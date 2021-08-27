U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market Report 2021-2025 - Geographic Expansion Coupled with Mergers and Acquisitions by Manufacturers to Gain a Competitive Advantage

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market is Driven by the Aging and Shrinking Skilled Labor Force" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2020, the global industrial exoskeletons market generated a revenue of $62.7 million. Growth is driven by high injury cost and the aging and shrinking skilled workforce in industries.

This report analyzes the global industrial exoskeletons market from 2017 to 2025. The market is segmented into passive industrial exoskeletons and powered industrial exoskeletons and both segments are examined in detail (revenue and unit shipment forecast analysis, competitive analysis).

The Rest of World (RoW), led by Japan, is the largest market for industrial exoskeletons - it accounted for almost 49.1% in terms of revenue share in 2020. Europe and North America contributed 33.6% and 17.3%, respectively. Japan's aging population is the main growth driver. The country has the highest global median age population and the largest share (28.2%) of population aged 65+. Driven by higher acceptance, the RoW market is estimated to grow from $30.8 million in 2020 to $228.2 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3%.

Among the end-use industries, the manufacturing industry (driven by the automotive sector) held the highest revenue share of 59.3% in 2020; it is projected to grow from $37.2 million in 2020 to $271.4 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 48.8%. The transport industry is the second-largest user of exoskeletons, contributing a 32.6% revenue share in 2020.

The construction industry accounted for 7.7% in 2020 and is forecast to register a CAGR of 44.7% from 2020 to 2025. Construction industry growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of powered exoskeletons in shipbuilding and marine construction.

By product segment, powered industrial exoskeletons constituted a 64.8% revenue share in 2020, and this number is expected to increase to 69.9% in 2025. This trend indicates the growing adoption of powered industrial exoskeletons.

Growth opportunities are also analyzed, and the focus is on claims validation (reduced musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) and improved productivity) and geographic expansion and mergers and acquisitions (M&As).

For the total market, growth drivers and restraints are examined, along with new product technology analysis, regional opportunity analysis, standards and regulations, current adoption scenario, and potential risks in terms of exoskeleton usage. Recent use-cases are also studied and revenue and unit shipment forecast and competitive environment are analyzed.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Key Findings

  • Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market Scope of Analysis

  • Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market Segmentation

  • Key Growth Metrics for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Distribution Channels for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Growth Drivers for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Growth Restraints for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Forecast Assumptions, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Key Competitors for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Need Assessment for the Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Pros and Cons for Industrial Exoskeleton Use

  • Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market Growth Parameters

  • Occupational Hazards Outlook, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Global Passive and Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Product Comparison

  • Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market, Product Analysis Based on Type of Injury Prevention

  • New Product Technology Analysis, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Manufacturing Bases, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Regional Opportunity Analysis, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Standards and Regulations, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Potential Risks, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Current Adoption Scenario - Major Industries, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market - Recent Use-Cases

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Product, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Product, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Environment, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Analysis, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Key Growth Metrics, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Pricing Forecast Analysis, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Environment, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Analysis, Global Passive Industrial Exoskeletons Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Key Growth Metrics, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Pricing Forecast Analysis, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by Region, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue Forecast by End-Use Industry, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Global Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Environment, Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Competitive Analysis, Powered Industrial Exoskeletons Market

Growth Opportunity Universe, Global Industrial Exoskeletons Market

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Research/Test Validation Pertaining to Reduced MSDs and Improved Productivity to Drive Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Geographic Expansion Coupled with Mergers and Acquisitions by Manufacturers to Gain a Competitive Advantage

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lubjyu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


