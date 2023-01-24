The Global Industrial Gases Market is forecast to grow by $29,120.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Industrial Gases Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the industrial gases market and is forecast to grow by $29,120.36 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.92% during the forecast period.

Our report on the industrial gases market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirement for oil and gas extraction and refining, rapid surface chilling technology, and industrial growth in emerging countries.



The industrial gases market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hydrogen

• Oxygen

• Nitrogen

• Carbon dioxide

• Others



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Chemical prodcessing

• Metal fabricattion

• Energy

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the flourishing pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial gases market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in storage design and packaging and industrial gases as an alternative source of energy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial gases market covers the following areas:

• Industrial gases market sizing

• Industrial gases market forecast

• Industrial gases market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial gases market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Water Inc., Airgas Inc., Asia Technical Gas Co Pte Ltd., BASF SE, Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd., Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Coregas Pty Ltd., Daesung Industrial Co. Ltd., Goyal Group, Guangdong Huate Gas Co. Ltd., Gulf Cryo Holding CSC, Iwatani Corp., Linde Inc., Messer SE and Co. KGaA, Praxair Technology Inc., SOL Spa, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Yingde Gas Group Co. Ltd. Also, the industrial gases market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



