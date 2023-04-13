The Global Industrial Automation Services Market is forecast to grow by $74.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Industrial Automation Services Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the industrial automation services market and is forecast to grow by $74.36 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.66% during the forecast period.

Our report on the industrial automation services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for main automation contractors, increasing focus on predictive maintenance, and increasing plant complexities.



The industrial automation services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• PE

• Maintenance and support

• OS

• Consulting



By End-user

• Discrete industries

• Process industries



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the value chain integration by automation solution providers as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation services market growth during the next few years. Also, the virtualization of automation control systems and the growing implementation of software as a service will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial automation services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, Epicor Software Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Keyence Corp., OMRON Corp., R and L Engineering Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SARO Automation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The EPIC Systems Group LLC, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial automation services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

