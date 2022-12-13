The Global Industrial HVAC Market is expected to grow by $4714.13 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Industrial HVAC Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial HVAC market and it is poised to grow by $4714. 13 mn during 2023-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, the growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries, and stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments.



The industrial HVAC market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industry

• Discrete industry



By Type

• HVAC equipment

• HVAC services



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, increased focus on predictive maintenance and increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial HVAC market covers the following areas:

• Industrial HVAC market sizing

• Industrial HVAC market forecast

• Industrial HVAC market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial HVAC market vendors that include ALFA LAVAL, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shield Air Solutions Inc., Specific Systems LLC, Stryker Corp., and WHESCO Group Inc. Also, the industrial HVAC market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



