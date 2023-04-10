Global Industrial Noise Control Market to 2031: Rise in Construction & Mining Activities Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Industrial Noise Control Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Noise Control Market By Product, By Material, By End User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial noise control market size was valued at $6,096.3 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $9,819.23 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Industries produce undesired sound or also known as noise through its various machinery such as diesel generators, turbines, motors, and others, as well as from its processes such as metal fabrication, vehicular movements, and others. Thus, industrial facilities use industrial noise control systems to reduce or contain the noise produced.



Noise is considered a health hazard for the workers working in close proximity to the noise source, and also for the general public living near an industrial area. Noise can cause ear, mental, as well as cardiovascular disorders in people; therefore, industries need to control noise.

Furthermore, industrialization driven by rising purchasing power of masses, and supportive policies from government is expected to drive the demand for industrial noise control systems. In addition to this, countries in Asia-Pacific hold a large market share of industrial noise control market, owing to presence of small-, medium-, and large-scale manufacturing industries that need industrial noise control systems and solutions.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an Extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial noise control market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the industrial noise control market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Silencers

Acoustic louvres

Noise control enclosures

Curtains and barrier walls

Other

By Material

Polymers and composite

Metal

Fabric

Glass

By End User Industry

Industrial machinery

Metal processing

Automotive industry

Construction and mining

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 213 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6096.3 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9819.23 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in industrialization in developing countries

Rise in construction & mining activities

Statutory guidelines by governments for containing excessive noise

Restraints

High initial cost

Fluctuating prices of raw materials

Opportunities

Technological advancements in noise control systems

Key Market Players

Sound Seal

Technofirst

SysTech Design Inc.

Cellofoam GmbH & Co. KG

Ventac Co. Ltd.

eNoiseControl

CSTI acoustics

Merford Noise Control

R. Kohlhauer GmbH

Kinetics Noise Control, Inc.

