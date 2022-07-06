Global Industrial Burner Market Report 2022: Surging Adoption of Dual-Fuel Industrial Burners to Drive Market

Company Logo

Global Industrial Burner Market

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Burner Market by Type (Regenerative, High Thermal, Radiant, Direct-Fired), Fuel Type (Oil, Gas, Dual, Solid), End Use (F&B, Petrochemical, Power, Chemical, Metals & Mining), Operating Temperature, Automation, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial burner market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to increased deployment of natural gas-based industrial burners, especially in Europe.

The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is also propelling demand for industrial burners and combustion systems. The rising adoption of biofuels, hazardous waste, and hydrogen-based industrial burners are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial burner market during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f58ok

