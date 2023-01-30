Global Industrial Sensors Market Size To Grow USD 40 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 9.2%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Industrial Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 20 billion in 2021 and the worldwide industrial sensors market size is expected to reach USD 40 billion by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Rockwell Automation, Honeywell, Texas Instruments, Siemens, Bosch Sensortec, Panasonic, STMicroelectronics, Amphenol Corporation, Omega Engineering, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics, Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics International, N.V. TE Connectivity Ltd., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Dwyer Instruments Ltd. And Others.

New York, United States , Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industrial Market Size to grow from USD 20 Billion in 2021 to USD 40 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period. These sensors play a vital role in factory automation and Industry 4.0. Motion sensors, environmental sensors, and vibration sensors are used to monitor the condition of equipment, from linear or angular positioning, tilt sensing, levelling, and shock or fall detection.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

This market is expanding as a result of increased use of Industry 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing, a high demand for wearable devices with smart sensors, and technological advancements in industrial sensors. The usage of smart sensors for predictive maintenance and the growing use of smart sensors in the automotive industry are additional factors that are projected to offer significant potential for the growth of this market. Sensors are employed in industrial automation to ascertain the extrinsic properties of things, including position, distance, temperature, colour, and proximity. Industrial sensors are used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, infrastructure, and healthcare. Due to their ability to track and process vibration and noise data, smart sensors are highly sought after in a number of other industries, including petrochemical, semiconductor, food processing, and transportation. Data can be distributed, processed, and stored via smart sensors. As a result, they can detect machine health and foresee issues, which helps the industrial sector cut costs by reducing maintenance costs and downtime.

Additionally, it is projected that the global market for industrial sensors would benefit from the growing use of wireless sensors and higher demand for industrial robots. By interfering with the supply chain and production process, the COVID-19 pandemic has impeded the growth of a variety of industries, including manufacturing, automotive, oil and gas, and others. This is probably going to stop the market from expanding. The high cost of installing sensors in devices is expected to limit the growth of the industrial sensors market throughout the upcoming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 204 pages with 127 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Industrial Sensors Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sensor (level sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, position sensors, force sensors, image sensors, gas sensors, and others), By Type (Contact, Non-Contact), By Industrial Vertical (Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemical, Automotive, Others), By End User (Discrete Process), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents

The Image Sensors is anticipated to hold the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of sensor type, the global industrial sensors market is segmented into level sensors, temperature sensors, pressure sensors, flow sensors, position sensors, force sensors, image sensors, gas sensors, and others. Over the predicted period, the image sensors are expected to increase at the fastest CAGR. The machine vision application is growing the market for industrial image sensors. Image sensors are expected to be essential in developing industries including the Internet of Things, smart cities, houses, cars, and medical equipment. Additionally, image sensors are being used more and more in some of the most important biometric procedures, such as iris and fingerprint scanning. Manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil and gas, and energy and electricity are a few industries that use image sensors.

The Non-Contact segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global industrial sensors market is segmented into Contact, Non-Contact. The non-contact sector is predicted to experience the fastest CAGR of these during the projection period. The type of sensor utilised depends on the technology being used; for example, non-contact level sensing technologies most frequently used in level sensors include ultrasonic, microwave/radar, optical, laser, MEMS, capacitive, conductivity, nuclear, and load cells. Non-contact temperature sensors measure temperature changes by using the principles of convection and radiation. They can detect infrared radiation, a type of heat radiation that objects release.

The Manufacturing segment dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry vertical, the global industrial sensors market is segmented into Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemical, Automotive, and Others. Among these manufacturing segment dominates the market with the largest market share. IoT sensors are being used more frequently in processing and manufacturing facilities, which is what is driving the market's expansion. Industrial sensors powered by IoT also let companies monitor their facilities remotely, boost employee and industrial asset security, and enhance operational efficiency. These industrial sensors are used in manufacturing services to achieve early failure detection, which lowers maintenance costs. Over the course of the projected period, sector will lead the market with the largest market share.

The Discrete Industry segment is dominating the market with the largest market share.

Based on end user, the global industrial sensors market is segmented into discrete, process industry. Among these, discrete industry segment is dominating the market with the largest market share due to the fastest expansion of electronics and automotive industry globally.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the highest market share over the forecast period.

Throughout the projected period, a sizable portion of sales are expected to come from the Asia Pacific region. The presence of significant manufacturing centres in the region is fuelling the target market's growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the fact that China is a key producer of consumer electronics and automobiles is expected to boost the Asia Pacific Industrial Sensors Market. The United Kingdom competes with countries such as China, the United States, and India to produce COVID-19 vaccines. Novax, a British pharmaceutical company, has announced a partnership with GlaxoSmithKline to manufacture 60 million doses of the Novax COVID-19 vaccine in a fill-finish plant in Barnard Castle.

Recent Developments

In October 2021, By Texas Instruments, the 3D Hall-effect position sensor was unveiled. The TMAG5170 allows engineers to get uncalibrated ultra-high precision at rates of up to 20 KSPS for quicker and more precise real-time control in motor-drive and factory automation applications.

In June 2021, Rockwell Automation has launched a new brand called LifecycleIQ Services. With the help of Rockwell Automation technology and highly qualified staff, customers can improve their performance and reimagine what is possible throughout their industrial value chain, as highlighted by the new brand.

