Global Industrial Valves Market 2021-2030: Featuring Baker Hughes, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, Schlumberger & SMC
Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Valves Market 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the global market for industrial valves.
Historical data for 2010, 2015, and 2020, and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 for shipments (at the manufactures' level), demand, imports, and exports are provided in current dollar terms (which are not adjusted for inflation). Demand totals at the country level are also presented in local currency terms. Major product types and markets are also analyzed.
Demand by product is presented for:
Standard multiturn valves (gate and globe valves, check valves, and pinch and diaphragm valves)
Standard quarter-turn valves (also known as rotary valves), including ball valves, butterfly valves, and plug valves (or plug cocks)
Other standards - i.e., manually operated - valve products, including:
Nuclear valves, which encompass hand-operated quarter turn, gate, globe, and check valves constructed of stainless steel or high alloy steel; various parts; a small percentage of automatic nuclear control valves and actuators
Plumbing, heating, and cooling valves, which include a wide range of specialized designs, among the most common of which are anti-scald (or water mixing) bath and shower valves, and flush valves and flushometers
Safety, relief, and combined safety-relief valves
Steam traps (also called steam pressure reduction units), including mechanical (including an open top and inverted bucket traps, and float-and-lever traps); thermostatic; and thermodynamic (for example, disc and impulse traps) types
Waterworks valves, including fire hydrants
Miscellaneous valve designs, and separately sold manual valve actuators, bodies, and parts
Automatic control valves
Automatic regulator valves
Separately sold automatic valve actuators
Demand by the market is presented for:
Process manufacturing, including petroleum refining; chemicals; pulp and paper; food and beverage; and other process manufacturing, such as primary metals, rubber and plastics, textiles, and stone, clay, and glass products
Water infrastructure, including desalination plants
Building construction, including in boilers and HVAC, energy lines, fire protection, floor and roof drains, and plumbing and irrigation
Oil and gas, including both upstream and midstream segments of the industry
Electricity generation, including privately and publicly owned facilities that produce electric power through various processes for residential, commercial, and industrial use such as regulated utilities, nonutility generators (NUGs), and electricity cogeneration operations of industrial plants
All other markets, including mining, shipbuilding, healthcare (excluding artificial heart valves), household and commercial appliances, natural gas utilities, railroad equipment, semiconductors and other discrete parts, and truck tank trailers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 General Trends
Impact on the Economy
Impact on the Construction Industry
Impact on the Global Industrial Valves Industry
3. Overview
Study Scope
Historical Trends
Regional Trends
Demand by Region
Production by Region
International Trade
Products Overview
Pricing Trends
Smart Valves & Building Automation
Legal & Regulatory Overview
Product Standards
Environmental Concerns
Remanufactured Valves
4. Standard Valves
Scope & Product Description
Regional Trends
Product Overview
Multiturn Valves
Product Description
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Quarterturn Valves
Product Description
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Other Standard Valves
Scope & Product Description
Regional & Product Trends
Waterworks Valves
Plumbing & HVAC Valves
All Other Standard Valves
Suppliers
5. Automatic Valves
Scope & Product Description
Regional Trends
Product Overview
Control Valves
Product Description
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Regulator Valves
Product Description
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Automatic Actuators
Product Description
Regional Trends
Suppliers
6. Markets
Demand by Market
Process Manufacturing
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Demand by Market Sector
Suppliers
Water Infrastructure
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Building Construction
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Oil & Gas
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Electricity Generation
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Suppliers
Other Markets
Scope & Market Size
Regional Trends
Suppliers
7. North America
8. Central & South America
9. Western Europe
10. Eastern Europe
11. Asia/Pacific
12. Africa/Mideast
13. Industry Structure
Key Findings & Industry Composition
Market Share
Mergers & Acquisitions
Marketing & Distribution
List of Industry Participants
14. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Baker Hughes
Danfoss
Emerson Electric
Schlumberger
SMC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/phykhf
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900