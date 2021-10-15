U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.25
    +15.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,923.00
    +139.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.75
    +46.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.60
    +8.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.98
    +0.67 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    -13.90 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.72
    -1.92 (-10.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2800
    +0.6030 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,259.75
    +1,768.61 (+3.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,400.02
    +24.80 (+1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.62
    +12.91 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,068.63
    +517.70 (+1.81%)
     

The Global Industrial Gases Market is expected to grow by $ 744.67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial gases market for glass industry and it is poised to grow by $ 744. 67 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gases Market for Glass Industry 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933632/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the industrial gases market for glass industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry and expanding glass packaging industry. In addition, the augmented demand for glass from the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The industrial gases market for glass industry analysis includes distribution channel and type segments and geographic landscape.

The industrial gases market for glass industry is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
Merchant liquid distribution
Tonnage distribution
Cylinder and packaged distribution
By Type
Nitrogen
Oxygen
Hydrogen
Acetylene
Others
By Geography
APAC
Europe
North America
South America
MEA
This study identifies the flourishing global automotive industryas one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gases market for glass industry growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial gases market for glass industry covers the following areas:
Industrial gases market for glass industry sizing
Industrial gases market for glass industry forecast
Industrial gases market for glass industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gases market for glass industry vendors that include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., EPC Engineering & Technologies GmbH, Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, HYGEAR, Linde Plc, Messer Group GmbH, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, and Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Also, the industrial gases market for glass industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04933632/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Impact of Boeing’s new defect on its 787 Dreamliner

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down concerns of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner and the impact of this new concern for Boeing.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • Alibaba Earnings Forecast Slashed on Weak Consumer Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as investors are watching whether a flurry of earnings reports due next month could revive Chinese technology shares, analysts slashed their forecasts on Alibaba Group Holding. Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company is expec

  • The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether

    Meme stocks closed mixed on Thursday, but retail investors appear to be finally jumping in with the gusto on so-called direct registration.

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Change The World

    Technology is changing everything we know about the world, but three industries, in particular, are leading the charge

  • The 9 best Vanguard funds for retirees

    If you’re retired or on the brink of retirement and you want a relatively simple  low-cost investment that won’t lead you astray, your search should start with Vanguard mutual funds. Vanguard has more than $7 trillion under its management and is the only mutual fund company with a financial structure built to benefit the shareholders in its mutual funds. It should go without saying that Vanguard funds are no-load funds.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • ‘Prick This Bubble’: Morgan Stanley CEO Calls for Fed Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman is girding for rate hikes, and he says markets are ready for them.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like Now“You’ve got to prick this bubble a little bit,” Gorman said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Money is a bit too free and availab

  • Why Bank of America Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) rose 4.5% on Thursday after the financial services titan delivered solid third-quarter results.   So what Bank of America's revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12% year over year to $22.

  • Lithium Miners Must Run All Out to Meet EV Demand. This Analyst Is Cautious on the Sector.

    No one sees that trend slowing down and that means the world’s lithium miners need to run all out for the foreseeable future. Mizuho analyst Christopher Parkinson launched coverage of the lithium mining sector on Tuesday evening. For starters, Parkinson sees the boom-bust cycle of many mining industries giving way to more stable demand.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • 10 Best 3D Printing Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best 3D printing stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis on these stocks, you can go directly to the 5 Best 3D Printing Stocks to Buy. 3D printing, sometimes referred to as additive manufacturing, is the sequential layering of materials to […]

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.

  • Biden Consults U.S. Oil Industry About Soaring Gasoline Prices

    President Biden has discussed the latest trends in retail fuel prices with representatives of the U.S. oil industry

  • China Is Forcing Fashion to Mute Itself Over Dirty Cotton

    (Bloomberg) -- When a fashion industry sustainability group called out China over its treatment of Uyghur Muslims, the idea was to nudge Beijing toward human-rights reforms while cleaning up a troubled corner of the $60 billion global cotton business. Western brands have learned the hard way that things don’t work that way in China.Most Read from BloombergOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell After Falling Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell after it fell alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • How much will you spend in retirement? 6 things you probably haven’t considered

    Personal-finance pundits love to debate safe withdrawal rates—the amount a retiree can withdraw each year from a portfolio without depleting it too quickly. On the income side, do you envision a traditional retirement—that is, stopping work entirely—or would you like to taper down to part-time, perhaps taking on a new job or starting a small business? It seemed like an odd choice for a high-net-worth retiree.