Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027
Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR
The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$748.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Foamed Plastic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR
In the global Foamed Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$379.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$476.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -
3M Company
Armacell International S.A.
BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
BNZ Materials, Inc.
Cabot Corporation
CECA
Cellofoam North America, Inc.
CertainTeed Corporation
ContiTech AG
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
Evonik Industries AG
Flumroc AG
G+H Isolierung GmbH
GAF
Glava A/S
Huntsman Corporation
Industrial Insulation Group LLC
Insulcon Group
Isolatek International, Inc.
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group plc
Knauf Insulation GmbH
Knauf Insulation Ltd.
L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX
Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.
MERSEN SA
Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH
Morgan Thermal Ceramics
Owens Corning
Pacor, Inc.
Paroc Group Oy
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
PPG Industries
Promat International
Rockwool International A/S
Roxul, Inc.
Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG
Skamol A/S
StyroChem International
Superglass Insulation Ltd.
Unifrax LLC
URSA Insulation, S.A.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy,
Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding
System Performance:
Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
Maintain Desirable Temperature
Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
Blankets for Equipment Insulation
Prevent Noise Pollution
Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
Protecting Sensitive Electronics
Safeguarding Metal Structures
Global Market Outlook
Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market
Outlook
Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from
Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation
Materials
Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation
Wools Spur Demand
Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas
Production
Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature
Insulation
Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to
Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit
Market Expansion
Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by
High Production Costs
Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges,
and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:
Important Opportunity Indicators
Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation
Applications
Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty
Vehicles
Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts
Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight
Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains
Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal
Insulation
Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects
for Thermal Insulation Materials
Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick
Insulation
Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial
Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation
Panels (VIPs)
VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
Key Challenges
Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels
Replacement Demand for Insulation
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing
Countries
New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth
Prospects
Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand
for Polyurethanes
Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant
Insulation
Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Competition from Substitutes
Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal
Insulation Application
CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings
Verification of Pipe Insulations
Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate
Heat Insulation
Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing
Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
