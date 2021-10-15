U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

The Global Industrial Mixers Market is expected to grow by $ 1.21 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Industrial Mixers Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial mixers market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 21 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Mixers Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713221/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the industrial mixers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications and custom-designed mixers gaining prominence. In addition, growing demand for mixers for sanitary applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The industrial mixers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The industrial mixers market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Chemical
Food and beverages
Pharmaceutical
Water and wastewater
Others
By Geography
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the growing demand for ultra-high-shear mixers as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial mixers market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial mixers market covers the following areas:
Industrial mixers market sizing
Industrial mixers market forecast
Industrial mixers market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial mixers market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Charles Ross and Son Co., EKATO HOLDING GmbH, GEA Group AG, Kady International, NOV Inc., Silverson Machines Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Sulzer Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Also, the industrial mixers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713221/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


