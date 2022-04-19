ReportLinker

New York, April 19, 2022

Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Fasteners estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$80.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Industrial Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impacts on Few Manufacturing Sectors in a Nutshell

Manufacturing Stares at a Grim Future but Remains Optimistic

Fasteners: A Preview

An Overview of Industrial Fasteners

Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive

Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future

Recent Market Activity

Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive

Fasteners Market Growth

Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel

Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market

Competitive Landscape

Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense

Competition

Leading Players Worldwide

Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand

Portfolios and Geographical Reach

Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry

Industrial Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners

Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis

on Quality

Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities

for Fasteners

Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation

Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with

Lightweighting

Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling

Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity

Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat

over Mechanical Fasteners

Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign

Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners

Healthy Outlook for Commercial Aviation Industry Post COVID-19

Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners

Fastener Innovations over the Years

Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for

Fasteners

Technological Innovations Driving Demand

Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations

Lighter the Better? - New Mantra Driving Sales

Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance

Electrical & Electronic Equipment - Potential Growth Sector in

Years to Come

Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth

Medical Equipment Industry - Yet another Crucial End-use Sector

Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry

A Note on Technological Advancements

Recent Innovations

Challenges to Reckon With

Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share

Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener

Industry



