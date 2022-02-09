U.S. markets close in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.42
    +53.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,783.88
    +321.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,384.46
    +190.01 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.96
    +32.58 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.26
    +0.90 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.70
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1440
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9400
    -0.0140 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3550
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    -0.0980 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,904.74
    +513.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.08
    +21.37 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.95
    +84.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Global Industrial Starch Sourcing and Procurement Report Forecasts the Market to Have an Incremental Spend of USD 30.25 Billion | SpendEdge

·3 min read
Industrial Starch Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Industrial Starch Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the forecast period, the Industrial Starch industry will see an increase in spending of around USD 30.25 Billion. However, the majority of this expansion will be driven by only a few regions. Furthermore, due to their supplier base, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the most effect on the supply side.

The increase is likely to be driven mostly by increased demand and adoption of the category in those few regions.

Download our free sample report today to get a detailed understanding of the major forces driving this market across geographies.

Download the Sample Report Now!

Key Industrial Starch Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2022-2026: USD 30.25 Billion

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%

  3. Top Pricing Models: Volume based pricing, and Market based pricing

  4. Key consumer countries: North America, Europe, and APAC

  5. Supplier Selection Criteria: Technical specifications, Operational requirements, Acceptance criteria, and Evaluation criteria

  6. Top Suppliers: Archer Daniels Midland Co., Tate & Lyle Plc, and Ingredion Inc

Know More About This Market: Request for a Free Sample Report Now!

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Industrial Starch market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Industrial Starch pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as Unit-based pricing, and Bundled pricing, category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/industrial-starch--sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

  • The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

  • Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Industrial Starch TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

To know more about various other market drivers, trends and challenges.

Download our free sample report

Smart Procurement Starts Here

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform.

  • STARTER PACK

Subscribe Now for FREE

  • Want to know about various other Subscription packs? Click here

Get the Details That You Are Looking for:

Buy our detailed market analysis report to uncover:

  • Changing market landscape with yearly forecast till 2025.

  • Analyze the market's competitive and vendor landscape.

  • How much marketing budget to set aside for geographical market expansion?

  • Understanding the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries.

Download the FREE sample Report Now!

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-starch-sourcing-and-procurement-report-forecasts-the-market-to-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-30-25-billion--spendedge-301475532.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Br

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Uranium Energy Corp Files Inaugural Regulation S-K 1300 Technical Report Summary Disclosing Resources for Its Reno Creek, Wyoming, Project

    Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE: UEC) "UEC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report Summary ("TRS") on EDGAR disclosing mineral resources for the Company's Reno Creek Project located in Campbell County, Wyoming.

  • Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Broncos

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Key Supplier of Wafers for Chips Says It’s Sold Out Through 2026

    (Bloomberg) -- Sumco Corp., a key supplier of silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry, said it has already sold out its production capacity through 2026, a sign shortages in the industry may not abate for years.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver Br

  • Oil prices: 'It's going to be very easy' to get to $100/barrel, analyst says

    Energy prices have been on fire over the last six months. Expect them to go higher, says one analyst.

  • Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits

    Delayed retirement credits, which lead to larger Social Security benefits in the future, can be a financial windfall for individuals who earn them. They may be earned by deferring your Social Security benefits past your full retirement age, something you … Continue reading → The post Understanding Delayed Retirement Credits appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • India’s startups are showing how to to get remote working right

    India’s startup ecosystem, in the aftermath of two years of the work-from-home phenomenon, could be spearheading a transformation in the country’s job market with easier work culture and better employee policies. Over the weekend, e-commerce company IndiaMART announced its move to a weekly salary disbursal regime—the first Indian company to do so.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Target Due to Chip Shortages but Keeps Profit Outlook

    Profit in the third quarter of the company's fiscal year was down 20% from the same period of 2020 but the car giant remains confident about profitability