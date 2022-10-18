U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,757.25
    +68.00 (+1.84%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,718.00
    +488.00 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,338.75
    +228.50 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.30
    +32.30 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.22
    -0.24 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.40
    -5.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9835
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.83
    -1.19 (-3.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0054 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.1280
    +0.1720 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,575.09
    +116.08 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.28
    +8.81 (+2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,999.38
    +79.14 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR

The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$748.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Foamed Plastic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR

In the global Foamed Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$379.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$476.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -
3M Company
Armacell International S.A.
BASF Polyurethanes GmbH
BNZ Materials, Inc.
Cabot Corporation
CECA
Cellofoam North America, Inc.
CertainTeed Corporation
ContiTech AG
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
Evonik Industries AG
Flumroc AG
G+H Isolierung GmbH
GAF
Glava A/S
Huntsman Corporation
Industrial Insulation Group LLC
Insulcon Group
Isolatek International, Inc.
Johns Manville
Kingspan Group plc
Knauf Insulation GmbH
Knauf Insulation Ltd.
L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX
Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.
MERSEN SA
Morgan Advanced Materials
Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH
Morgan Thermal Ceramics
Owens Corning
Pacor, Inc.
Paroc Group Oy
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
PPG Industries
Promat International
Rockwool International A/S
Roxul, Inc.
Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG
Skamol A/S
StyroChem International
Superglass Insulation Ltd.
Unifrax LLC
URSA Insulation, S.A.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy,
Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Recent Market Activity
The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding
System Performance:
Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety
Maintain Desirable Temperature
Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks
Blankets for Equipment Insulation
Prevent Noise Pollution
Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat
Protecting Sensitive Electronics
Safeguarding Metal Structures
Global Market Outlook
Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market
Outlook
Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3M Company (USA)
Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)
BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)
BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)
Cabot Corporation (USA)
CECA (France)
Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)
ContiTech AG (Germany)
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Flumroc AG (Switzerland)
G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)
GAF (USA)
Glava A/S (Norway)
Huntsman Corporation (USA)
Insulcon Group (Belgium)
Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)
Johns Manville (USA)
Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)
Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)
Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)
Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)
L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)
Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)
MERSEN SA (France)
Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)
Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)
Owens Corning (USA)
Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)
Pacor, Inc. (USA)
Paroc Oy AB (Finland)
PPG Industries (USA)
Promat International (Belgium)
Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)
Roxul, Inc. (Canada)
Saint-Gobain (France)
CertainTeed Corporation (USA)
Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)
Skamol A/S (Denmark)
StyroChem International (USA)
Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
Unifrax LLC (USA)
URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment
Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth
Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from
Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth
The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains
End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation
Materials
Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation
Wools Spur Demand
Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas
Production
Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature
Insulation
Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to
Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption
Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities
Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit
Market Expansion
Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by
High Production Costs
Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption
Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities
Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges,
and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing
Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:
Important Opportunity Indicators
Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation
Applications
Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty
Vehicles
Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts
Demand in Industrial Refrigeration
Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight
Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector
Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing
Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool
Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains
Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials
Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal
Insulation
Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities
Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants
Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects
for Thermal Insulation Materials
Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick
Insulation
Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making
Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial
Applications, Bodes Well for the Market
Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation
Panels (VIPs)
VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation
Key Challenges
Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels
Replacement Demand for Insulation
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth
Opportunities
Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing
Countries
New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth
Prospects
Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics
Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand
for Polyurethanes
Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant
Insulation
Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives
Competition from Substitutes
Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage
Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors
THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal
Insulation Application
CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions
Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings
Verification of Pipe Insulations
Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate
Heat Insulation
Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing
Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards
Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials
Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)
Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)
Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)
Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Calcium Silicate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Calcium Silicate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Silicate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foamed Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Foamed Plastic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Foamed Plastic by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mineral Wool by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Mineral Wool by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Wool by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical & Petrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical & Petrochemical by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &
Petrochemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 31: World Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation
by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic
and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation
by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil &
Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation
by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic
and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation
by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil &
Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed
Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &
Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal
Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &
Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,
Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Bitcoin Fails to Produce 1 Block for Over an Hour

    There hasn't been a block mined on the Bitcoin blockchain for more than one hour, leaving thousands of transactions stuck in an unconfirmed state.

  • Energy Transfer's Charts Suggest There's More Upside Ahead

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest and most diversified midstream energy companies in North America. Let's check out the indicators and charts. In this daily bar chart of ET, below, we can see some very powerful technical clues.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Russia Wipes Out Exxon’s Stake in Sakhalin Oil-and-Gas Project

    Exxon Mobil says it has left the country after Moscow transferred the energy company’s holding to a Russian entity.

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.

  • Russia Leans on Turkey, India, China for Oil Sales Before EU Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The three countries that helped Moscow to maintain crude exports in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine appear to be stepping back into the market for Russian barrels, with Turkey taking a lead role in the latest buying.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Count

  • More U.S. companies charging employees for job training if they quit

    When a Washington state beauty salon charged Simran Bal $1,900 for training after she quit, she was shocked. Not only was Bal a licensed esthetician with no need for instruction, she argued that the trainings were specific to the shop and low quality. Bal's story mirrors that of dozens of people and advocates in healthcare, trucking, retail and other industries who complained recently to U.S. regulators that some companies charge employees who quit large sums of money for training.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Want to Pick a Low in Intel? What the Charts Reveal

    Intel Corp. INTC is not expected to report their quarterly earnings until October 27 but some Real Money subscribers seem to be "chomping at the bit" to buy this current weakness in the chip maker. In the daily Japanese candlestick chart of INTC, below, we can see a downward trend since January for the chip maker. The trading volume shows an increase in the past six weeks.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft CEO explains the 'paradox' of the remote work debate

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that companies that offer hybrid work options have a competitive advantage over rivals.

  • Johnson & Johnson May Soon Need First Aid

    Johnson & Johnson is expected to report their latest earnings on Tuesday before the market opens. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a low in early September and another equal low in October. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator made a low in September and a much higher low in October for another bullish divergence.

  • Ontario airport program lets non-flyers past security, wait at gate

    Remember the days you could welcome or drop off loved ones right at the gate? A new visitor pass program at Ontario's airport is letting people do just that.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • If Europe and the U.S. want to win the war in Ukraine, they must enlist their economies in the fight

    The war cannot be won with a peacetime economy. Markets simply move too slowly for the kind of major structural changes that are required.

  • Iron Giant Vale Beats Output Estimate in New Blow to Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s No. 2 iron ore producer, churned out more of the steelmaking ingredient than expected last quarter to add further pressure to prices that have been battered by recession fears.Most Read from BloombergForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’S&P 500 Bounces Off Make-Or-Break Technical Level: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One CountryRussia Hit

  • Walmart CTO: 'Crypto will become an important part of how customers transact’

    Walmart's Global Chief Technology Officer says crypto transactions will be right "in the middle" of its digital strategy moving forward.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

    Despite hiccups with supply shortages and COVID-related shutdowns, General Motors CEO Mary Barra is bullish on the China marketplace. GM CEO Mary Barra details the ‘tremendous opportunity’ in China

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium

    Nucor, Steel Dynamics and Ternium have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.