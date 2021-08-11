U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $63.3 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Industrial Cleaning Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 7823
Companies: 34 - Players covered include 3M Company; BASF SE; Clariant; Croda International Plc.; Diversey, Inc.; Dow, Inc.; Ecolab, Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Huntsman Corporation; Kao Chemicals Europe. S.L.; Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation; Neos Company Limited; Pilot Chemical Company; Quaker Chemical Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Spartan Chemical Co., Inc.; Stepan Company; WVT Industries N.V. (Belgium). and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Ingredient (Surfactants, Solvents, Chelating Agents, pH Regulators, Other Ingredients); Application (Manufacturing & Commercial, Healthcare, Retail & Food Service, Other Applications)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market to Reach $63.3 Billion by 2024
Industrial Cleaning denotes cleaning agents used in light-duty or heavy-duty cleaning applications in commercial and production facilities. The family includes cleaners used for general-purpose cleaning such as restroom and floor cleaning agents as well as specialized cleaners such as sanitizers and disinfectants. It also encompasses specialized cleaners used in technical cleaning purposes such as electronic and semi-conductor devices. These cleaning agents may be available in solid, semi-solid or liquid form. They may be acidic, basic or neutral in nature. The complete range of measures undertaken to safeguard health and improve quality of life can be collectively termed as 'Hygiene'. Industrial cleaning agents play an important role in protecting human beings and animals against life-threatening diseases caused by microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, viruses and certain protozoa. They also safeguard perishable goods such as food (fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and milk products) and cosmetics against microbial contaminations. A contemporary hygiene product not only provides protection against microbes, but also disrupts transmission routes of these microorganisms.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cleaning is projected to reach US$63.3 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Industrial Cleaning, accounting for an estimated 29.6% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$18.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is forecast to emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period.

With growing emphasis on making the workplace cleaner and hygienic for the safety and health of employees as well as visitors, demand for industrial cleaners continues to escalate across industries. Rising awareness on safety liability, voluntary initiatives aimed at health & hygiene promotion, and sustained demand from application industries are steering growth and progress in the industrial cleaners market. On the other hand, government initiatives and environmental regulations are immensely contributing to growth and progress of the market, while strongly suggesting a progressive expansion through the coming years. An ongoing trend in the world industrial cleaners market is the rising adoption of eco-friendly bio-based formulations, which exert zero or negligible impact on the environment and living beings while acknowledging the sustainability requirements of the industry. Rising awareness regarding cleanliness along with soaring need for disinfection are paving way for wider use of disinfectants and other industrial cleaners, with textile, chemical and food industries leading such demand from the front. At the same time, the alarming rise in number of communicable and infectious diseases is creating immense need for disinfectants and other cleaning formulations in healthcare industry as well as in municipal and general industrial sites. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

