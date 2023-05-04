Global Industrial Display Market Size To Exceed USD 13.39 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.04%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Industrial Display Market Size was valued at USD 6.78 Billion in 2022 and worldwide industrial display market size is expected to reach USD 13.39 Billion by 2032, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Advantech, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Maple Systems, INC., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, LG Display Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Japan Display, Inc., WinMate, Inc., Siemens AG, Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Planar Systems, Inc. and among others.

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Display Market Size is to grow from USD 6.78 Billion in 2022 to USD 13.39 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.04% during the projected period. The rising adoption of industrial display in various applications such as HMI, remote monitoring, interactive display, imaging, digital signage, introduction, and others in several industries including automotive & transportation, manufacturing, mining & metals, chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, and is expected to boost the demand for the industrial display market during the forecast period.

An industrial display can be connected to any computer; however, embedded box PCs are the most typical connection for these display monitors. They can also be linked to a panel computer and utilized as a cloned or dual screen display. Automotive, manufacturing, oil & gas, and pharmaceuticals are among the industries that use industrial displays. In a number of industrial environments, industrial displays, including industrial touchscreen monitors, digital signage, and interactive display systems, are used. Industrial displays are becoming more popular due to their unique features, which include smart touch detectors and touch-sensitive panels, radio frequency identification, ethernet connectivity, and resistance to harsh conditions, shock, vibration, dust, abrasion, and chemical compounds. Rapid technological breakthroughs, the introduction of high-definition displays with edge curvature and touch-screen devices, more brand marketing, and the growing acceptance of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are driving the total industrial display market.

Global Industrial Display Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (LCD, LED, OLED, and E-Paper), By Type (Rugged Displays, Open Frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays, and Video Walls), By Application (HMI, Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display, Imaging, Digital Signage, Introduction, and Others), By Verticals (Automotive & Transportation, Manufacturing, Mining & Metals, Chemical, Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The LCD segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global industrial display market is segmented into the LCD, LED, OLED, and E-Paper. Among these, the LCD segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. LCDs are widely used in a variety of industrial areas, including instrument and control panels, medical technologies, and vehicle displays, among others. LCDs are distinguished by their high brightness, light weight, and low power consumption.

The HMI segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global industrial display Market is segmented into HMI, remote monitoring, interactive display, imaging, digital signage, introduction, and others. Among these, HMI is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Human Machine Interface industrial displays can be used independently or in conjunction with other industrial automation components such as programmable logic controllers (PLC) or supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) technologies to provide a broader approach.

The manufacturing segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 43.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of verticals, the global industrial display market is segmented into automotive & transportation, manufacturing, mining & metals, chemical, oil & gas, energy & power, and others. Among these, the manufacturing segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 43.2% over the forecast period. In manufacturing processes, industrial displays are used to present real-time information on capacity utilization, equipment status, and factory monitoring data. They can also monitor and run self-contained machineries such as automated systems and production lines.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. Consumer demand for industrial displays in the region is being driven by developing industrialization, population growth, and increased internet and digitization penetration, which is linked to some of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies, including China, Japan, and India. North America, on the contrary, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, because of a pressing requirement for display technologies and the expanding demand for automated systems from different industry sectors such as manufacturing, petroleum, natural gas, and so on.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Industrial Display Market include Advantech, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Maple Systems, INC., Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, LG Display Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Japan Display, Inc., WinMate, Inc., Siemens AG, Innolux Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display Co., Ltd., Planar Systems, Inc., and among others.

Recent Developments

On April 2023, Japan Display Inc. formed a strategic relationship with HKC Corporation Limited (HKC), the world's third largest display manufacturer. JDI and HKC will collaborate on next-generation OLED technologies and fabs, a worldwide Innovation and Industrialization Center, and a high-end vehicle display company as worldwide strategic partners. JDI and HKC will collaborate to become the world's top comprehensive high-end display solution supplier, and have set the following long-term strategic goals for mid-to high-end displays.

In December 2022, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, a global leader in the projector and display markets, introduced the NEC FC Series, its next generation of Direct View LED displays. The new Direct View LED displays, which are based on Sharp/NEC's proven FA and FE series, feature next-generation durability and use the latest flip chip technology to deliver unrivaled contrast and brightness to its digital signage customers in retail, transportation, museums, public spaces, and more. The NEC FC series is 20% lighter than its predecessors and shares the same chassis and components as the FA/FE series.

In June 2022, Winmate has unveiled the AMD RyzenTM 2514 Panel PC Series industrial Panel PCs. Second-generation mid-range system-on-chip (SoC) processors for Panel PC application in robotics systems, machine vision, IoT, and thin-client devices are now available. Winmate Panel PC series with Ryzen Embedded R2514 triples the core count and significantly improves performance over the previous version. Low-power AMD CPUs can also enable fanless, ventless system designs, which can improve system reliability in severe conditions and clean rooms.

