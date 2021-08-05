Abstract: Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5. 4 Billion by 2026 . Industrial PC (IPC) relate to personal computers which are employed for industrial processes.

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial PC Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798866/?utm_source=GNW

They are mainly employed for data acquisition and/or process control purposes. Growth in the global market is being driven by driven by automation, digitization, and other industrial trends. IPCs mainly find application in sectors such as electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and automotive manufacturing, due to their rising focus on automation and IoT. The growing need for data from the factory floor is expected to fuel the requirement of IPCs for data transfer and analytics. Post the COVID-19 induced downturn, the industrial computers market will be driven by the rising focus on IoT in several industries, move from conventional manufacturing to digitalized production, and rising awareness about resource optimization in the manufacturing sector. Industrial PCs enable companies to augment accuracy and lower operating costs, which helps achieve better quality, safety, and uniformity of products. Further, the growing adoption of smart energy solutions including panel PCs and CNC (computerized numerical control) machines will also aid market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial PC estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rack Mount segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Panel PCs are panel mounted and generally include touch screens. Panel PCs offer the advantage of controlling multiple functions at one time.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.7 Million by 2026



The Industrial PC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$901.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market expansion due to the presence of a significant manufacturing hub in the region, especially in India and China. The growing adoption of robots in industries offers opportunities for the market, as industrial PCs would be required for monitoring such robots.



Box Segment to Reach $996.4 Million by 2026



In the global Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$637.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$824.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$122 Million by the year 2026.

Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)



Story continues

AAEON Technology Inc.

ABB Ltd

Acnodes

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

American Portwell Technology, Inc.

ASEM S.r.l.

Avalue Technology Inc.

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik GmbH

Crystal Group Inc.

DFI America LLC

Emerson Electric Co.

IEI Integration Corp.

Industrial PC Inc.

Kontron S&T AG

Logic Supply, Inc. dba (OnLogic)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NEXCOM International Co Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Phoenix Contact

Protech Systems Co., Ltd.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

The Contec Group

Vartech Systems Inc.

Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798866/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Industrial PC Market in

Short Term

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

An Introduction to Industrial PC

Key Characteristics of Industrial PCs

I/O Ports for Industrial Computers

Application Areas of Industrial Computers

Growing Focus on Automation Drives the Global Industrial PCs

Market: Overview and Outlook

Analysis by IPC Type

EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel IPC, Rack Mount

IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, and DIN Rail IPC

End-Use Sector Market Led by Discrete Industries

EXHIBIT 6: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by End-Use (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Discrete Industries,

and Process Industries

Regional Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Industrial PC Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Industrial PC Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest

of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Select Global Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industrial PC Market to Gain from Automation Trend

EXHIBIT 9: Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial

Automation Brings Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global

Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023

EXHIBIT 11: Growing IoT Ecosystem across Industries Bring the

Value of Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global Number of

IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,

2020, 2022 & 2025

Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth

Sophisticated Features Establish Industrial PCs as Necessary

Technology

Power-Tolerant Industrial PCs: Preventing Damage to Data &

System during Power Outages

Artificial Intelligence Improves Industrial PCs

Consistent Efforts to Optimize Resources & Production

Strengthen Manufacturers? Affiliation with Industrial PCs

Mobility in Manufacturing Enterprises Augurs Well

PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments

Relevance in Automotive Production & Assembly Units

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-

2022

Role of Industrial PCs in Oil & Gas Sector

Mining Environments Rely On Computing Power

Industrial PCs Aid Utilities Streamline Operations

EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Opportunities in Chemicals Sector

Industrial PCs in Aerospace & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 14: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 15: With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of

Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time

to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In

US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020

EXHIBIT 16: Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region

(in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038

Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to

Military End-Use Applications

EXHIBIT 17: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$

Million (2011-2019)

Issues & Challenges

High Equipment Cost

Slow Adoption of Digital Systems

Data Privacy & Security



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial PC by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Panel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Panel by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Panel by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rack Mount by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rack Mount by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rack Mount by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Box by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Box by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Box by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Embedded by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Embedded by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Embedded by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for DIN Rail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for DIN Rail by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for DIN Rail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Discrete

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Discrete Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Discrete Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Process

Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Process Industries by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,

Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete Industries

and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,

Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,

Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,

Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,

Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,

Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC

by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,

Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC

by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -

Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,

Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type - Panel,

Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,

Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete Industries and

Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and

DIN Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack

Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack

Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and

DIN Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial PC by

Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack

Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process

Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial PC by

End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete

Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 96

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798866/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



