Global Industrial Company To Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 2, 2022

Global Industrial Company
PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2022 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 after U.S. market hours.

Global Industrial Company, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture
Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 2nd. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com.

If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.globalindustrial.com for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company
Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709802/Global-Industrial-Company-To-Report-Second-Quarter-2022-Results-on-August-2-2022

