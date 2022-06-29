U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,813.50
    -12.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,882.00
    -51.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,625.75
    -48.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,732.30
    -6.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.81
    +1.05 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.90
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    20.93
    +0.06 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0533
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.90
    +1.95 (+7.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4810
    +0.3530 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,950.46
    -1,022.58 (-4.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.02
    -19.05 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.15
    -40.26 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

Global Industrial Robot Market Report 2022-2026: Growing Electronics Industry and Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Robotics Driving Sector

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Industrial Robot Market

Global Industrial Robot Market
Global Industrial Robot Market

Dublin, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Robot Market: Analysis By Industry, By Type, By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial robot market in 2021 was valued at US$33.90 billion and is likely to reach US$61.09 billion by 2026. In recent years, manufacturing has been one of the first industries to deploy robots on a large scale, since industrial robotics serve to increase productivity and efficiency by lowering manufacturing costs, hence lowering the overall purchase price of products.

The newest industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, has spurred the development of new technologies such as collaborative robots, AI-enabled robots, and so on, allowing industries to employ robots to streamline various processes, boost productivity, and reduce mistakes.

Increased worker safety and greater manufacturing capabilities have prompted sectors to invest in robotic systems. Moreover, as the next generation of industrial robots become cheaper, autonomous, more mobile, cooperative, and adaptable, demand for robots across many industries is expected to rise. The industrial robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2026.

Over the past five years, there has been a very visible acceleration in demand for industrial robots globally compared to long-term trends. The global industrial robot market volume was 496.87 thousand units in 2021.

Global Industrial Robot Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers: Automation helps in increasing productivity, improving quality and reducing errors. Rising demand for automation has rapidly increased the adoption of robots in various industries. The growing demand for automation is a major driver of the market. Further, the industrial robot market is expected to increase due to growing electronics industry, rapid installations of industrial robots, high wages in manufacturing, growing role of artificial intelligence in robotics, etc. in recent years.

  • Challenges: Huge capital investment is required in the purchase and installation of robots and the benefits provided by industrial robots might take many years to exceed the initial cost. Thus, the high initial investment needed for the automation of production using industrial robots could act as an obstacle to the growth of the industrial robots market. Additionally, other factors like, safety issues, privacy concerns, etc. are some challenges to the market.

  • Trends: A major trend gaining pace in robotics is the development of collaborative robots or co-bots. Co-bots are designed to work along with humans and are being increasingly used in industrial manufacturing applications. Collaborative robots use safety-rated sensors, which allows the laborers to work in the same area as the robot without harming them.

  • Also, market players have been introducing high-quality, innovative robotic technologies in the industrial sector, where these are used for warehousing, manufacturing, and assembling applications. Some of these innovations include underwater robotics, human-robot interaction, legged mobility, machine learning (ML), and self-driving vehicles.

  • More trends in the market are believed to grow the industrial robot market during the forecasted period, which may include use of micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), rise of the cloud robotics market, next-generation tech accessories, and employment opportunities in industrial robotics, robotic advancements, etc.

Key Players

  • Fanuc Corporation

  • ABB Group

  • KUKA Group

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Seiko Epson Corporation (EPSON Robots)

  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

  • Denso Corporation (DENSO Robotics)

  • Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Industrial Robots: An Overview
2.1.1 Advantages of Industrial Robots
2.1.2 Types of Industrial Robots
2.2 Industrial Robots Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Industrial Robots Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Industrial Robot Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Industrial Robot Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Industrial Robot Market Value by Industry (Automotive, Electrical/ Electronics, Chemical, Rubber
& Plastics, Food and Beverages, and Other Applications)
3.1.3 Global Industrial Robot Market Value by Type (Articulated, Cartesian, SCARA, Cylindrical, and Other Types)
3.1.4 Global Industrial Robot Market Value by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and ROW)
3.1.5 Global Industrial Robot Market by Volume
3.1.6 Global Industrial Robot Market Volume by Region (China, Japan, the US, Republic of Korea, Germany and ROW)
3.2 Global Industrial Robot Market: Industry Analysis
3.3 Global Industrial Robot Market: Type Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Growing Electronics Industry
6.1.2 Rapid Installations of Industrial Robots
6.1.3 High Wages in Manufacturing
6.1.4 Growing Role of Artificial Intelligence in Robotics
6.1.5 Rising Research & Development
6.1.6 Growth of Automotive Industry
6.1.7 Rising Trend of Automation
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Large Upfront Investment
6.2.2 Safety Issues
6.2.3 Privacy Concerns
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Use of Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS)
6.3.2 Cloud Robotics
6.3.3 Rising Use of Collaborative Robots (Cobot)
6.3.4 Next-Generation Tech Accessories
6.3.5 Employment Opportunities in Industrial Robotics
6.3.6 Robotic Advancements

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h90vkb

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them Hourly

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. laid off hundreds of workers on its Autopilot team as the electric-vehicle maker shuttered a California facility, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopilot Workers, Most of Them HourlyMichael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ Fame W

  • Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Tanker Is Stopped by U.S. in Transit From Russian Port to New Orleans

    The ship carrying oil products was chartered by a Swiss-based commodities trader that said it complied with sanctions against Russia.

  • Tesla closes an office as layoff hits Autopilot jobs, including hourly ones

    Tesla has shuttered its office in San Mateo, California and laid off roughly 200 employees working on its Autopilot driver-assistant system there, one of the people told Reuters, in a move seen as accelerating cost-cutting. Most of the laid-off people had been hourly workers, that person said. Early this month, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the maker of electric cars needed to cut staff by about 10%.

  • Tesla workers are returning to office only to find there aren’t enough desks or parking spots for them

    Weeks after Elon Musk's in-office mandate, Tesla workers find they have nowhere to park their seats or cars at work. Managers are telling them to WFH.

  • India Forced to Ship In Gasoline, Diesel as Shortages Arise

    (Bloomberg) -- Global energy markets that have thrown up plenty of anomalies in 2022 as flows get rerouted and prices jump just saw a fresh quirk: India, typically Asia’s leading gasoline and diesel exporter, has been forced to step up imports of the fuels.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetTesla Lays Off About 200 Autopi

  • EVgo, GM partner on fast-charging capability for electric vehicles

    The new service enables EVgo GM customers to start a fast-charging session without the need to open a mobile app or swipe an RFID or credit card.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q3 2022.

  • 'There is no more retirement': Retirees are heading back to work amid soaring inflation — here's what you need to know

    Not everyone can afford to live on fixed incomes as prices rise.

  • OPEC, Allies Struggle to Meet Oil Production Targets

    As President Biden prepares to go to Saudi Arabia, OPEC members say the cartel and its allies have fallen far behind on their oil-production targets and are in their weakest position in recent years to help tame high crude prices.

  • G7 discussions with China, India on Russian oil price cap positive -source

    Group of Seven democracies have had positive and productive discussions with China and India about a plan to cap the price of Russian oil, a source familiar with the G7 discussions said on Tuesday, adding the two major oil consumers would have incentives to comply. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the price-per-barrel cap level had not yet been determined, but it would have to be high enough to give Russia an incentive to keep producing oil.

  • Animal Cruelty? Costco Shareholders File Lawsuit Accusing It Of Abusing Birds To Offer $4.99 Rotisserie Chicken

    Two Costco shareholders have filed an interesting lawsuit accusing the chain of engaging in animal cruelty in order to sell cheap rotisserie chickens to its customers

  • Why Congress’ new retirement reforms aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

    A new set of reforms to America’s retirement tax and savings plans passed a key hurdle in Congress last week. Variously known as the SECURE Act 2.0, the EARN Act and the RISE & SHINE Act, the measures will make changes to rules around IRAs, 401(k)s and other tax-privileged retirement plans. They barely address the biggest retirement crisis facing the U.S.

  • Tesla reportedly lays off 200 from Autopilot unit, rescinds some job offers

    Tesla Inc. has laid off hundreds of people in its Autopilot unit and has rescinded job offers to some new hires, according to reports, as the electric-auto maker follows through with job cuts that CEO Elon Musk warned about earlier this month.

  • Russian Industry Faces Code Crisis as IT Providers Pull Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s reliance on foreign software to run its factories, farms and oil fields is turning into one of the biggest headaches for domestic industry as more IT providers pull out of the market in response to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsBig Tech Sinks Stocks Bruised by Recession Jitters: Markets WrapChina Cuts Travel Quarantine in Biggest Covid Zero Shift YetMichael Burry of ‘

  • Norway must prepare for faster drop in oil demand on road to 2050 - IEA

    Norway must do more to prepare for a decline in its dominant oil and gas industry in the coming decades as other nations start to free themselves from petroleum dependence, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says in a new report. Western Europe's largest oil and gas producer pumps more than four million barrels of oil equivalent per day but longer term its output is set to decline as the Norwegian continental shelf is considered a mature petroleum basin and as global demand shifts away from fossil fuels. "Looking beyond 2025, the level of future investment in Norway's oil fields remains uncertain," the Paris-based IEA said in a report on Norway's energy policy, published on Wednesday.

  • The next SECURE Act: These proposals are supposed to help solve the retirement crisis, but what’s missing?

    In an effort to improve Americans’ retirement security, Congress is working on the Secure Act 2.0 – but there’s more it can do, experts say. The House passed the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, and two Senate committees advanced their own legislative proposals focused on retirement savings – one from the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee called the RISE & SHINE Act, and another from the Finance Committee called the EARN Act. Although it’s not yet clear how Congress will mesh these proposals into one, experts expect these ideas will come together to become the Secure Act 2.0.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Price Prediction: Bulls Keep Pushing, Why ApeCoin Could Skyrocket

    Bitcoin price managed to stay above the $20,550 support, Ethereum’s ether recovered above $1,200, and APE broke a major hurdle to start a fresh rally.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Gives Up Early Gains on Monday

    Silver markets initially tried to continue the rally on Monday but have given back the gains as investors continue to watch interest rates in the US rise.

  • Tesla reportedly laid off about 200 workers in its autopilot division

    Tesla chief Elon Musk said in early June that company needs to cut about 10 per cent of jobs