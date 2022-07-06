U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Global Industrial Burner Market Report 2022: Surging Adoption of Dual-Fuel Industrial Burners to Drive Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Industrial Burner Market

Global Industrial Burner Market
Global Industrial Burner Market

Dublin, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Burner Market by Type (Regenerative, High Thermal, Radiant, Direct-Fired), Fuel Type (Oil, Gas, Dual, Solid), End Use (F&B, Petrochemical, Power, Chemical, Metals & Mining), Operating Temperature, Automation, Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial burner market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2022 to USD 7.9 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to increased deployment of natural gas-based industrial burners, especially in Europe.

The rapidly expanding manufacturing sector is also propelling demand for industrial burners and combustion systems. The rising adoption of biofuels, hazardous waste, and hydrogen-based industrial burners are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the industrial burner market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Surging Adoption of Dual-Fuel Industrial Burners to Drive Market
4.2 Asia-Pacific Market is Projected to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period
4.3 Direct-Fired Burner Segment in China Dominated Asia-Pacific Market in 2021
4.4 Oil Segment is Projected to Continue to Hold Larger Size of Market, by Fuel Type, Until 2027
4.5 Monoblock Segment is Projected to Continue to Hold Larger Size of Market, by Automation, Until 2027
4.6 High Temperature (>1400F) is Projected to Continue to Hold Larger Size of Market, by Operating Temperature, Until 2027
4.7 Radiant Burner Segment to Dominate Market, by Burner Type, in 2027
4.8 Chemicals Segment to Hold Largest Share of Market, by End-User Industry, in 2027

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
5.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Increasing Power Generation Worldwide Fueling Demand for Industrial Burners
5.4.1.2 Surging Adoption of Dual-Fuel Industrial Burners to Lower Imprint of Depleting Fossil Fuels
5.4.1.3 Increased Deployment of Natural Gas-Based Industrial Burners, Especially in Europe
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Significant Capital Investment Requirement for Boiler-Based Burners
5.4.2.2 Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations Pertaining to Environmental Pollution
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Aging Power Generation Infrastructure and Increasing Refurbishment of Industrial Burners Used in Other Applications
5.4.3.2 Development of Sophisticated Liquid and Gas Burners with 3D Printing Technology
5.4.3.3 Adoption of Biofuels, Hazardous Waste, and Hydrogen-Based Industrial Burners
5.4.4 Challenge
5.4.4.1 Complexities Associated with Retrofitting, Maintenance, and Replacement of Industrial Burners
5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets in Industrial Burner Market

6 Industrial Burner Market, by Burner Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Regenerative Burner
6.2.1 Regenerative Burners are Specifically Adopted in High-Temperature Furnaces
6.3 High Thermal Release Burner
6.3.1 High Thermal Release Burners Have Low Nox Emissions
6.4 Radiant Burner
6.4.1 Radiant Burners Can be Used in Both Low- and High-Temperature Applications
6.5 Direct-Fired Burner
6.5.1 Direct-Fired Burners Offer Advantages of Low Fuel Consumption and Operating Cost
6.6 Self-Recuperative Burner
6.6.1 Self-Recuperative Burners are Easy to Incorporate into Retrofit Installations
6.7 Others

7 Industrial Burner Market, by Fuel Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oil
7.2.1 Oil-Fired Burners Can be Used in Any Location
7.3 Gas
7.3.1 Expanding Natural Gas Distribution Network to Accelerate Demand for Gas-Fired Industrial Burners
7.4 Dual Fuel
7.4.1 Dual Fuel Burners Offer Increased Efficiency and Reliability
7.5 Solid Fuel
7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Biomass and Industrial Waste Burners to Fuel Demand for Solid Fuel Burners

8 Industrial Burner Market, by Automation
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Monoblock
8.2.1 Monoblock Burners are Compact, Have Reduced Footprint, and are Specially Designed to Minimize Nox Emissions
8.3 Duoblock
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Duoblock Burners in Food & Beverages Industry to Drive Market Growth

9 Industrial Burner Market, by Operating Temperature
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Low Temperature (< 1400F)
9.2.1 Low-Temperature Burners are Ideal for Low-Temperature Drying Applications
Table 31 Low Temperature (< 1400F): Market, by Region, 2020-2027 (USD Million)
9.3 High Temperature (> 1400F)

10 Industrial Burner Market, by End-User Industry

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Alzeta Corporation

  • Andritz Group

  • Ariston Group N. V.

  • Baltur S.P.A.

  • Bloom Engineering

  • C.I.B. Unigas S.P.A.

  • Ebico

  • Faber Burner Company

  • Fives

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • John Zink Hamworthy Combustion

  • Limpsfield Combustion Engineering

  • Mfburner

  • Nibe Group

  • Oilon Group Oy

  • Oxilon Pvt Ltd

  • Power Flame Inc.

  • Riello S. P. A.

  • Saacke GmbH

  • Selas Heat Technology Company

  • Sookook Corporation

  • Wayne Combustion Systems

  • Weishaupt

  • Wesman Group

  • Zeeco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f58ok

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


