scenario

5.13.2 Export Scenario

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers

6 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Printers

6.3 Materials

6.4 Software

6.5 Services

6.6 Impact of COVID-19 on 3D Printer Offerings

7 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Process

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Binder Jetting

7.2.1 Binder Jetting Works with All Types of Materials Available in Powdered Forms

7.3 Direct Energy Deposition

7.3.1 Direct Energy Deposition Machine Has Head That Consists of Nozzle Affixed to Multi-Axis Arm

7.4 Material Extrusion

7.4.1 Fused Deposition Modeling (Fdm) is Used in Material Extrusion Process

7.5 Material Jetting

7.5.1 Material Jetting is Also Known as Multi-Jet Modeling, Drop on Demand, Thermojet, Inkjet Printing, and Photopolymer Jetting

7.6 Powder Bed Fusion

7.6.1 Powder Bed Fusion Process Uses Electron or Laser Beams to Melt and Fuse Material Powders

7.7 Sheet Lamination

7.7.1 Sheet Lamination Process is Mostly Used When Metal or Paper is Used as Printing Material

7.8 Vat Photopolymerization

7.8.1 Vat Photopolymerization Process Uses Stereolithography and Digital Light Processing Technologies

8 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Stereolithography

8.2.1 Stereolithography Uses Uv Lasers to Cure and Solidify Thin Layers of Photo-Reactive Resin

8.2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Stereolithography 3D Printers

8.3 Fused Deposition Modeling (Fdm)

8.3.1 Fdm is Highly Used to Create Concept Models and Functional Parts

8.3.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Fused Deposition Modeling Technology

8.4 Selective Laser Sintering (Sls)

8.4.1 Selective Laser Sintering 3D Printing Technology Uses Laser Beam to Fuse Powdered Thermoplastics

8.4.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Selective Laser Sintering

8.5 Direct Metal Laser Sintering (Dmls)

8.5.1 Direct Metal Laser Sintering is Used for Building Metallic Objects

8.5.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct Metal Laser Sintering

8.6 Polyjet Printing

8.6.1 Polyjet 3D Printing Technology is Used to Develop Models with Intricate Details and Complex Geometries

8.6.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Polyjet Printing

8.7 Inkjet Printing

8.7.1 Inkjet 3D Printing Involves Selective Deposition of Liquid Binding Agent to Join Powder Particles

8.7.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Inkjet Printing

8.8 Electron Beam Melting (Ebm)

8.8.1 Electron Beam Melting Technology Produces High-Density Parts and Have Relatively Good Mechanical Properties

8.8.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Electron Beam Melting

8.9 Laser Metal Deposition (Lmd)

8.9.1 Laser Metal Deposition Technology Involves Repair, Cladding, and Production of Parts

8.9.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Laser Metal Deposition

8.10 Digital Light Processing (Dlp)

8.10.1 Dlp 3D Printing Technology is Similar to Stereolithography as Both Technologies Use Photopolymers as Materials

8.10.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Digital Light Processing

8.11 Laminated Object Manufacturing (Lom)

8.11.1 Laminated Object Manufacturing Uses Sheet Lamination Process That Involves Paper as Printing Material and Adhesives for Binding Sheets

8.11.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Laminated Object Manufacturing

8.12 Others

9 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prototyping

9.2.1 Prototyping is Becoming Globally Accepted Methodology in Industrial Manufacturing Processes

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 3D Printing Enables Inexpensive Manufacturing of Products in Smaller Volumes

10 Industrial 3D Printing Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Prototyping is Becoming Globally Accepted Methodology in Industrial Manufacturing Process

10.3 Aerospace & Defense

10.3.1 3D Printing Allows for Relatively Inexpensive Production of Products in Smaller Volumes

10.4 Food & Culinary

10.4.1 3D Printing Helps to Create Complex Shapes Used in Food & Culinary Industry

10.5 Printed Electronics

10.5.1 3D Printing Allows for Relatively Inexpensive Production of Products in Smaller Volumes

10.6 Foundry & Forging

10.6.1 3D Printing Has Emerged as Established Technology in Foundry Industry

10.7 Healthcare

10.7.1 Metals, Polymers, and Ceramics are Widely Used 3D Printing Materials in Healthcare Industry

10.8 Jewelry

10.8.1 Jewelers Use Cad and High-Resolution 3D Printers to Create 3D-Printed Patterns

10.9 Oil & Gas

10.9.1 3D Printing is Used to Make Parts Used in Oil & Gas Industry That Exhibit Chemical and Heat Resistance

10.10 Consumer Goods

10.10.1 3D Printing Allows to Achieve High Design Freedom in Making Complex Geometries

10.11 Others

10.12 Impact COVID-19 Pandemic on Various Industries

10.12.1 Most-Affected Industry

10.12.2 Least-Affected Industry

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Stratasys

13.1.2 3D Systems

13.1.3 Materialise

13.1.4 Eos

13.1.5 GE Additive

13.1.6 Exone

13.1.7 Voxeljet

13.1.8 Slm Solutions

13.1.9 Envisiontec

13.1.10 Hp

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Optomec

13.2.2 Groupe Gorge

13.2.3 Renishaw

13.2.4 Hoganas

13.2.5 Covestro

13.2.6 Protolabs

13.2.7 Sculpteo

13.2.8 Ultimaker

13.2.9 Beijing Tiertime Technology

13.2.10 Desktop Metal

13.2.11 Carbon

13.2.12 Markforged

13.2.13 Nano Dimension

13.2.14 Evolve Additive Solutions

13.2.15 Xyzprinting

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agf6d5

