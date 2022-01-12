The global Industrial sensors market is expected to grow from USD 20.6 billion in 2021 to USD 31.9 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021–2026

Key factors fuelling this market’s growth include rising adoption of Industrial 4. 0 and IIoT in manufacturing; surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices; and technological advancements in the industrial sensor.

Predictive maintenance to offer lucrative opportunities to market players; and increasing demand from automobile manufacturers to deliver improved safety and comfort for smart sensors create a strong demand for industrial sensors for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.



Level sensors to hold the largest size of Industrial Sensors market in 2020

The market for level sensors accounted for the largest size in 2020.A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids.



The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The need for level sensor arises due to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, response rate; ease of calibration of instruments; size of the instrument; monitoring and/or controlling of continuous or point level.



Contact type to hold largest share of Industrial Sensors market in 2020

The market for contact type sensors is estimated to account for a larger share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, in 2020.Contact level sensors involve physical contact between the device (comprising contact type industrial sensor) and media.



The technologies used in contact type level sensors are magneto resistive, vibratory probe, hydrostatic, magnetic and mechanical float, pneumatic, rotating paddle, resistive chain, and weight and chain. Some of the most common types of contact type sensors are temperature sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, flow sensors, etc.

APAC to dominate Industrial Sensors market in2020

In terms of value, APAC led the Industrial Sensors market in 2020, accounting for the largest share of the overall Industrial Sensors market, by region.As China is among the major industrial areas in the world, the industrial sensors market in APAC is expected to record the largest market share by 2026.



Key countries for the industrial sensors market in APAC are China and Japan. APAC has vast opportunities for revenue generation from the industrial sector in the coming years.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the Industrial Sensors market space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1=55%, Tier 2= 30%, and Tier 3 =15%

• By Designation: C-level Executives=50%, Directors=25%, Others = 25%

• By Region: North America= 35%, Europe = 25%,APAC= 30%, and RoW= 10%

Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell International (US), Texas Instruments (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Dwyer Instruments (US), and Bosch Sensortec (Germany)are a few major companies dominating the Industrial Sensors market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global Industrial Sensors market based on end-user industry, type, Sensors and geography. The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the Industrial Sensors industry and forecasts the same till 2026.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05644022/?utm_source=GNW



