Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Fasteners Industry"
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year

Global Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach $92.7 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Fasteners estimated at US$69.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.2% over the period 2020-2027. Metal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$80.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

The Industrial Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 322 Featured) -

  • Acument® Global Technologies

  • Bulten AB

  • Earnest Machine Product Company

  • Federal Screw Works

  • Gem-Year Industrial Co., Ltd.

  • Howmet Aerospace Inc.

  • Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

  • Infasco

  • KAMAX Holding GmbH & Co. KG

  • LISI Group

  • LISI Aerospace

  • LISI Automotive

  • MacLean-Fogg Company

  • Marmon Holdings Inc.

  • Atlas Bolt & Screw Company LLC

  • MNP Corp.

  • Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco)

  • Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.

  • Nucor Corporation

  • Precision Castparts Corp.

  • Cherry Aerospace

  • SPS Technologies

  • STANLEY Engineered Fastening

  • Sundram Fasteners Limited

  • TR Fastenings

  • Whitesell Group

  • Wilhelm Böllhoff GmbH &

  • Co. KG




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336746/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Impacts on Few Manufacturing Sectors in a Nutshell
Manufacturing Stares at a Grim Future but Remains Optimistic
Fasteners: A Preview
An Overview of Industrial Fasteners
Manufacturing, Construction and Automotive Sectors to Drive
Demand for Industrial Fasteners in Future
Recent Market Activity
Anticipated Rise in Vehicle Sales to Foster Global Automotive
Fasteners Market Growth
Increase in Air Travel Post COVID-19 Market Scenario to Fuel
Long Term Growth in the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market
Competitive Landscape
Highly Fragmented Industry Structure Characterized by Intense
Competition
Leading Players Worldwide
Industrial Fastener Vendors Eye on Acquisitions to Expand
Portfolios and Geographical Reach
Competition in the Aerospace Fasteners Industry
Industrial Fasteners - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Aerospace Fasteners Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019E
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automotive Industry: A Key End-user of Industrial Fasteners
Rise in Vehicle Recalls Due to Fastener Failure Fuels Emphasis
on Quality
Changing Automotive Manufacturing Trends Impact Opportunities
for Fasteners
Focus on Automotive Lightweighting Spurs Innovation
Novel Coatings Help Automotive Fasteners to Comply with
Lightweighting
Shape Memory Fasteners: The Future of Automotive Assembling
Plastic Fasteners Grow in Popularity
Acceptance of Adhesive Fasteners Casts a Long Shadow of Threat
over Mechanical Fasteners
Metal Fasteners Continue to Reign
Aerospace Industry: A Strong End-Use Market for Fasteners
Healthy Outlook for Commercial Aviation Industry Post COVID-19
Suggests Opportunities for Aerospace Fasteners
Fastener Innovations over the Years
Thermission Coating for Longer Lasting Surface Protection for
Fasteners
Technological Innovations Driving Demand
Focus on Safety Spurs Tool Innovations
Lighter the Better? - New Mantra Driving Sales
Titanium Aerospace Fasteners to Grow in Importance
Electrical & Electronic Equipment - Potential Growth Sector in
Years to Come
Special End-use Industries Underpin Growth
Medical Equipment Industry - Yet another Crucial End-use Sector
Developments in the Industrial Fastener Industry
A Note on Technological Advancements
Recent Innovations
Challenges to Reckon With
Secondary Locking Devices to Bite into Fastener Share
Impact of e-business and e-commerce on Industrial Fastener
Industry

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
COVID-19 Pandemic Fallout: US Industrial Manufacturers under
Great Stress
Heavy Machinery Manufacturers in the US and other Countries
Continue to Operate, Though Partially
Industry Overview
Evolutionary Journey of the US Fastener Industry
Despite Reshoring Trends, Increasing Imports Pressurizing
Domestic Production
Nut, Bolt and Screw Production Back-on-Track
Alternative Joining Technologies Challenge Fasteners Significance
Aerospace Fasteners - Fastest Growing Segment
Installation of Solar PV to Fuel Fasteners Demand
Fastener Standards for Automotive Industry
Fastener Quality Act
Channels of Distribution
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: USA Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Fastener Market: A Snapshot
Production of Metal Fasteners in China (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Production by Province/City
Patterns in Fastener Demand from Auto OEMs
Post COVID-19 Market Scenario: Chinese Industrial Fastener
Market in a Capsule
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by Raw
Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: China Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non
Threaded and Aerospace Grade Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and
Aerospace Grade for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Application - Automotive, Industrial
Machinery, Aerospace, Building & Construction, Home Appliances,
Motors & Pumps, Plumbing Products and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Application - Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace,
Building & Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps,
Plumbing Products and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Building &
Construction, Home Appliances, Motors & Pumps, Plumbing
Products and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Industrial Fasteners Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Raw Material - Metal and Plastic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Raw Material - Metal and Plastic Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Fasteners
by Raw Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
and Plastic for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Fasteners by Product Type - Externally Threaded,
Internally Threaded, Non Threaded and Aerospace Grade -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Fasteners by
Product Type - Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non

