Global Industrial Automated Guided Vehicles/Autonomous Mobile Robots Wireless Charging Research Report 2022: Improved Technology Efficiency and the Increasing Need for Automation Drive Implementations

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends and Opportunities in the Wireless Charging of Industrial Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)/Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst analyzes charging trends and technologies for AGVs and AMRs across industries in this study. We also cover similar charging technology trends in passenger electric vehicles (EVs) to provide a comprehensive perspective.

Industry digitalization increases automation on the factory floor through robots, cobots, and other autonomous machineries such as AGVs and AMRs. With rising adoption, associated issues like charging and maintenance draw focus as handling these autonomous vehicles without creating downtimes or disrupting their performance is a challenge.

The ways to efficiently recharge these vehicles while in operation are evolving, resulting in a distinct market. The latest development is the wireless charging of AGVs and AMRs.

Through this report, the analyst aims to offer stakeholders insights into the AGV/AMR wireless charging market and its opportunities until 2030.

Other information includes:

  • EV types classified by application

  • The latest disruptive trends in charging and their advantages and disadvantages

  • The functioning of the underlying technology

  • Major players driving the various charging trends, their products, and technology partnerships between companies

  • Estimates and forecasts

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. Market Overview

  • Overview

  • AMR Market Overview

  • AGV Market Overview

4. Technology Trends

  • EV Charging Concepts-Overview

  • Technology Trends in EV Charging-Overview

  • Industrial AGV/AMR Charging Trends for Manufacturing

  • Industrial EV Wireless Charging

  • Charging System Case Study-Wiferion

  • Passenger EV Charging Trend: Passenger EV Robot Charging Case Study-EV Safe Charge's ZiGGY

  • Wireless Charging for EVs

  • Passenger EV Wireless Charging Case Study-Plugless PowerT

  • EV Charging Trends

5. Competitors

  • Industrial EV-Wireless Charging Competitors

  • Passenger EV-Robot Charging Competitors

  • Passenger EV-Wireless Charging Competitors

6. Market Sizing-AGV/AMR

  • AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Region

  • AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Application-Europe (including UK)

  • AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Charging Type-Europe (including UK)

  • Market Size Forecast-Europe (including UK)

  • AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Application-North America

  • AGV/AMR Sales Forecast by Charging Type-North America

  • Market Size Forecast-North America

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1-Transition to Wireless Charging for AGVs/AMRs

  • Growth Opportunity 2-Increased AGV/AMR Adoption across Industries

  • Growth Opportunity 3-Players in Wireless AGV/AMR Charging Moving into Passenger EV Charging and Similar Avenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pbjq9w


