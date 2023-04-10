Global Industrial Noise Control Market to 2031: Rise in Construction & Mining Activities Drives Growth
Global Industrial Noise Control Market
Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Noise Control Market By Product, By Material, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global industrial noise control market size was valued at $6,096.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $9,819.23 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Industries produce undesired sound or also known as noise through its various machinery such as diesel generators, turbines, motors, and others, as well as from its processes such as metal fabrication, vehicular movements, and others. Thus, industrial facilities use industrial noise control systems to reduce or contain the noise produced.
Noise is considered a health hazard for the workers working in close proximity to the noise source, and also for the general public living near an industrial area. Noise can cause ear, mental, as well as cardiovascular disorders in people; therefore, industries need to control noise.
Furthermore, industrialization driven by rising purchasing power of masses, and supportive policies from government is expected to drive the demand for industrial noise control systems. In addition to this, countries in Asia-Pacific hold a large market share of industrial noise control market, owing to presence of small-, medium-, and large-scale manufacturing industries that need industrial noise control systems and solutions.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders
The report provides an Extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial noise control market trends and dynamics.
In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2031.
Extensive analysis of the industrial noise control market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.
A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
Key Market Segments
By Product
Silencers
Acoustic louvres
Noise control enclosures
Curtains and barrier walls
Other
By Material
Polymers and composite
Metal
Fabric
Glass
By End User Industry
Industrial machinery
Metal processing
Automotive industry
Construction and mining
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
UK
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
213
Forecast Period
2021 - 2031
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$6096.3 million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
$9819.23 million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in industrialization in developing countries
Rise in construction & mining activities
Statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise
Restraints
High initial cost
Fluctuating prices of raw materials
Opportunities
Technological advancements in noise control systems
Key Market Players
Sound Seal
Technofirst
SysTech Design Inc.
Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG
Ventac Co. Ltd.
eNoiseControl
CSTI acoustics
Merford Noise Control
R. Kohlhauer GmbH
Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.
