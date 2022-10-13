U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

Global Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach $187.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Alcohol Industry"

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Industrial Alcohol Market to Reach $187.9 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Alcohol estimated at US$117.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$187.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ethyl Alcohol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$64.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Methyl Alcohol segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
- The Industrial Alcohol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.8 Billion by the year 2027.
- Isopropyl Alcohol Segment to Record 6.3% CAGR
- In the global Isopropyl Alcohol segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 105 Featured)
BASF SE
Birla Sugar
Cargill, Incorporated
Cristalco SAS
Flint Hills Resources, LLC
Grain Processing Corporation
Green Plains Inc.
Greenfield Global Inc.
HPCL Biofuels Limited
MGP Ingredients
Raizen S.A.
Merck KGaA
The Andersons Inc.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798835/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Industrial Alcohol: An Introduction
Ethyl Alcohol or Ethanol
Methyl Alcohol or Methanol
Isopropyl Alcohol
Isobutyl Alcohol
Benzyl Alcohol
Industrial Alcohol Market: Prospects and Outlook
Ethyl Alcohol Dominates Global Industrial Alcohol Market
Fuel Emerges as the Largest End-Use Application Market
Feedstock Usage in Industrial Alcohols
High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Industrial Alcohol - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Range of Applications for Industrial Alcohol Boosts
Market Prospects
Rising Importance of Alternative Fuels and Government Support
for Biofuels Augurs Well for the Industrial Alcohol Market
Ethanol Production Scenario
Global Fuel Ethanol Production (in Million Gallons) for 2019
Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million Gallons: 2019
Fuel Ethanol Production Capacity in the US (in Billion Gallons
Per Year) for the Period 2015-2019
European Ethanol Market by End-Use (in % of Production Volume)
for 2019
European Renewable Ethanol Production (Volume Share) by
Feedstock: 2019
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Automotive Industry Dynamics Influence Demand Trends in Ethanol
Market
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010-2024
Growing Use of Industrial Alcohol in Personal Care Industry
World Beauty and Personal Care Products Market (in US$ Billion)
for Years for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, & 2025
Demand for Industrial Alcohol on the Rise from Pharmaceutical
Industry
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rising Demand for Hand Sanitizers
Boosts Prospects for Denatured Alcohol Market
Opportunity Indicator: Global Hand Sanitizer Market (In Billion
US$) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Chemical Industry Evolves as a Major End-Use Market for
Industrial Alcohol
Methyl Alcohol Market Benefits from Myriad Applications
Global Methanol Production Capacity in Million Metric Tons for
2018 and 2030
Global Methanol Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Region:
2019
Isopropyl Alcohol Market: Growing Applications in Diverse
Markets Fuels Prospects
Rising Demand for Disinfectants Augurs Well for Isopropyl
Alcohol Market: Global Antiseptic & Disinfectants Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Widespread Availability of Feedstock for Industrial Alcohol
Favors Market Growth
Global Ethanol Market by Feedstock (in %) for 2019

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798835/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

