Global Industrial Crystallizers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during Forecast Period | BlueWeave Consulting

BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
·6 min read
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd
BlueWeave Consulting and Research Pvt Ltd

New Delhi, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Industrial Crystallizers Market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increased use of industrial crystallizers by end-use industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceutical, wastewater treatment, chemicals and fertilizers, power plants, agrochemicals, metal and minerals, construction industries, etc.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the Global Industrial Crystallizers Market was worth USD 3.5 billion in the year 2021. The Industrial Crystallizers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, earning revenues of around USD 4.9 billion by the end of 2028. The global industrial crystallizers market is growing due to the increase in wastewater treatment and wastewater management by industries. Moreover, the use of industrial crystallizers in the production and purification of crystalline foods, drugs, chemicals, metals, fertilizers, etc., is also driving the growth of the global industrial crystallizers market during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Growing Pharmaceutical Activities to Drive Market Growth

Crystallization is a key operation in pharmaceuticals' processing, development, and manufacturing. Crystallizers are used in the formation of the pharmaceutical product, purification of intermediates, separation of intermediates and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), prevention of crystallization in amorphous products, etc. The crystallization process in pharmaceuticals is complex; it is developed by evaluating the type of equipment, solvent quality, recovering the solvent, maintaining temperature, time for reflux, effects of seeds, stirring RPM control, purification, and concentration of mother liquor. It is an essential step in the development of over 80% of drug products as it can control the size of crystals.

 

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/industrial-crystallizers-market/report-sample

Challenge: Disruption in Supply Chain

Industrial crystallizers are made of stainless steel. Unfortunately, there is a shortage in the global supply of semi-finished stainless steel and aluminum goods. Due to the shortage of raw materials, the price of stainless steel is on the rise. This is challenging the procurement, manufacturing, sales, and distribution of industrial crystallizers. This is a major challenge for the key market players.

Global Industrial Crystallizers Market - By Application

Based on application, the global industrial crystallizers market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, agrochemicals, power plants, water treatment, food & beverage, metal & minerals, and others (chemicals, power plants, construction, etc.). Amidst the segmentation, the pharmaceuticals segment dominated the global industrial crystallizers market share in 2021 due to the large-scale use of industrial crystallizers in API manufacturing. On the other hand, the food & beverage segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate in the forecast period 2022-2028 as crystallizers are greatly used for the production of sugar, edible oil, juices, etc.

Global Industrial Crystallizers Market - Regional Insights

Based on regions, the global industrial crystallizers market has been segmented into five categories- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Amidst the segmentation, Asia-Pacific dominated the global industrial crystallizers market share in 2021 and is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major manufacturing countries like India and China in the Asia-Pacific region.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-industrial-crystallizers-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-2-during-forecast-period

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Industrial Crystallizers Market

Like the majority of the industries, the global industrial crystallizers market was negatively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic as it is dependent on other end-use industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemicals and fertilizers, power plants, metal, and minerals. The outbreak of the infectious SARS CoV-2 led to worldwide lockdown measures and adversely affected all these sectors. Industrial crystallizer-producing companies were compelled to downsize as the demand for industrial crystallizers fell. As a result, the laborers were also displaced to their native places. The world was facing a global economic recession as the supply chain was disrupted. The need for a cure for the Covid-19 virus increased the demand for industrial crystallizers in the pharmaceutical industry. This is because industrial crystallizers are used in the formation of the pharmaceutical product and purification and separation of intermediates and APIs. Moreover, the demand for industrial crystallizers is continuously increasing post-Covid due to increased usage in wastewater treatment, food & beverage industries, pharmaceutical industries, etc.

Competitive Landscape

Veolia Water Technologies, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Gea Group Ag, Sulzer Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co., Ltd., Fives Group, Condorchem Envitech, Piovan S.P.A, Alaqua Inc., Vobis Llc., Anssen Metallurgy Group C0., Ltd., Ebner Gmbh & Co. Kg, Moretto Spa, Motan Colortronic, Technoforce Llc., Whiting Equipment Canada, Inc., Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Diamat Maschinenbau Gmbh are the key players operating in global industrial crystallizers market. Companies like Veolia Water Technologies and Suez Water Technologies & Solutions have expertise in treatment of industrial wastewater and in achieving Zero Liquid Discharge. Commissioning, collaborations, alliances, contracts, partnerships, research and development, and product diversification are the most important strategies taken up by these companies.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the global industrial crystallizers market. consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global industrial crystallizers market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global Industrial Crystallizers market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.



Recent Developments

  • In May 2022, Thurpapier, a Swiss paper mill commissioned Veolia Water Technologies Germany to expand its wastewater treatment plant. The project aims to reduce carbon footprint by modernizing the engineering and delivery of the technology. The plant has a final capacity of 2,290 m³/day.

  • In January 2021, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions signed 21 new contracts to strengthen its presence in China. They aim to achieve Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) of petrochemical effluents and support the country’s green development.

Scope of the Report

Attributes

Details

Years Considered

Historical data – 2018–2021

Base Year – 2021

Estimated Year - 2022

Forecast – 2022 – 2028

Facts Covered

Revenue in USD Billion

Market Coverage

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, NORDIC Countries, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Product Service/Segmentation

By Type, By Process, By Application, By Region

Key Players

Veolia Water Technologies, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Gea Group Ag, Sulzer Ltd., Tsukishima Kikai Co., Ltd., Fives Group, Condorchem Envitech, Piovan S.P.A, Alaqua Inc., Vobis Llc., Anssen Metallurgy Group C0., Ltd., Ebner Gmbh & Co. Kg, Moretto Spa, Motan Colortronic, Technoforce Llc., Whiting Equipment Canada, Inc., Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Diamat Maschinenbau Gmbh, and other prominent players

By Type

  • Cooling Crystallizer

  • Evaporative Crystallizer

  • DTB Crystallizer

  • Others

By Process

  • Continuous

  • Batch

By Application

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Fertilizers

  • Agrochemical

  • Power Plant

  • Water Treatment

  • Food & Beverage

  • Metal & Minerals

  • Others (Chemicals, Power Plant, Construction, etc.)

By Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa



