U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,446.90
    +10.15 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,428.18
    +163.51 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,806.71
    +18.62 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.77
    -3.59 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.45
    -0.84 (-1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.30
    +9.60 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    +0.0210 (+1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3852
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4830
    -0.0570 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,286.35
    +856.80 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,156.50
    +24.67 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,214.69
    +53.65 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market to Reach $530 Million by 2026

·8 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Industrial Safety Sensors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market
Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 31556
Companies: 58 - Players covered include ABB Ltd; AMETEK Factory Automation Inc; ATEK Access Technologies; Autonics Corporation; Balluff GmbH; Banner Engineering Corp.; Baumer GmbH; BEI Sensors; Contrinex AG; di-soric GmbH & Co. KG; Honeywell International Inc.; ifm electronic gmbh; Keyence Corporation; Leuze electronic GmbH & Co. KG; Omron Corporation; Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG; Pepperl+Fuchs; Pilz GmbH & Co. KG; Pinnacle Systems, Inc.; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; SICK AG; Siemens AG and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Product (Safety Light Curtains, Safety Laser Scanners, Safety Edges); End-Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Industrial Safety Sensors Market to Reach $530 Million by 2026

Safety sensors are basically intended to mitigate risks and hazards related to equipment and machinery, and are commonly used with safety control units and active photoelectric protective devices like safety light grids and safety thru-beam sensors to detect unauthorized access and if a worker reaches into the danger zone. These devices play an important role in preventing workers from crushing, shearing and impact injuries caused by negligence or distraction. These devices enjoy broader adoption due to increasing focus on personnel protection in automated industrial processes. Safety sensors are designed to protect workforce and equipment, and are suitable for diverse applications. These devices work on various principles including inductive to safety detect end-of-travel and position of metallic objects without any contact along with magnetic or REED and electromechanical or RFID-based for position or access verification to protect machine and worker. Magnetic/REED switches are suitable for wear-free access protection at desirable guard doors. These devices can be paired with a suitable spacing element for deployment in ferromagnetic environments.

In addition, RFID safety sensors appropriate for applications requiring monitoring of tamper- and vibration-resistant guard doors. On the other hand, electronic options are fit for direct monitoring of specific robot work areas along with end-of-travel of intended metallic tool holders across industrial environments. These devices exhibit resistance to vibration and don't require special mating components. Some of the benefits of safety sensors and switches include suitability for high level safety applications, solid housing with LED indicators, advanced connection technology, low installation cost and suitability with heavy protective machinery. In industrial facilities, sensor embedded safety control units offer a suitable solution to connect and control machine safety components. These units feature a modular design and can be easily configured to suit different applications. In addition, a control interface supports connectivity with multiple components as per specific requirements of users. Moreover, advanced versions of these units can be used to connect and control photoelectric safety sensors, safety switches and mechanical protective devices. Industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, where workplace hazards are common, are among the important end-users of safety sensor solutions

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Safety Sensors estimated at US$440.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$530 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period. Safety Light Curtains, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$252.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Safety Laser Scanners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $61.1 Million by 2026

The Industrial Safety Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$61.1 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

The industrial safety sensors market is projected to witness sustained growth in the long term with the market moving from conventional film-based systems to the innovative and highly advanced digital systems. In post-COVID-19 environment, demand for industrial safety sensors is likely to revive and remain steady owing to renewed emphasis on workplace safety and progressive developments across various technological aspects. Steady rise in car sales and subsequent improvement in automotive production, particularly in China and India, steered opportunities for safety sensors market in the automotive sector in the pre-COVID-19 period. Intensified production and the need to comply with stringent workplace safety regulations compelled automotive manufacturers in Asia and worldwide to use different types of safety equipment in their production lines, while creating opportunities for safety sensor technologies.

Also, the robust emphasis on workplace safety in high-profile industries such as oil & gas and aerospace amplified the demand for safety sensors during pre-COVID crisis period. The deep sea oil and gas industry basically relies on sophisticated equipment for carrying out safe and uninterrupted operations. Safety sensors therefore have achieved critical importance in the oil & gas industry particularly in monitoring well equipment and tools and improving their reliability to ensure safety and achieve regulatory compliance. With rapid progressions in technology, which enhance sensing capabilities of the safety sensor systems, increased adoption in varied industrial applications is likely to materialize in the post-COVID-19 period.

Safety Edges Segment to Reach $91.4 Million by 2026

Safety edges are intended for moving edges that can pose a safety risk. These devices effectively secure shearing and crushing edges on powered equipment components like flaps, doors and covers. The safety system features a safety control unit, a rubber profile and a thru-beam sensor. The rubber profile deforms under excessive pressure to trigger a safe stop through the control interface unit. Pressure-sensitive safety edges are capable of considerably alleviating the risk at hazardous points. The use of photoelectric technology enables users to shorten rubber and aluminium profiles to desirable length and situation. Safety edges offer reliable protection from moving edges like those on milling machines, support machine integration and conform to high safety standards. These devices are commonly used in applications involving high injury risk as well as access or danger area protection for robots, pallet systems, wood processing equipment, packaging machines, machine lines and overhead warehouse shelves. In the global Safety Edges segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$68.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass Platform
Our MarketGlass Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-safety-sensors-market-to-reach-530-million-by-2026-301352718.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

    The electric-car maker's deliveries have grown at uncanny rates for years -- and 2021 looks like it will be no exception.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • Air taxi maker Archer seeks $1 billion in damages from Boeing-backed rival

    Flying taxi developer Archer Aviation is seeking $1 billion in damages from Wisk Aero, a rival backed by Boeing and Google co-founder Larry Page's Kitty Hawk Corp, according to a court filing, raising the stakes in a heated legal dispute. The two have been embroiled in litigation since earlier this year when Wisk accused Archer, whose investors include United Airlines, of stealing trade secrets involving electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Archer countersued and said in a filing late Tuesday that it intends to "hold Wisk accountable for its false and malicious extra-judicial smear campaign that has caused substantial damage to Archer, likely to exceed $1 billion."

  • Roku vs. Netflix: Which Media Stock to Pick?

    In the video streaming market, content is king and consumers are consuming it like never before. As a result, many viewers are cutting the cord on pay-TV and switching to content streaming. However, according to Nielsen data, streaming represents just 27% of television screen time in the U.S., while linear television represents 63%. Let us compare two streaming companies: a TV streaming one, Roku, to an online streaming one, Netflix, using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, and see how Wall Str

  • Exclusive-Exxon launches U.S. shale gas sale to kick-start stalled divestitures

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp has begun marketing U.S. shale gas properties as it ramps up a long-stalled program that aims to raise billions of dollars to shed unwanted assets and reduce debt taken on last year. The company's XTO Energy shale unit is seeking buyers for almost 5,000 natural gas wells in the Fayetteville Shale in Arkansas, spokeswoman Julie King confirmed. The assets are among gas projects with declining production and market value Exxon is selling as it focus on newer ventures in Guyana, offshore Brazil and Texas's Permian Basin.

  • How auto makers like Ford and GM are reimagining the future of car buying

    Auto makers are speeding up the trend of making their mass-market vehicles nearly to order, one of the many ways that the pandemic and accompanying supply shortages and increased demand for one's own wheels may have changed the industry for years to come.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan launches new real-time payments service

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global payments giant JPMorgan Chase & Co has launched a real-time payments option that it hopes will increase its edge in the financial industry's battle to handle more of the surging volumes of global digital payments. The new product, called request for pay, lets corporate clients send payment requests to the bank's roughly 57 million retail clients who use its app or website, cutting the cost and time it takes for those companies to get paid, said Cyrus Bhathawalla, the bank's global head of real-time payments. The digital payments product is one of a handful JPMorgan has in the works, as the largest U.S. bank invests heavily in the sector which has grown sharply as more commerce occurs online, a trend further boosted during the coronavirus lockdowns.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Why the Russell 2000 Has Been Tracking With Economic Sentiment

    In the time since the pandemic took hold in the United States, the Russell 2000 has looked like a barometer for economic confidence.

  • Kansas City Southern Deal to Get Regulatory Ruling by End of August

    Federal railroad regulators said they plan to issue a key ruling by the end of the month that would potentially clear the way for Canadian National Railway’s $30 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 11th, 2021

    Following Bitcoin’s pullback on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $46,000 levels would be needed to support the broader crypto market.