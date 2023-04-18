ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Industrial Emission Control Systems Market to Reach $34.4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Emission Control Systems estimated at US$20.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.6% over the period 2022-2030. Electrostatic Precipitator, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Scrubbers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR



The Industrial Emission Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)

- Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

- BASF SE

- Ducon Technologies, Inc.

- Dustex LLC

- Fujian Longking Co., Ltd.

- GEA Group AG

- General Electric Company

- Johnson Matthey PLC

- Thermax Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Industrial Emission Control Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrostatic Precipitator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electrostatic Precipitator

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrostatic

Precipitator by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scrubbers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Scrubbers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Scrubbers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fabric Filters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Fabric Filters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Fabric Filters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cyclones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cyclones by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Cyclones by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal Oxidizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Thermal Oxidizers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Oxidizers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Catalytic Reactor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Catalytic Reactor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Catalytic Reactor by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pulp

and Paper by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Pulp and Paper by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Pulp and Paper by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical Industry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Chemical Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Chemical Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mining and Metal Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Mining and Metal Processing

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Mining and Metal

Processing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Emission Sources by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Other Emission Sources by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Emission Sources

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Industrial Emission Control Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers,

Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor

and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and

Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator,

Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers,

Catalytic Reactor and Other Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement,

Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers,

Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor

and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and

Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers,

Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor

and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and

Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator,

Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers,

Catalytic Reactor and Other Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement,

Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator,

Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers,

Catalytic Reactor and Other Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement,

Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator,

Scrubbers, Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers,

Catalytic Reactor and Other Equipment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement,

Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers,

Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor

and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and

Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Emission Control Systems Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 98: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: UK Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Equipment - Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers,

Fabric Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor

and Other Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Equipment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric

Filters, Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and

Other Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Emission Source - Power

Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining

and Metal Processing, Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Industrial Emission Control

Systems by Emission Source - Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and

Paper, Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing,

Manufacturing and Other Emission Sources Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Emission

Control Systems by Emission Source - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Power Generation, Cement, Pulp and Paper,

Chemical Industry, Mining and Metal Processing, Manufacturing

and Other Emission Sources for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 104: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Emission Control Systems by Equipment -

Electrostatic Precipitator, Scrubbers, Fabric Filters,

Cyclones, Thermal Oxidizers, Catalytic Reactor and Other

Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million



