Global Industrial Enzymes Market Size & Share Witnessing Consistent Growth—Projected to Reach worth USD 9.2 Billion by 2027 | BlueWeave

Noida, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial enzymes market is witnessing growth due to rising environmental concerns, increased demand for bioethanol, and developments in R&D efforts. Furthermore, the multifunctional advantages of industrial enzymes in many applications and technical advances to reduce chemical usage are likely to contribute to the market's growth throughout the forecast period.

A study recently conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm BlueWeave Consulting revealed that the global industrial enzymes market was worth USD 6.0 billion in 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The industrial enzymes market has grown due to rising environmental concerns, increased demand for bioethanol, and developments in R&D efforts. Moreover, enzyme engineering and green chemistry advances and the advent of genetically altered enzymes have boosted industrial usage, which has further fueled the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

Additionally, technological advancements to reduce chemical usage along with the multifunctional advantages of industrial enzymes are likely to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the rising investment and partnership for manufacturing of various pharmaceueticals goods has further driven the growth of the global industrial enzymes market. For instance, a leading enzyme engineering company Codexic enabling the promise of synthetic biology, has amended and extended its agreement with Merck. Merck has licensed and supplied a patented enzyme utilized in the production process for sitagliptin, the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in Merck's JANUVIA® and one of the active components in Merck's JANUMET.

Growing demand for Alternatives to Synthetic Chemicals Driving Market Growth

Industrial enzymes are widely acknowledged as an alternative to traditional chemicals and a viable alternative to synthetic chemicals. Chemicals used in industrial operations are toxic and pose a threat to the environment. Carbohydrases, for example, are enzymes produced by plants and microorganisms that have no negative environmental impact. By consuming less energy and producing fewer greenhouse gases, carbohydrases work optimally. These enzymes produced by plants and microorganisms are used in the textile, starch processing, and bioethanol industries. Likewise, the leather industry has switched to proteases and trypsin instead of lime and sulfides to attain higher yields and cleaner goods.

For instance, Leather Enzymes and Specialty Chemicals are produced by Tex Biosciences, India's leading manufacturer. For all stages of leather processing, the company has a selection of unique and high-quality leather enzymes and chemicals. Moreover, chemical and enzymatic soaking, as well as unhairing and liming, were compared in a Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) published in Leather International. The use of enzymes in bio preparation is estimated to save eight million GJ (gigajoules) of energy per year and 0.7 million tonnes of CO2 per year. Consequently, the widespread acceptance of industrial enzymes by various industries due to their low cost and low carbon footprint is creating enormous opportunities for manufacturers of industrial enzymes to offer alternatives to synthetic chemicals. Thus, the market for industrial enzymes is forecast to grow during the forecast period.

Global Industrial Enzymes Market: By Type

The global industrial enzymes market is grouped into carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, polymerases & nucleases, and others, based on types. Among these, the carbohydrases segment accounted for a significant market share in 2020 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. They are further classified as amylases, cellulases, and others. Carbohydrase is used in various sectors, including food & beverages, detergents, textiles & leather, and bioethanol. Carbohydrases have added value to a wide variety of industrial applications due to their properties such as cost-effectiveness, less time & space consumption, and ease of modification and optimization. As a result, the application of carbohydrases in diverse sectors is increasing due to their advantages and properties, resulting in higher market growth for the global industrial enzymes in general.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the global industrial enzymes market. Lockdowns, social distancing, and trade restrictions have disturbed the supply chain of the industrial enzymes market, which resulted in severe loss in the global industrial enzymes market. However, the post-pandemic market is expected to bring the business some good news. A large number of enzyme companies are devoted to researching ways to cope with extreme weather. To stay up with the demand and supply of high-quality products to the market, companies are forming partnerships, collaborating, merging, and acquiring. For instance, Carbios, a major player in enzyme manufacturing, has recently formed a strategic relationship with Novozymes to combine its patented technology. This agreement is expected to have a significant impact on PET plastics and fiber reprocessing. Thus, the various strategies adopted by the key competitors and the rising demand for industrial enzymes is likely to boost the market during the forecast period.

North America Leads the Global Industrial Enzymes Market

The global industrial enzymes industry is grouped into -North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these, North America holds the largest share in the global industrial enzymes market. The United States is the leading country in the North American industrial enzymes market; however, the market in this region has matured, and enzyme use has become common. Alltech Feed Survey results of 2019 show that North America experienced a stable growth in feed output of approximately 2% over the previous year, driven primarily by a growth in the major species, particularly beef, and poultry, resulting in a strong demand for enzymes used in feed.

In September 2021, Solugen, a start-up for sustainable chemicals, secured USD 357 million in a venture investment round led by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Baillie Gifford and backed by several other climate-focused institutions. The company creates compounds using industrial enzymes and renewable feedstock. It makes use of dextrose, an essential sugar, and to transform carbon into usable items such as building materials and formaldehyde-free resins in the future. Thus, rising industrialization and investment made by the companies and the use of industrial enzymes for manufacturing have propelled the growth of the industrial enzymes market.

Competitive Landscape

The industrial enzyme market is fragmented due to the presence of a variety of players. Companies that are active in new product development, expansion, and acquisition remain competitive in the market. Some of the leading players are increasing their global footprint through acquisitions and partnerships. Some key players in the global industrial enzymes market are BASF SE, Novozymes, DuPont Danisco, DSM, NOVUS International, Associated British Foods Plc, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Lesaffre, Adisseo, Enzyme Development Corporation, Aumgene Biosciences, Megazyme, Enzyme Supplies, Creative Enzymes, Enzyme Solutions, Enzymatic Deinking Technologies, Biocatalysts, Sunson Industry Group, Metgen, Denykem, Tex Biosciences, and other prominent players.

BASF SE, a global leader in industrial enzymes, is taking measures to improve the quality and consistency of its products while saving raw materials, water, and energy and avoiding contaminants. Improving nutrition and guaranteeing a steady supply of inexpensive and nutritious food for the global community are two of the most pressing issues confronting modern society. As a biotechnology solution to many industrial and environmental issues, enzymes can increase production while increasing sustainability and maintaining consistent product quality. BASF SE product named Nutrilife enables food providers to create inexpensive, nutritious, and appealing food and beverage products while also contributing to more effective resource usage.

In September 2021, Thermo Scientific launched a new product named Gallery Enzyme Master and Gallery Plus Enzyme Master analyzers. These newly launched products are the first automated discrete analyzers designed exclusively for enzyme assay for various applications. Multi-enzyme analysis can now be performed with a single, fully automated enzyme analyzer, which is beneficial to food, beverage, pharmaceutical, fuel ethanol, chemical, and solid waste management companies.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global industrial enzymes market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global industrial enzymes market, along with industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

