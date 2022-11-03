U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

The Global Industrial Solar Generator Market is expected to grow by $240.13 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Industrial Solar Generator Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the industrial solar generator market and it is poised to grow by $240. 13 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.

New York, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Solar Generator Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360330/?utm_source=GNW
12% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial solar generator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the declining cost of solar generator panels, increasing investments in renewable energy sector, and government regulations.
The industrial solar generator market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The industrial solar generator market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Below 40kwh
• 40-80 kwh
• 80-150 kwh
• Over 150 kwh

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increasing adoption of microgrids as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial solar generator market growth during the next few years. Also, development of zero-energy buildings and extra source of revenue generation through peer-to-peer solar energy trading will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial solar generator market covers the following areas:
• Industrial solar generator market sizing
• Industrial solar generator market forecast
• Industrial solar generator market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial solar generator market vendors that include Ameresco Inc., Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd, Ecosphere Technologies Inc, Enviroearth, GSOL Energy AS, HCI Energy Inc., Intech GmbH and Co. KG, JA Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Jakson Group, Kirchner Solar Group GmbH, Longi green energy technology Co. Ltd, MVV Energie AG, Off Grid Europe GmbH, Photon Energy Ltd, REDAVIA GmbH, Reliance Industries Ltd., Shanghai Aiko Solar Energy Co Ltd, Silicon CPV Ltd, Tongwei Group Co. Ltd, and Xando Energy LLC. Also, the industrial solar generator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360330/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


