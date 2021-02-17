Global Industrial Mixers Industry
Global Industrial Mixers Market to Reach $3. 5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Mixers estimated at US$2. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemicals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food & Beverage segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $708.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Industrial Mixers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$708.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$733.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Pharmaceuticals Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Pharmaceuticals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$356.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$468.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$489.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 194-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Chemineer
Ekato Holding GmbH
JBW Systems, Inc.
MERSEN SA
Mixer Direct
Philadelphia Mixing Solutions, Ltd.
Silverson Machines, Inc.
SPX Flow, Inc.
Sulzer Ltd.
Xylem, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Industrial Mixer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Industrial Mixers Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Industrial Mixers Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Chemicals (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Chemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Chemicals (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water & Wastewater Treatment (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Industrial Mixer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Industrial Mixers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Industrial Mixers Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Industrial Mixers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Industrial Mixers Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Industrial Mixer Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Industrial Mixers Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Industrial Mixers Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Industrial Mixers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial Mixers Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Industrial Mixers Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Industrial Mixers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Industrial Mixers Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Industrial Mixers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Industrial Mixers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Industrial Mixers Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Industrial Mixers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Industrial Mixers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Industrial Mixers Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Industrial Mixers Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Industrial Mixers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Industrial Mixers Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Industrial Mixers Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Industrial Mixers Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Industrial Mixers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Industrial Mixers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Industrial Mixers Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Industrial Mixers Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Industrial Mixers Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Industrial Mixers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Industrial Mixers Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Industrial Mixers Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Industrial Mixers Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Industrial Mixers Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Industrial Mixers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Industrial Mixers in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Industrial Mixers Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Industrial Mixers Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Industrial Mixers Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Industrial Mixers Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Industrial Mixers Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Industrial Mixers in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Industrial Mixers Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Industrial Mixers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Industrial Mixers Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Industrial Mixers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Industrial Mixers Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Industrial Mixers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Industrial Mixers Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Industrial Mixers Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Industrial Mixers Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: Industrial Mixers Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
