Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market (2020 to 2028) - by Treatment Technology, and Application

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market by Treatment Technology, and Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial wastewater treatment market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2028. The Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 78.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing industrialization and urbanization, declining freshwater resources, increasing energy demand across the globe, rising focus on water quality and public health, and increasing prevalence of water-borne diseases. Rising industrial demand and stringent governmental regulations on treating wastewater are also a few of the key factors driving the growth of the industrial wastewater treatment market.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the industrial wastewater treatment market with respect to the technologies, applications, and geography. The industrial wastewater treatment market is mainly segmented by treatment technologies (membrane separation {Reverse Osmosis [RO] membranes, Ultrafiltration [UF] Membranes, Micro-filtration [MF] membrane, Nano-filtration [NF] membrane, and other membrane separation technology}, activated sludge, clarification, sludge thickening and dewatering, wastewater pre-treatment, chlorination, industrial demineralization, sludge drying, Membrane Bio-reactor [MBR], sludge digestion, sludge incineration, ozonization, activated carbon, electrochemical water treatment, electrochemical scale treatment system, and other treatment technologies), application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals and chemicals, power, energy, pulp & paper, mining, petrochemicals, semiconductors, and other industrial applications), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

Based on technology, the membrane separation segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for low energy-consuming water treatment processes, growing emphasis on reducing the use of chemicals in water treatment, and effective purification and reduced cost of operations offered by membrane filtration technology. However, the Membrane Bio-reactor (MBR) segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. However, the energy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for clean water and energy.

Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial wastewater treatment market in 2021. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the increasing population, growing manufacturing, pulp & paper, and power generation industries, declining availability of clean water, growing research and development expenditures, and increasing environmental regulations regarding industrial wastewater in the region, especially in developing countries such as China and India.

The key players operating in the industrial wastewater treatment market are Suez Environnement S.A. (France), Xylem, Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation (U.S.), 3M Company, Inc. (U.S.), Pentair plc (U.K.), United Utilities Group P.L.C. (U.K.), Kingspan Water & Energy (U.K.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Kemira Oyj (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Calgon Carbon Corporation (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), Bio-Microbics, Inc. (U.S.), Trojan Technologies Inc. (Canada), Aquatech International Corporation (U.S.), ASIO, spol. s r.o. (Czech Republic), Orenco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Scinor Water America, L.L.C. (U.S.), Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd. (Israel), Outotec Oyj (Finland), Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions Inc. (Canada), Solenis (U.S.), Aries Chemical, Inc. (U.S.), Thermax Limited (India), and Lenntech B.V. (Netherlands).

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of technology, applications, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for the industrial wastewater treatment market?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • Who are the major players in various countries, and what share of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the industrial wastewater treatment market?

  • What are the recent developments in the industrial wastewater treatment market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the industrial wastewater treatment market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Pollutant Analysis
4.1. Key Pollutant
4.1.1. Introduction
4.2. Regulatory Assessment
4.2.1. Introduction
4.2.2. Pollutant Types
4.2.3. Existing Regulations

5. Market Insights
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization
5.2.2. Depleting Freshwater Resources
5.2.3. Increasing Energy Demand Across the Globe
5.2.4. Rising Focus on Water Quality and Public Health
5.2.5. Increasing Prevalence of Waterborne Diseases
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High Installation, Maintenance, and Operating Costs
5.3.2. Rise of Alternative Wastewater Treatment Technologies
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growing Focus on Industrial Wastewater Treatment in Countries Like the U.S., China, and India
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. High Energy Consumption and Rising Expenditure Due to Excess Sludge Production
5.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market

6. Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Technology
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Membrane Separation Technology
6.2.1. Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Technology
6.2.2. Ultrafiltration (UF) Membrane Technology
6.2.3. Microfiltration (MF) Membrane Technology
6.2.4. Nanofiltration (NF) Membrane Technology
6.2.5. Other Membrane Separation Technologies
6.3. Activated Sludge Technology
6.4. Clarification Technology
6.5. Sludge Thickening and Dewatering Technology
6.6. Wastewater Pretreatment Technology
6.7. Chlorination Technology
6.8. Industrial Demineralization Technology
6.9. Sludge Drying Technology
6.10. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Technology
6.11. Sludge Digestion Technology
6.12. Sludge Incineration Technology
6.13. Ozonization Technology
6.14. Activated Carbon Technology
6.15. Electrochemical Water Treatment (Electrocoagulation and Electro-Oxidation- EEC/EEO)
6.16. Electrochemical Scale Treatment (E.S.T)
6.17. Other Industrial Wastewater Treatment Technologies

7. Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Food & Beverages
7.3. Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
7.4. Power
7.5. Energy
7.6. Pulp & Paper
7.7. Mining
7.8. Petrochemicals
7.9. Semiconductors
7.10. Other Industrial Applications

8. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market, by Geography
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Asia-Pacific
8.2.1. China
8.2.2. Japan
8.2.3. India
8.2.4. Indonesia
8.2.5. Australia
8.2.6. South Korea
8.2.7. Malaysia
8.2.8. Thailand
8.2.9. Vietnam
8.2.10. Philippines
8.2.11. Singapore
8.2.12. Taiwan
8.2.13. New Zealand
8.2.14. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.3. North America
8.3.1. U.S.
8.3.2. Canada
8.3.3. Mexico
8.4. Europe
8.4.1. France
8.4.2. Germany
8.4.3. U.K.
8.4.4. Italy
8.4.5. Spain
8.4.6. Poland
8.4.7. Belgium
8.4.8. Switzerland
8.4.9. Denmark
8.4.10. Sweden
8.4.11. Rest of Europe (RoE)
8.5. Latin America
8.5.1. Brazil
8.5.2. Chile
8.5.3. Argentina
8.5.4. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
8.6. Middle East & Africa
8.6.1. Saudi Arabia
8.6.2. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
8.6.3. Kuwait
8.6.4. Iran
8.6.5. South Africa
8.6.6. Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Key Growth Strategies
9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Suez Environment S.A.
10.2. Veolia Environment SA
10.3. Xylem, Inc.
10.4. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
10.5. Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation
10.6. 3M Company, Inc.
10.7. Pentair plc
10.8. United Utilities Group PLC
10.9. Kingspan Water & Energy (Subsidiary of Kingspan Group plc)
10.10. Calgon Carbon Corporation (Part of Kuraray Co., Ltd.)
10.11. Kurita Water Industries, Ltd.
10.12. Bio-Microbics, Inc.
10.13. ASIO, spol. s r.o.
10.14. Trojan Technologies Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)
10.15. Aquatech International Corporation
10.16. Orenco Systems, Inc.
10.17. Scinor Water America, LLC
10.18. Elgressy Engineering Services Ltd.
10.19. Outotec Oyj
10.20. Blue Eden CleanTech Solutions, Inc.
10.21. Membracon Ltd.
10.22. Lamor Corporation Ab
10.23. Ozone Tech Systems (Part of Melllifiq Ab)
10.24. Solenis LLC
10.25. Aries Chemical, Inc.
10.26. Thermax Limited
10.27. Lenntech B.V.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtyeke

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


    (Bloomberg) -- A new ETF designed to bet directly against Cathie Wood’s flagship fund comes not a moment too soon for her growing band of skeptics.All eight of the exchange-traded funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management dropped in July and almost all have seen net outflows, with a day’s data still to be gathered.With a clutch of speculative tech stocks including Spotify Technology SA falling out of market favor, the $22.5 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) is now trading in the red for t