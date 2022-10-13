Global Industrial Filtration Market to Reach $41.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Filtration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW



Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates



Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform



Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Industrial Filtration Market to Reach $41.6 Billion by 2027

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Filtration estimated at US$27.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.9% over the period 2020-2027. Liquid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Air segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

- The Industrial Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 108 Featured)

3M Company

Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj

Alfa Laval AB

Camfil

Cummins, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Filtration Group Corporation

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

Lenntech B.V.

MANN+HUMMEL

Pall Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Sidco Filter Corporation

Suez





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Breaks Present Market Growth, but Paves Way

for Future Demand

Liquid Filtration Market Hurt by the Pandemic

Air Filtration Demand for Buildings Spirals in the US

Industrial Filtration - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Industrial Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Type

Global Industrial Filtration Market by Filtration Types (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Liquid, and Air

Filters

Analysis by End-Use

Global Industrial Filtration Market by End-Use Sector (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, and Other End-Uses

Regional Analysis

World Industrial Filtration Market (2021 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Industrial Filtration Market: Geographic Regions Ranked

by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Boom in Pharmaceutical and Chemical and Petrochemical Sectors

in China and India Bodes Well

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advancements & Innovations Spur Demand for Air

Filtration Equipment

Regulatory Environment Strengthens Prospects of Air Filtration

Equipment

Critical Importance of Air & Water Filtration in Industrial

Settings Steers Market Expansion

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms Benefit Market Prospects

Filtration Gains Traction in Diverse Industrial Environments

Robust Opportunities in Power Generation Sector

Oil & Gas Applications Present Various Filtration Opportunities

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for

2015-2021

Sand Filters Augment Water Filtration Infrastructure

Integration of AI Enhances Water Treatment Processes

Use of Enzymes to Improve Water Filtration Systems

AFM Filter Media Technology Reinforces Water Treatment

Capabilities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Air by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Air by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by Type -

Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Air

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by Type -

Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and Air

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil &

Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquid and Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 112: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Industrial Filtration Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquid and

Air for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 118: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Filtration by End-Use - Manufacturing, Power

Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: India Historic Review for Industrial Filtration by

End-Use - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas,

Pharmaceutical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Filtration

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Industrial Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Liquid and Air Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial

Filtration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



