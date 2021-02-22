U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

Global Industrial Floor Cleaners Industry

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Global Industrial Floor Cleaners Market to Reach $3. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Floor Cleaners estimated at US$3. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.

New York, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Floor Cleaners Industry" -
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Floor Scrubber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vacuum Cleaner segment is readjusted to a revised 1.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $939.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR

The Industrial Floor Cleaners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$939.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$747 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.

Floor Sweeper Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR

In the global Floor Sweeper segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$442.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$478.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$520.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 185-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Hako Australia

  • Nilfisk A/S

  • Tennant Company

  • Tornado Industries, Inc.

  • Wiese USA




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Floor Cleaner Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Floor Scrubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 5: World Historic Review for Floor Scrubber by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Floor Scrubber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Cleaner by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 8: World Historic Review for Vacuum Cleaner by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Cleaner by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Floor Sweeper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 11: World Historic Review for Floor Sweeper by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Floor Sweeper by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Washer/Pressure
Cleaner by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Washer/Pressure
Cleaner by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Floor Cleaner Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: USA Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners by
Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure
Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 26: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 27: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 28: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 29: China Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 30: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Floor Cleaner Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 35: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 36: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 37: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 38: France Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 39: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 40: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 41: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 42: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 44: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 45: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 47: UK Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners by
Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 48: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Floor
Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure
Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 49: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 50: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 51: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 52: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 53: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 54: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 56: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 57: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 63: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 65: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 66: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 67: India Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 68: India Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 69: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 71: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 72: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 77: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 78: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 80: Latin America Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 81: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 83: Argentina Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 84: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 85: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 86: Brazil Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 87: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 88: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 89: Mexico Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 90: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 92: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 93: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi
Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027

Table 95: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 96: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 98: Middle East Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 99: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

IRAN
Table 100: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 101: Iran Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 102: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 103: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 104: Israel Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 105: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA0
Table 106: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 107: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 108: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor
Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 110: UAE Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners by
Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 111: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum
Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019

Table 114: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Industrial Floor Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

AFRICA
Table 115: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Floor Cleaners by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner,
Floor Sweeper, Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027

Table 116: Africa Historic Review for Industrial Floor Cleaners
by Product - Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper,
Power Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019

Table 117: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Floor
Cleaners by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Floor Scrubber, Vacuum Cleaner, Floor Sweeper, Power
Washer/Pressure Cleaner and Other Products for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
