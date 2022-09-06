The Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market is expected to grow by $ 1.83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.19% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial barcode scanner market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 83 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.

19% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial barcode scanner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0, the rise in adoption of wearable barcode scanners in the manufacturing industry, and the increased deployment of mobile workforce.

The industrial barcode scanner market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial barcode scanner market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Mobile computers

• Handheld scanners

• Ring scanners



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of wearables with the same functionalities as traditional barcode scanners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial barcode scanner market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for rugged industrial barcode scanners and increased use of big data with data captured from barcode scanners will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial barcode scanner market covers the following areas:

• Industrial barcode scanner market sizing

• Industrial barcode scanner market forecast

• Industrial barcode scanner market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial barcode scanner market vendors that include Barcodes Inc., Bluebird Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., Cognex Corp., Datalogic Spa, Denso Corp., EUROTECH Spa, Generalscan, GMO Internet Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mexxen Technology Inc., OMRON Corp., Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Portable Technology Solutions LLC, RIOTEC Co Ltd., SATO Holdings Corp., Unipro Tech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., ZEBEX INDUSTRIES Inc., Zebra Technologies Corp., and Advantech Co Ltd. Also, the industrial barcode scanner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

