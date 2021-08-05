Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $0 Million by 2027
Abstract: Global Industrial Cybersecurity Market to Reach $0 Million by 2027 Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Cybersecurity estimated at US$15.
New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Cybersecurity Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$0 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Network Security, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a -100% CAGR and reach US$0 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Application Security segment is readjusted to a revised -100% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at -100% CAGR
The Industrial Cybersecurity market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$0 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of -100% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -100% and -100% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -100% CAGR.
Endpoint Security Segment to Record -100% CAGR
In the global Endpoint Security segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -100% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$0 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$0 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 74 Featured)
ABB Group
Bayshore Networks, Inc.
Broadcom, Inc.
Cisco Systems, Inc.
CyberX
Forescout Technologies, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
IBM Corporation
Tenable, Inc.
Kaspersky Lab
McAfee LLC
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Schneider Electric S.A.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Industrial Cybersecurity
Industrial Cybersecurity: Market Prospects and Outlook
A Glance at Select High Profile Industrial Cyber Security
Incidents
Power Industry Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market
North America: The Largest Regional Market
Impact of COVID-19
Competition
Industrial Cybersecurity Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Threats of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control
Systems Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Rising Threat of Malicious Emails: Proportion of
Users Targeted with Malicious Emails by Industry Per Year for
2019
EXHIBIT 2: Security Threats Facing Industrial Companies:
Percentage of Companies Identifying Security as Major Concern
for Industrial Systems
Industrial Cybersecurity Market Benefits from the Rapidly
Growing Magnitude and Increasing Cost of Cybercrime in
Industries
EXHIBIT 3: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)
by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
EXHIBIT 4: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by
Type for 2017 and 2018
Rapid Growth in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT
Adoption in Industrial Control Systems Enhance Need for
Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Industry
Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025
Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Continues to Gain
Prominence
Low Levels of Preparedness Exposes ICS Systems to Cybersecurity
Breaches
Leading Sources of ICS Computer Attacks
Poor Security Measures Primarily Responsible for Most ICS
Cyberattacks
Could Automation in ICS Security Combat Cyberattacks
IT-OT Convergence Exposes Networks to Targeted Attacks,
Necessitating Deployment of Cybersecurity Solutions
Rising Use of AI Solutions for Industrial Cybersecurity Data
With 5G Devices Poised for Commercialization in Near Future,
Focus on Cybersecurity Assumes Criticality
Rising Threat of Disruptionware Attacks on Industrial Systems
With Windows 7 Reaching End of Life in 2020, Industrial Systems
with Outdated OS Vulnerable to Cyberattacks
Amidst Rapidly Changing and Evolving Cyber Threats, Energy
Sector Adopts Cybersecurity Solutions to Enhance Security
As a Prime Target for Cyber Criminals, Power Sector Witnesses
High Demand for Cybersecurity Solutions
EXHIBIT 6: Digitalization of Coal Power Plants Presents
Opportunity for Cybersecurity Market: Number of Existing Coal
Plants and New Planned Coal Plants by Select Country/Region
for 2019
Threat of Cyberattacks on the US Electric Power Sector:
Assessing the Impact of Attacks by Various Actors for Power
Utilities
Evolution of Cyberattacks on Industrial Control Systems in
Power Sector: A Historical Timeline
IT/OT Convergence Brings Forth Cybersecurity Gaps in
Manufacturing Industry
Chemical Processing Industry at High Risk of Cyber Crimes,
Driving Need for Cybersecurity Solutions
With Transportation Systems Worldwide Facing High Risk of
Cyberattacks, the Need for Effective Cybersecurity Solutions
Grows
Rising Risk of Cyber Threats in Auto Industry: An Opportunity
for Cybersecurity Vendors
As Threat of Cyberattacks on Industrial HazMat Safety Grows,
Cybersecurity Comes into the Spotlight
Rising Threat of Cyberattacks Raises Importance of
Cybersecurity in Oil & Gas Industry
Healthcare Networks Confront Growing Threat of Cyberattacks
Increased Government Funding to Address Cybersecurity Breaches
Supports Industrial Cybersecurity Market
EXHIBIT 7: Budget Allocations for Cybersecurity by the US
Government for the Years FY2017 to FY2020
Emergence of Cyber-Physical Attacks on Critical Infrastructure
Raises Importance of Cybersecurity
Outsourcing of Cybersecurity Operations Enhances Effectiveness
and Value of Security Measures
Threat of Cybersecurity Breaches: A Growing Concern for Small
Manufacturers
Shift towards Smart Factories and the Potential Risk of
Cyberattacks Fuels Importance of Cybersecurity for Intelligent
Factories
EXHIBIT 8: Global Smart Factory Market: Revenues in US$ Billion
by Region/Country for the Years 2018 and 2024
Cyberattacks on Industrial Sector Become Increasingly Destructive
Destructive Malware Incidents Increasingly Target Industrial
Sector: A Timeline of Major Incidents of Destructive Malware
Use across the World
Industrial Cybersecurity as a Service (ICSaaS): The Future of
Industrial Cybersecurity
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues for
Industries, Bringing to Light the Importance of Cybersecurity
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region for 2019
Transforming Industrial Digital Capabilities Necessitate
Adoption of New Industrial Cybersecurity Strategies
Compliance with Government Regulations Drives Adoption of
Industrial Cybersecurity Solutions
Innovative Solutions Transform Industrial Cybersecurity Market
Industrial Cybersecurity Vs Traditional Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Standards and Frameworks: Pivotal Role in
Implementation of Effective Cybersecurity in Industrial
Facilities
Challenges Facing Industrial Cybersecurity Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Network Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Network Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Application
Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endpoint Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Endpoint Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless Security
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless Security by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Power by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemical &
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Chemical & Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
USA: A Prime Target of Cyberattacks
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless
Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless
Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless
Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless
Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power,
Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
UK Manufacturers Face Increasingly Ambitious Cyberattacks
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Services,
Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless
Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Industrial Cybersecurity by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security,
Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Cybersecurity in India: A Nascent Market
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and Hardware -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security, Application Security,
Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy & Utilities,
Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Israel Holds Strong Position in Cybersecurity Innovation
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by Component - Services, Software and
Hardware - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Services, Software and Hardware for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by Type - Network Security,
Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security,
Wireless Security and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Cybersecurity by End-Use - Power, Energy &
Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical & Manufacturing and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial
Cybersecurity by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power, Energy & Utilities, Transportation Systems, Chemical &
Manufacturing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 74
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798849/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001