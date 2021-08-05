Abstract: Global Industrial Chocolate Market to Reach US$80. 3 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Chocolate estimated at US$55.

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$80.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Confectionery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$24.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biscuits & Bakery Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Industrial Chocolate market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Industrial Chocolate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.95% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Dairy & Desserts Segment Corners a 18.9% Share in 2020



In the global Dairy & Desserts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Chocolate: The World?s Most Popular Sweet Treat

An Insight into the Historical Journey of Chocolate

Industrial Chocolate: A Prelude

Chocolate Products

Types of Chocolates

Manufacturing Process

Chocolate Evolves as Key Ingredient at the Crossroads of Health

and Indulgence

EXHIBIT 1: Chocolate Consumption Per Capita in Kg for USA,

Europe, China, India, Brazil

Festivals & Holidays: Time for Yummy Chocolates

Resistance to Chocolate is Frivolous, Industrial Chocolate

Market Thrives

Confectionery Grabs the Largest Pie

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions: The Focal Point for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

Product Differentiation: A Key Mantra for Success



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Overview of the End Use Industry of Industrial Chocolates

Confectionery

EXHIBIT 2: World Confectioneries Market in US$ Billion by

Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)

Biscuits & Bakery Products

EXHIBIT 3: World Bakery Products & Biscuits Market in Million

Tons by Geographic Region (2019E & 2022F)

EXHIBIT 4: Per Capita Consumption of Bakery Products (in US$)

by Select Countries: 2017

EXHIBIT 5: Per Capita Consumption of Biscuits (in US$) by

Select Countries: 2017

Dairy & Desserts

EXHIBIT 6: World Dairy Products Market in US$ Billion by

Geographic Region (2019 & 2022)

Ice Creams & Frozen Items

Cereals

High Demand for Compound Chocolate

Key Drivers Influencing the Market

Cultural Influences and Seasonality Influences Demand for

Chocolates

Trend towards Clean-Label Chocolate Gains Traction

Premiumization & New Flavors Add to Consumer Appeal

Chocolate Personalization and Customization Widen Addressable

Market

Variations in Industrial Chocolates Encourage Use in Special Diets

Saturating Demand for Chocolate Pushes Manufacturers to Develop

Innovative Products

Development of Innovative Chocolate Flavors Gains Traction

Regulations Lay Emphasis on Transparent Labeling

Cocoa Supply Chain Undergoes Change

Technology Innovations Aid Change in Supply Chain

Sustainable Practices in Cocoa Production

EXHIBIT 7: World Cocoa Production (2017-18): Percentage

Breakdown of Production by Region

EXHIBIT 8: Cocoa Grinding Countries by Output in Thousand Tons

Trends Restraining the Industrial Chocolates Market

Growing Incidence of Obesity

Obesity Statistics - A Glance

EXHIBIT 9: Proportion of Overweight Children (Girls and Boys)

in Total Population in Top 10 Countries with the Highest

Overweight Children Population

Besides Obesity, Chocolates Associated with Other Health Issues

Concerns with Food Safety

Increasing Health Concerns of Sugar Dampens Chocolate Consumption

Significant Distortion in Global Sugar Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Global Sugar Production (2018/19): Production

Volume in Million Tonnes and Percentage Breakdown by Region/

Country

EXHIBIT 11: Global Sugar Prices (2010-2019E) (in US$/Tonne)

Market Challenges

The Dynamics of Chocolate Pricing

Price Fluctuation to Challenge Market Growth

New Entrants Pose Threats

Threat of Substitute Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Confectionery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Confectionery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Confectionery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Biscuits & Bakery

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Biscuits & Bakery Products

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Biscuits & Bakery

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy & Desserts

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ice Creams &

Frozen Items by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ice Creams & Frozen Items

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ice Creams & Frozen

Items by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cereals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Cereals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cereals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Japanese Chocolate Industry

Japanese Chocolate Products Per Capita Consumption (in Kg) for

2011, 2015 and 2019E

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Chocolate Industry

Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Revenue Per Capita

(in US$) for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F

Chinese Chocolate Confectionery Average Price Per Unit (in US$)

for Years 2011, 2015, 2019E and 2023F

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: China Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 40: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: France Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 46: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 49: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: UK Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 52: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 55: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 58: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 67: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 70: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: India Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 73: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and

Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 85: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 88: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 91: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate by

End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,

Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 94: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits &

Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items,

Cereals and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for

Industrial Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia,

UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest

of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery

Products, Dairy & Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Chocolate

by End-Use - Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy &

Desserts, Ice Creams & Frozen Items, Cereals and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Chocolate by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Confectionery, Biscuits & Bakery Products, Dairy & Desserts,



