The Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market is forecast to grow by $3321.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period

Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the industrial vibration sensor market and is forecast to grow by $3321.4 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.95% during the forecast period.

Our report on the industrial vibration sensor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for workplace safety, the growing popularity of sensing technology, and the growing need for intelligent and compact vibration sensors.



The industrial vibration sensor market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Process industries

• Discrete industries



By Product

• Acceleration sensor

• Displacement sensor

• Velocity sensor

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing innovation in vibration sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial vibration sensor market growth during the next few years. Also, growing awareness about exposure to vibration and the emergence of fiber optic sensors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the industrial vibration sensor market covers the following areas:

• Industrial vibration sensor market sizing

• Industrial vibration sensor market forecast

• Industrial vibration sensor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial vibration sensor market vendors that include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., CEC Vibration Products, Electro Sensors Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Hofmann Mess und Auswuchttechnik GmbH and Co. KG, ifm electronic GmbH, Metra measurement and frequency technology in Radebeul eK, Monitran Ltd., Montronix GmbH, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OMRON Corp., PCB Piezotronics Inc., ROGA Instruments, Safran SA, Schaeffler AG, Sensonics Ltd., StrainSense Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the industrial vibration sensor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

