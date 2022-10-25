PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after U.S. market hours.

Global Industrial Company, Monday, September 19, 2022, Press release picture

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1st. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com.

If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.globalindustrial.com for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®".

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Ryan Golden

The Plunkett Group

212-739-6729

mike@theplunkettgroup.com / ryan@theplunkettgroup.com

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722110/Global-Industrial-Company-to-Report-Third-Quarter-2022-Results-on-November-1-2022



