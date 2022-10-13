Global Industrial Gearbox Market to Reach $51.2 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Gearbox estimated at US$38.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$51.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Helical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Planetary segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
- The Industrial Gearbox market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.1 Billion by the year 2027.
- Bevel Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
- In the global Bevel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured)
ABB Group
Bondioli & Pavesi S.p.A.
Bonfiglioli Italia S.p.A.
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd.
Elecon Engineering Company Limited
Emerson Electric Company
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
Siemens AG
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Co., Ltd.
The Timken Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019 to 2022
Performance Snapshot of Major End-Use Markets for Industrial
Gearboxes
Automotive Sector
Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook:
(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Construction Sector
Global Construction Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %)
For Years 2019 Through 2021
Wind Power Sector
Mining Sector
Mining Sector Revenue Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion:
2019-2021
Industrial Gearboxes: A Prelude
Gearbox: Product Overview
Working Mechanism of Gearboxes
Types of Gearboxes
Current and Future Analysis
Helical Gearbox: The Largest Segment
Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market
Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution
Asia-Pacific: An Important Market
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the
Years 2018 through 2020
Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Jan
2019 to November 2020
Favourable Outlook for Heavy Equipment Industry in 2021 Promise
Opportunities
Industrial Gearbox - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Group (Switzerland)
China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (China
Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)
Emerson Electric Company (USA)
Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China)
Siemens AG (Germany)
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited (Japan)
Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy)
Bonfiglioli Italia SPA (Italy)
The Timken Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable
Gearboxes
Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance
Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations
Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020,
2025, 2030 & 2035
Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth
Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region:
(1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia,
Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020
Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains
Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New
Opportunities for Industrial Gearbox: Global Offshore Wind Net
Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022
Global Investment Outlook (In US$ Billion) in Offshore Wind
Energy by Select Country between 2019 and 2040
Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030
Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize
Gearbox Failure Risk
Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher
Reliability
Wind Turbine Manufacturers Hopeful of Recovery Post COVID-19-
Related Disruption
Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need
for Industrial Gearboxes
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling
Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth
COVID-19 crisis Catalyzes Automation
Construction Machinery: An Important Market for Industrial
Gearboxes
Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment
Recovery in Construction Sector to Catalyze Demand
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market:
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Mining Sector: Another Important Market for Industrial Gearbox
Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling
Motion Control Platform
Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand
Opportunity Indicators
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area &
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in
Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government
Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the
Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring
Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of
Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles
Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies
Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for
Efficient Power Transmission
Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox
Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the
Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs
Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications
Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains
Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery
Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed
Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox
