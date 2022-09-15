Global Industrial Announces Release of Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report, which is available on the Company's new ESG webpage.

Global Industrial embraces responsible ESG stewardship as an essential part of its mission to build a successful business. The Company's inaugural report provides an overview of its ESG efforts and highlights its commitment to ESG initiatives looking forward.

"The creation of this report and the initiatives included, reflect the universal commitment of the Global Industrial Board of Directors, executive team, and our associates, to our corporate mission of responsible stewardship," said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer at Global Industrial. "As our name suggests, we at Global Industrial think of our corporate responsibility in global terms. This report underscores the importance we place on ESG principles, and communicates a message to all of our stakeholders, internal and external, that sustainability, diversity and inclusion are among our highest priorities as we continue to advance our business objectives. We are proud of Global Industrial's accomplishments in corporate stewardship to date, and are committed to advancing our ESG journey."

Global Industrial supports its ESG initiatives from a solid foundation, which includes investing in infrastructure and innovation, trusting and empowering its associates, supporting local communities in which its associates work and live, embracing a conservative approach to its own resource use, and providing products and services to its customers designed specifically to reduce resource consumption throughout their supply chains.

"ESG responsibility is an important aspect of our business mission. It is our hope that our demonstrated commitment to ESG initiatives will serve as a positive model of corporate civic responsibility, in further alignment with our vision," said Adina Storch, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Global Industrial.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of that term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Additional written or oral forward-looking statements may be made by Global Industrial Company, from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or otherwise. Any such statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on management's estimates, assumptions and projections. These statements are made as of the date hereof, and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements as a result of new information or new or future developments, except as otherwise required by law.

