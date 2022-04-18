U.S. markets open in 1 hour 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -11.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    -44.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,842.75
    -51.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,995.60
    -5.90 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.91
    -0.04 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.40
    +21.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    26.25
    +0.55 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    +2.14 (+9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3040
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5630
    +0.1240 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,024.25
    -1,438.99 (-3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    910.75
    -58.68 (-6.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,799.71
    -293.48 (-1.08%)
     

The Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market is expected to grow by $ 22.09 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Industrial And Institutional Cleaners Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial and institutional cleaners market and it is poised to grow by $ 22. 09 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.

New York, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaners Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584002/?utm_source=GNW
36% during the forecast period. Our report on industrial and institutional cleaners market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising health awareness, increasing foodborne illness outbreaks, and a rise in industrialization in the developing countries.
The industrial and institutional cleaners market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The industrial and institutional cleaners market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Sanitation and janitorial cleaners
• Kitchen and catering cleaners
• Laundry cleaners
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• South America
• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing demand for bio-based surfactants as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial and institutional cleaners market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in R and D activities and the advent of robotic cleaning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial and institutional cleaners market covers the following areas:
• Industrial and institutional cleaners market sizing
• Industrial and institutional cleaners market forecast
• Industrial and institutional cleaners market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial and institutional cleaners market vendors that include 3M Corp., Arrow Solutions, Arrow-Magnolia International Inc., BASF SE, Bebbington Industries, Bona AB, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, GENEON TECHNOLOGIES, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Kao Co., Multi-Clean, S.C. Johnson and Son Inc., Satol Chemicals, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., The Dow Chemical Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Univar Solutions Inc. Also, the industrial and institutional cleaners market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584002/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


