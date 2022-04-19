Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Fasteners estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$80.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Industrial Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 322 Featured) -
Acument® Global Technologies
Bulten AB
Earnest Machine Product Company
Federal Screw Works
Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd.
Howmet Aerospace Inc.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc.
Infasco
KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG
LISI Group
LISI Aerospace
LISI Automotive
MacLean-Fogg Company
Marmon Holdings Inc.
Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC
MNP Corp.
Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)
Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.
Nucor Corporation
Precision Castparts Corp.
Cherry Aerospace
SPS Technologies
STANLEY Engineered Fastening
Sundram Fasteners Limited
TR Fastenings
Whitesell Group
Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH &
Co. KG
