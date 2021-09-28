U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,359.07
    -84.04 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.98
    -478.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.84
    -390.13 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.97
    -37.03 (-1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.11
    -0.34 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.30
    -11.70 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    22.53
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1682
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5220
    +0.0380 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3537
    -0.0168 (-1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3090
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,631.81
    -1,489.99 (-3.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.49
    -26.66 (-2.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.87
    -32.53 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence Report Predicts This Market to Surpass USD 1.44 Billion, Rising at 5.29% CAGR From 2021 to 2025 - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

- Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights

- SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Industrial Cleaning Procurement market is expected to garner USD 1.44 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 5.29% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Industrial Cleaning Market Procurement Research Report
Industrial Cleaning Market Procurement Research Report

Download PDF Sample Procurement Report of Industrial Cleaning Market

Key Points Covered in the Industrial Cleaning Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Industrial Cleaning Market:

  • • ABM Industries Inc

  • • GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc

  • • Anago Cleaning Systems Inc

Get Quick Access to the Key Global Suppliers Profiled Extensively in This Report

The Industrial Cleaning Market report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights at Industrial Cleaning Market https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/report/vitamins-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Engineering Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Industrial Vegetation Management Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Facilities Management – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Integrated Facility Management Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Distribution Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-cleaning-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence-report-predicts-this-market-to-surpass-usd-1-44-billion-rising-at-5-29-cagr-from-2021-to-2025---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301385834.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • China’s Electricity Crunch Is World’s Latest Supply-Chain Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s energy crisis is shaping up as the latest shock to global supply chains as factories in the world’s biggest exporter are forced to conserve energy by curbing production.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • COTI mints new Cardano stablecoin called Djed

    COTI will create Cardano’s new stablecoin – Djed – which was trumpeted by umbrella company IOKH founder Charles Hoskinson at the weekend.

  • China Power Crisis to Kick Off Global Race for Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power crisis looks set to spur it to import more coal from a wider range of producers, putting it into competition with European and Indian buyers that are also snapping up more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pand

  • Chinese Cities In The Dark After Widespread, "Unexpected" Blackouts

    Residents in three north-east Chinese provinces experienced unannounced power cuts as the electricity shortage which initially hit factories spreads to homes

  • Brent Oil Eases Off of Three-Year High as U.S. Equities Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent erased gains in tandem with weaker broader markets after earlier topping $80 for the first time in nearly three years. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardThe international crude benchmark rose above the key, psychological level fo

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • OPEC Predicts a Winner in Global Energy Transition: OPEC

    The cartel predicts it will dramatically boost its influence in the global oil market over the next two decades as production by other big producers falls.

  • Energy Shortages Are Becoming a Problem. The Winners and Losers.

    Shortages of electricity in China threaten to slow down economic growth there, while Europe has its own problems. Oil prices are rising.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Ford's Massive Electric Vehicle Plans Put Its Stock Definitely in My Future

    The automaker intends to make an even-bigger investment in EV production than outlined just a few months back.

  • China Power Crunch Unleashes Turmoil in Key Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic Da

  • Oil Briefly Spikes at More Than $80 a Barrel

    Oil prices were up for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday on supply constraints and rising demand. “While being bullish oil may no longer be out of consensus in the near-term, we do believe our view that crude fundamentals will stay healthy for many years to come despite the threats of electric vehicles, OPEC+/Iranian supply, Covid uncertainty and the historical lack of US producer discipline is far from the prevailing view,” wrote Goldman Sachs’ Neil Mehta. Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas have contributed to that shortfall, because they damaged U.S. oil and gas platforms and refineries.

  • Ford Fortifies EV Bet With Four New Factories in Tennessee and Kentucky

    The auto giant plans to spend $7 billion to build two battery factories in Kentucky and a third in western Tennessee—part of a collaboration with SK Innovation—as well as a factory for producing electric trucks.

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Only 47 stocks in the S&P 500 have fallen over the past year — Wall Street predicts they will climb up to 54% in 12 months

    DEEP DIVE Stock investors have been on a remarkable ride. But even during a bull market, there are some stocks that pull back, or even plunge. Over the past year, the S&P 500 index (SPX) has climbed a remarkable 34.