The Global Industrial Burner Market size is expected to reach $8.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period

An industrial burner is a mechanical device that combines fuel and air and uses an ignition source to create a platform for combustion. The temperature of the entire manufacturing facility and other heating activities that take place during production are managed by industrial burners in each boiler and furnace heating system.

The most crucial element of an industrial boiler, furnace, or any other manufacturing process requiring high temperatures is an industrial burner. High dependability, high efficiency, and low pollution are the goals of both producers and users of the equipment.



Heavy industry relies heavily on industrial burners since they can be used for several purposes to achieve the necessary temperature and fire intensity. The most frequent uses for burners in industrial settings include heating, producing steam or thermal energy, and use in manufacturing operations. High-temperature structures are required for everything from home purposes to heat treatment for melting metal. Leading steel industry players are shifting their attention to high-power industrial welding solutions. A mechanical metal device called an industrial burner employs liquid or gas fuel to correctly discharge flames. The rate at which fuel and air are mixed determines the burner’s efficiency and has an impact on the flame’s stability.



FGR, which lowers the flame temperature and lessens the generation of nitrogen oxide (NOx), circulates some of the exhaust (flue) gas back into the combustion area. Based on the quantity of mass flow and the temperature, a system’s fan size and horsepower needs may change since the exhaust gas from the mixed air is hotter than the surrounding air. A boiler will roar, emit soot and carbon monoxide, and cool the flame too much (CO). A trained technician should therefore be present throughout installation.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The transportation restrictions put in place in reaction to the pandemic, which caused the supply chain for the main raw materials needed to produce Industrial Burners to be disrupted. Due to considerations like contractual responsibilities, health and safety regulations, resource availability, project delays or cancelation caused by the pandemic, as well as variables like resource availability, several end-use industries had to scale back or stop production completely. Nevertheless, the market for Industrial Burners was significantly affected by the closure of petrochemicals.



Market Growth Factor



International power generation is increasing



The Asia Pacific consumed almost half of all electricity worldwide in 2021, making it the region with the highest consumption. The International Energy Agency estimates that Southeast Asia’s electricity demand has increased at a rate of 6% annually on average. Additionally, to create high-pressured steam, power plant boilers employ a variety of fuels such as coal, petroleum, natural gas, and biomass/waste to enable facilities to produce electricity. As a result, the use of boilers in power plants will increase, which will increase the demand for industrial burners.



The use of 3D printing to create sophisticated liquid and gas burners



3D technology is applied in the maritime industry, where more sophisticated and cutting-edge industrial burners are used and serve as catalysts in the process of injecting diesel or oil into furnaces that light up the ship’s boilers, creating steam that drives the ship’s propulsion turbines. All of these elements are anticipated to offer excellent prospects for 3D printed industrial burners. As a requirement, significant capital investment is also required for the construction of industrial boiler plants. Additionally, the considerable amounts of R&D, designing, and engineering needed for such initiatives are time and resource-intensive which propels the growth of the industrial burners.



Market Restraining Factor



Boiler-based burners require a substantial capital expenditure



Due to varying design criteria and available after-sale services, industrial boiler prices are highly variable. Budget industrial boilers provide lower levels of customer service, shorter warranties, and shorter lifespans than more expensive industrial boilers. An industrial burner’s price is determined by the boiler’s spending patterns. All of these factors add up to lower overall industrial burner prices and higher installation and maintenance costs. It costs a lot of money to construct boiler bases for industrial burners. The market expansion for industrial burners is hampered by the large investment required for boiler-based burners.



Operating Temperature Outlook



By Operating Temperature, the Industrial Burner Market is segmented into High Temperature (> 1,400°F), Low Temperature (< 1,400°F). The Low Temperature (< 1,400°F) segment recorded a significant revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. For continuous or batch furnaces with a range of burner designs, control zones, and operating temperatures up to around 1400°F, where maximum temperature transfer and burner efficiency are required, a heat recovery system was designed.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the Industrial Burner Market is divided into Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Power Generation, Chemicals, Metals & Mining, Automotive, and Others. The Chemical segment procured the highest revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. It is because chemical process industries (CPI) rely heavily on combustion in industrial burners to provide thermal energy for processes including heat transfer, fluid heating, steam production, distillation, endothermic chemical reactions, metal melting, and others.



Burner Type Outlook



Based on the burner type, the Industrial Burner Market is classified into Regenerative Burner, High Thermal Release Burner, Radiant Burner, Direct-fired Burner, Self-recuperative Burner, and Others. The direct-fired burner segment registered a substantial revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. It is because it has a smaller equipment footprint. After all, it may produce more heat than an indirect-fired burner. The boilers in power plants that generate electricity by using high-pressure steam are where these burners are most frequently found.



Fuel Type Outlook



On the basis of Fuel Type, the Industrial Burner Market is divided into Oil, Gas, Solid Fuel, and Dual Fuel. The oil segment acquired the highest revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. It is because gasoline is readily available and developing nations are becoming more urbanized and industrial. In areas where natural gas is difficult to get by, oil is the most effective fuel kind. Many emerging nations lack an efficient natural gas distribution system. Additionally, compared to industrial burners powered by coal, oil-fired burners produce less carbon dioxide.



Power Rating Outlook



Based on the Power Rating, the Industrial Burner Market is bifurcated into Monoblock and Duoblock. The duo block segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. The burner head with the air inlet and the separately mounted fan make up the two pieces, or "blocks," that make up a duo block burner. When the fan is installed in the same room as the boiler, a fan enclosure can be used to achieve maximum sound absorption without obstructing access to the burner, requiring less space in front of the boiler/combustion chamber.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Industrial Burner Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region garnered the largest revenue share in the industrial burner market in 2021. Due to industrialization, the Asia Pacific industrial burner market is experiencing substantial changes in the manufacturing sector, which has fueled demand for industrial burners across the region’s nations. Industrial burner demand is rising in nations like China, India, South Korea, and Vietnam as a result of rising investments in LNG, chemicals, mining, and home manufacturing.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Andritz AG, NIBE Industrier AB, Corp., Honeywell International, Inc., Ariston Holding N.V., Max Weishaupt GmbH, Selas Heat Technology Company, LLC. Riello S.P.A. (Raytheon Technologies Corporation), Fives Group (Novafives S.A.S.), Oilon Group Oy and Ebico Trading Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Operating Temperature



• High Temperature (> 1,400°F)



• Low Temperature (< 1,400°F)



By Vertical



• Chemicals



• Petrochemicals



• Automotive



• Power Generation



• Metals & Mining



• Food & Beverages



• Others



By Burner Type



• Radiant Burner



• Direct-fired Burner



• Regenerative Burner



• High Thermal Release Burner



• Self-recuperative Burner & Others



By Fuel Type



• Oil



• Dual Fuel



• Gas



• Solid Fuel



By Power Rating



• Monoblock



• Duoblock



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Andritz AG



• NIBE Industrier AB, Corp.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Ariston Holding N.V.



• Max Weishaupt GmbH



• Selas Heat Technology Company, LLC



• Riello S.P.A. (Raytheon Technologies Corporation)



• Fives Group (Novafives S.A.S.)



• Oilon Group Oy



• Ebico Trading Ltd.



