Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026
Abstract: Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5. 4 Billion by 2026 . Industrial PC (IPC) relate to personal computers which are employed for industrial processes.
They are mainly employed for data acquisition and/or process control purposes. Growth in the global market is being driven by driven by automation, digitization, and other industrial trends. IPCs mainly find application in sectors such as electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and automotive manufacturing, due to their rising focus on automation and IoT. The growing need for data from the factory floor is expected to fuel the requirement of IPCs for data transfer and analytics. Post the COVID-19 induced downturn, the industrial computers market will be driven by the rising focus on IoT in several industries, move from conventional manufacturing to digitalized production, and rising awareness about resource optimization in the manufacturing sector. Industrial PCs enable companies to augment accuracy and lower operating costs, which helps achieve better quality, safety, and uniformity of products. Further, the growing adoption of smart energy solutions including panel PCs and CNC (computerized numerical control) machines will also aid market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial PC estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rack Mount segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Panel PCs are panel mounted and generally include touch screens. Panel PCs offer the advantage of controlling multiple functions at one time.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.7 Million by 2026
The Industrial PC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$901.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market expansion due to the presence of a significant manufacturing hub in the region, especially in India and China. The growing adoption of robots in industries offers opportunities for the market, as industrial PCs would be required for monitoring such robots.
Box Segment to Reach $996.4 Million by 2026
In the global Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$637.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$824.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$122 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)
AAEON Technology Inc.
ABB Ltd
Acnodes
ADLINK Technology Inc.
Advantech Co., Ltd.
American Portwell Technology, Inc.
ASEM S.r.l.
Avalue Technology Inc.
Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG
Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik GmbH
Crystal Group Inc.
DFI America LLC
Emerson Electric Co.
IEI Integration Corp.
Industrial PC Inc.
Kontron S&T AG
Logic Supply, Inc. dba (OnLogic)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
NEXCOM International Co Ltd.
Omron Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
Phoenix Contact
Protech Systems Co., Ltd.
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Schneider Electric
Siemens AG
The Contec Group
Vartech Systems Inc.
Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Industrial PC Market in
Short Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
An Introduction to Industrial PC
Key Characteristics of Industrial PCs
I/O Ports for Industrial Computers
Application Areas of Industrial Computers
Growing Focus on Automation Drives the Global Industrial PCs
Market: Overview and Outlook
Analysis by IPC Type
EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel IPC, Rack Mount
IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, and DIN Rail IPC
End-Use Sector Market Led by Discrete Industries
EXHIBIT 6: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Discrete Industries,
and Process Industries
Regional Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Industrial PC Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Industrial PC Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Select Global Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial PC Market to Gain from Automation Trend
EXHIBIT 9: Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial
Automation Brings Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global
Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023
EXHIBIT 11: Growing IoT Ecosystem across Industries Bring the
Value of Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global Number of
IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2025
Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth
Sophisticated Features Establish Industrial PCs as Necessary
Technology
Power-Tolerant Industrial PCs: Preventing Damage to Data &
System during Power Outages
Artificial Intelligence Improves Industrial PCs
Consistent Efforts to Optimize Resources & Production
Strengthen Manufacturers? Affiliation with Industrial PCs
Mobility in Manufacturing Enterprises Augurs Well
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Relevance in Automotive Production & Assembly Units
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Role of Industrial PCs in Oil & Gas Sector
Mining Environments Rely On Computing Power
Industrial PCs Aid Utilities Streamline Operations
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Opportunities in Chemicals Sector
Industrial PCs in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 14: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 15: With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of
Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time
to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In
US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region
(in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038
Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to
Military End-Use Applications
EXHIBIT 17: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$
Million (2011-2019)
Issues & Challenges
High Equipment Cost
Slow Adoption of Digital Systems
Data Privacy & Security
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial PC by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Panel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Panel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Panel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Rack Mount by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rack Mount by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rack Mount by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Box by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Box by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Box by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Embedded by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Embedded by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Embedded by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for DIN Rail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for DIN Rail by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for DIN Rail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Discrete
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Discrete Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Discrete Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Process
Industries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Process Industries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Industries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,
Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete Industries
and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,
Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,
Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,
Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,
Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,
Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC
by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount,
Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC
by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type -
Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,
Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Industrial PC by Type - Panel,
Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack Mount, Box,
Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete Industries and
Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and
DIN Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack
Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack
Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial PC by Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and
DIN Rail - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial PC by
Type - Panel, Rack Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Panel, Rack
Mount, Box, Embedded and DIN Rail for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial PC by End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process
Industries - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial PC by
End-Use - Discrete Industries and Process Industries Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial PC
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Discrete
Industries and Process Industries for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 96
