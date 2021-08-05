U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Abstract: Global Industrial PC Market to Reach $5. 4 Billion by 2026 . Industrial PC (IPC) relate to personal computers which are employed for industrial processes.

New York, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial PC Industry"
They are mainly employed for data acquisition and/or process control purposes. Growth in the global market is being driven by driven by automation, digitization, and other industrial trends. IPCs mainly find application in sectors such as electronics and semiconductor, aerospace and defense, and automotive manufacturing, due to their rising focus on automation and IoT. The growing need for data from the factory floor is expected to fuel the requirement of IPCs for data transfer and analytics. Post the COVID-19 induced downturn, the industrial computers market will be driven by the rising focus on IoT in several industries, move from conventional manufacturing to digitalized production, and rising awareness about resource optimization in the manufacturing sector. Industrial PCs enable companies to augment accuracy and lower operating costs, which helps achieve better quality, safety, and uniformity of products. Further, the growing adoption of smart energy solutions including panel PCs and CNC (computerized numerical control) machines will also aid market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial PC estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. Panel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rack Mount segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Panel PCs are panel mounted and generally include touch screens. Panel PCs offer the advantage of controlling multiple functions at one time.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $901.7 Million by 2026

The Industrial PC market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$901.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. The Asia-Pacific region leads the global market expansion due to the presence of a significant manufacturing hub in the region, especially in India and China. The growing adoption of robots in industries offers opportunities for the market, as industrial PCs would be required for monitoring such robots.

Box Segment to Reach $996.4 Million by 2026

In the global Box segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$637.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$824.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$122 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 96 Featured)

  • AAEON Technology Inc.

  • ABB Ltd

  • Acnodes

  • ADLINK Technology Inc.

  • Advantech Co., Ltd.

  • American Portwell Technology, Inc.

  • ASEM S.r.l.

  • Avalue Technology Inc.

  • Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

  • Bernecker + Rainer Industrie Elektronik GmbH

  • Crystal Group Inc.

  • DFI America LLC

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • IEI Integration Corp.

  • Industrial PC Inc.

  • Kontron S&T AG

  • Logic Supply, Inc. dba (OnLogic)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • NEXCOM International Co Ltd.

  • Omron Corporation

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Phoenix Contact

  • Protech Systems Co., Ltd.

  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens AG

  • The Contec Group

  • Vartech Systems Inc.

  • Xiamen Four-Faith Communication Technology Co., Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798866/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Industrial PC Market in
Short Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
An Introduction to Industrial PC
Key Characteristics of Industrial PCs
I/O Ports for Industrial Computers
Application Areas of Industrial Computers
Growing Focus on Automation Drives the Global Industrial PCs
Market: Overview and Outlook
Analysis by IPC Type
EXHIBIT 5: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by Type (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Panel IPC, Rack Mount
IPC, Box IPC, Embedded IPC, and DIN Rail IPC
End-Use Sector Market Led by Discrete Industries
EXHIBIT 6: World Industrial PC (IPC) Market by End-Use (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Discrete Industries,
and Process Industries
Regional Market Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Industrial PC Market (2020 & 2027): Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Industrial PC Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Rest
of World, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Select Global Brands
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial PC Market to Gain from Automation Trend
EXHIBIT 9: Unprecedented Rise in Investments on Industrial
Automation Brings Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global
Industrial Automation Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments on Industry 4.0 Technologies
(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2023
EXHIBIT 11: Growing IoT Ecosystem across Industries Bring the
Value of Industrial PC into the Spotlight: Global Number of
IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2022 & 2025
Technology Innovations & Advancements Favor Growth
Sophisticated Features Establish Industrial PCs as Necessary
Technology
Power-Tolerant Industrial PCs: Preventing Damage to Data &
System during Power Outages
Artificial Intelligence Improves Industrial PCs
Consistent Efforts to Optimize Resources & Production
Strengthen Manufacturers? Affiliation with Industrial PCs
Mobility in Manufacturing Enterprises Augurs Well
PC-based HMI Remains Popular in Industrial Environments
Relevance in Automotive Production & Assembly Units
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-
2022
Role of Industrial PCs in Oil & Gas Sector
Mining Environments Rely On Computing Power
Industrial PCs Aid Utilities Streamline Operations
EXHIBIT 13: Global Smart Meter Annual Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Opportunities in Chemicals Sector
Industrial PCs in Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 14: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
EXHIBIT 15: With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of
Annihilation, Aircraft Assembly Lines Will Take a Longer Time
to Recover: Expected Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In
US$ Billion) for April, July & December 2020
EXHIBIT 16: Global Fleet Size of Commercial Aircraft by Region
(in Units) for the Years 2018 and 2038
Low Vulnerability of Defense Industry to Provide Impetus to
Military End-Use Applications
EXHIBIT 17: Global Military Expenditure by Key Regions in US$
Million (2011-2019)
Issues & Challenges
High Equipment Cost
Slow Adoption of Digital Systems
Data Privacy & Security

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 96
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


