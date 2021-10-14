Global Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) System Growth Opportunities

Industrial Computed Tomography (CT) systems are equipment used for dimensional measurement and defect inspection for external and internal aspects of manufactured parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies.

A key factor driving the need for industrial CT systems is the growing complexity in design and manufacturing of components that utilize new processes, new materials, and intricate geometries that require advanced quality control and assurance solutions.



Conventional dimensional measurement technologies (e.g., CMM) are not able to meet such requirements, which led to the emergence of CT as one of the most effective technologies. Industrial CT systems are found to be resourceful in R&D and manufacturing applications alike. The analyst further foresees that CT will emerge as a powerful tool for decision making and inline production specifically. Rising complexity and volume of production, growing need to save costs due to destructive testing, and an increasing demand for precise analyses of objects will together drive the need for CT in industrial environments.However, there are critical challenges that market participants need to address to accelerate investment attractiveness among its customers. Technology innovations and smart methodology developments that will reduce image acquisition and reconstruction time, improve image resolution, and accelerate throughput will be important to overcome such challenges. This global industrial CT system market research is focused on assessing the current status of the market by identifying key market participants, breadth of product and technologies available in the market, key market activities, including acquisitions, product launches, innovations, and other technology trends.This research methodology on the market status combines the wealth of industry knowledge that The analyst has acquired over the years, wide range of secondary sources, and validation with industry experts. Revenue assessment methodology is a predominantly top-down approach. However, a partial bottom-up approach was performed to validate the estimations. This research will further look into areas where CT can be effectively applied across industry verticals, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices. The market has been analyzed in detail from a global perspective, understanding how CT is being perceived in Europe, North America, and APAC. Prominent market participants in each of these segments have been identified and analyzed. This study also aims at throwing light on what market participants are currently doing in this space, supported by how the market is likely to transform the manufacturing arena in the coming years. This could come out as being extremely helpful to the current set of participants in the market that are looking at understanding what their competitors are doing in the space. It can also serve as a major point of reference for all other market participants that are not aware of the immense benefits of CT or are in the verge of making a move in the market.

