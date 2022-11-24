Global Industrial Automated Guided Vehicles/Autonomous Mobile Robots Wireless Charging Research Report 2022: Improved Technology Efficiency and the Increasing Need for Automation Drive Implementations
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends and Opportunities in the Wireless Charging of Industrial Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)/Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The analyst analyzes charging trends and technologies for AGVs and AMRs across industries in this study. We also cover similar charging technology trends in passenger electric vehicles (EVs) to provide a comprehensive perspective.
Industry digitalization increases automation on the factory floor through robots, cobots, and other autonomous machineries such as AGVs and AMRs. With rising adoption, associated issues like charging and maintenance draw focus as handling these autonomous vehicles without creating downtimes or disrupting their performance is a challenge.
The ways to efficiently recharge these vehicles while in operation are evolving, resulting in a distinct market. The latest development is the wireless charging of AGVs and AMRs.
Through this report, the analyst aims to offer stakeholders insights into the AGV/AMR wireless charging market and its opportunities until 2030.
Other information includes:
EV types classified by application
The latest disruptive trends in charging and their advantages and disadvantages
The functioning of the underlying technology
Major players driving the various charging trends, their products, and technology partnerships between companies
Estimates and forecasts
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
3. Market Overview
Overview
AMR Market Overview
AGV Market Overview
4. Technology Trends
EV Charging Concepts-Overview
Technology Trends in EV Charging-Overview
Industrial AGV/AMR Charging Trends for Manufacturing
Industrial EV Wireless Charging
Charging System Case Study-Wiferion
Passenger EV Charging Trend: Passenger EV Robot Charging Case Study-EV Safe Charge's ZiGGY
Wireless Charging for EVs
Passenger EV Wireless Charging Case Study-Plugless PowerT
EV Charging Trends
5. Competitors
Industrial EV-Wireless Charging Competitors
Passenger EV-Robot Charging Competitors
Passenger EV-Wireless Charging Competitors
6. Market Sizing-AGV/AMR
AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Region
AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Application-Europe (including UK)
AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Charging Type-Europe (including UK)
Market Size Forecast-Europe (including UK)
AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Application-North America
AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Charging Type-North America
Market Size Forecast-North America
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1-Transition to Wireless Charging for AGVs/AMRs
Growth Opportunity 2-Increased AGV/AMR Adoption across Industries
Growth Opportunity 3-Players in Wireless AGV/AMR Charging Moving into Passenger EV Charging and Similar Avenues
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbjq9w
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900