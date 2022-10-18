ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Industrial Thermal Insulation Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Thermal Insulation estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mineral Wool, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Calcium Silicate segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $624.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Industrial Thermal Insulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$624.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$748.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.



Foamed Plastic Segment to Record 7.2% CAGR



In the global Foamed Plastic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$379.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$600.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$476.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 124 Featured) -

3M Company

Armacell International S.A.

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

BNZ Materials, Inc.

Cabot Corporation

CECA

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

ContiTech AG

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH

Evonik Industries AG

Flumroc AG

G+H Isolierung GmbH

GAF

Glava A/S

Huntsman Corporation

Industrial Insulation Group LLC

Insulcon Group

Isolatek International, Inc.

Johns Manville

Kingspan Group plc

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Knauf Insulation Ltd.

L`ISOLANTE K-FLEX

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd.

MERSEN SA

Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH

Morgan Thermal Ceramics

Owens Corning

Pacor, Inc.

Paroc Group Oy

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation

PPG Industries

Promat International

Rockwool International A/S

Roxul, Inc.

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG

Skamol A/S

StyroChem International

Superglass Insulation Ltd.

Unifrax LLC

URSA Insulation, S.A.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Thermal Insulation: An Apt Solution for Conserving Energy,

Preserving Environment, and Reducing Energy Spend

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Critical Nature of Industrial Insulation in Safeguarding

System Performance:

Insulating Hot Pipes for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Maintain Desirable Temperature

Handling Temperature-Sensitive Tanks

Blankets for Equipment Insulation

Prevent Noise Pollution

Protecting Cooling Ducts from Radiant Heat

Protecting Sensitive Electronics

Safeguarding Metal Structures

Global Market Outlook

Resurgence in Growth Fundamentals Portends an Optimistic Market

Outlook

Industrial Thermal Insulation - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH (Germany)

BNZ Materials, Inc. (USA)

Cabot Corporation (USA)

CECA (France)

Cellofoam North America, Inc. (USA)

ContiTech AG (Germany)

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Flumroc AG (Switzerland)

G+H Isolierung GmbH (Germany)

GAF (USA)

Glava A/S (Norway)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

Insulcon Group (Belgium)

Isolatek International, Inc. (USA)

Johns Manville (USA)

Industrial Insulation Group LLC (USA)

Kingspan Group plc (Ireland)

Knauf Insulation Ltd. (UK)

Knauf Insulation GmbH (Germany)

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX (Italy)

Meisei Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan)

MERSEN SA (France)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Morgan Advanced Materials Porextherm Dämmstoffe GmbH (Germany)

Owens Corning (USA)

Pittsburgh Corning Corporation (USA)

Pacor, Inc. (USA)

Paroc Oy AB (Finland)

PPG Industries (USA)

Promat International (Belgium)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Roxul, Inc. (Canada)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CertainTeed Corporation (USA)

Sebald Isosysteme GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

Skamol A/S (Denmark)

StyroChem International (USA)

Superglass Insulation Ltd. (UK)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Unifrax LLC (USA)

URSA Insulation, S.A (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fibrous Insulation Materials: The Largest Market Segment

Cellular Insulation Materials Drive Market Growth

Surging Demand for High Temperature Insulation Materials from

Various Sectors Drive Healthy Market Growth

The Energy Efficiency Attribute of HTI Drives Market Gains

End-users Switch from Synthetic RCF to Bio-based Insulation

Materials

Temperature Resistant Properties of High-Temperature Insulation

Wools Spur Demand

Growing Demand for High Temperature Insulation in Oil and Gas

Production

Other Important Application Sectors for High Temperature

Insulation

Spiraling Energy Consumption and the Resulting Need to

Safeguard Global Climate Drives Market Adoption

Stringent Environmental Regulations Foster Growth Opportunities

Growing Popularity of Advanced Insulation Materials Benefit

Market Expansion

Aerogels Usage in Industrial Thermal Insulation Hindered by

High Production Costs

Myriad Benefits of Mechanical Insulation Drive Widespread Adoption

Mechanical Insulation: Challenges and Opportunities

Efficiency in Addressing Thermal Issues, Filtration Challenges,

and Noise Reduction Drive Demand in Automobiles Manufacturing

Growing Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production:

Important Opportunity Indicators

Non-Wovens Rapidly Gaining Traction in Automotive Insulation

Applications

Spray-on Thermal Insulation Coatings Suitable for Heavy Duty

Vehicles

Need to Prevent Condensation and Minimize Unwanted Heat Boosts

Demand in Industrial Refrigeration

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries and Prominence of Lightweight

Insulation Materials Drive Demand in the Aerospace Sector

Usage of Recycled Raw Materials Increasing

Recycled Consumer Glass for Production of Glass Wool

Growing Need to Preserve Food and Development of Cold Chains

Drive Demand for Cold Insulation Materials

Robust Power Generation Activity Fuels Demand for Thermal

Insulation

Rise in the Number of Nuclear Power Plants Signals Opportunities

Thermal Insulation Coatings for Solar Power Plants

Shale Gas Extraction and Transport Promises Bright Prospects

for Thermal Insulation Materials

Corrosion under Insulation (CUI): A Critical Problem with Thick

Insulation

Natural Insulation Products: A Market Niche in the Making

Vacuum Thermal Insulation Gains Ground in Industrial

Applications, Bodes Well for the Market

Superior Thermal Performance Spurs Demand for Vacuum Insulation

Panels (VIPs)

VIPs for Enhanced Thermal Insulation

Key Challenges

Increasing Focus on Machine Condition Monitoring Fuels

Replacement Demand for Insulation

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth

Opportunities

Thermal Insulation to Improve Energy Efficiency in Developing

Countries

New Bottles for Old Wines: Refurbishments Offer Strong Growth

Prospects

Bright Prospects for Foamed Plastics

Rising Insulation Needs in Electrical Appliances Spurs Demand

for Polyurethanes

Fiber Glass: An Irrefutable Necessity for LNG Conversion Plant

Insulation

Emergence of Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Competition from Substitutes

Risks Associated With Fiberglass Usage

Microporous Insulation Fast Gaining Ground in Industrial Sectors

THERMAL INSULATION INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Phase Change Materials (PCMs): Smart Materials for Thermal

Insulation Application

CV Technology for Lowering Carbon Emissions

Insulation Jackets with Sensors for Accurate Energy Savings

Verification of Pipe Insulations

Filler Materials for Enhancing Performance of Aluminum Silicate

Heat Insulation

Foamglas® Insulation for Hot-Oil Systems for Preventing

Insulation-Induced Fire Hazards

Select Nex-Gen Thermal Insulation Materials

Vacuum Insulation Materials (VIMs)

Gas Insulation Materials (GIMs)

Dynamic Insulation Materials (DIMs)

Nano Insulation Materials (NIMs)



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Calcium Silicate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Calcium Silicate by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Silicate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foamed Plastic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Foamed Plastic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Foamed Plastic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Mineral Wool by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Mineral Wool by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Wool by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical & Petrochemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical & Petrochemical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical &

Petrochemical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation

by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic

and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation

by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Industrial Thermal Insulation Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation

by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic

and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Industrial Thermal Insulation

by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil &

Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed

Plastic and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Mineral Wool, Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical &

Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Thermal

Insulation by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Oil & Gas, Food &

Beverage and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Thermal Insulation by Material - Mineral Wool,

Calcium Silicate, Foamed Plastic and Other Materials -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Thermal



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112905/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



