Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Report 2022: Stringent Government Regulation Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By End-use By Application, By Process, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial wastewater treatment market size is expected to reach USD 93.27 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, according to the latest report.

The need for efficient wastewater treatment solutions to comply with stringent government regulations is anticipated to boost the demand for advanced technologies. The industry is turning toward on-site and decentralized wastewater treatment solutions to conserve water and reduce the cost of effluent disposal.

Increasing awareness of the benefits of wastewater treatment, such as reducing environmental pollution and conserving water resources, is projected to drive the growth of the wastewater treatment market during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives to promote wastewater treatment are expected to fuel the demand for wastewater treatment during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

  • On January 17, 2022, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., a Tokyo-based leading manufacturer, and provider of products and services in water treatment chemicals and water treatment facilities, announced that their KR-FM resin has recently been adopted in North America as part of its efforts to assist customers in improving production efficiency and product quality in order to advance industrial production technologies. The KR-FM resin is a functional material designed for high purity ultrapure water production and yield improvement in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

  • The market is bifurcated into physical, chemical, biological, and other treatment processes based on technology. Of these, the biological process segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the advantages it offers such as lower sludge production, higher removal efficiency, and suitability for treating a range of wastewater.

  • The market is divided into municipal, pulp & paper, oil & gas, mining, chemical, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and other end-users. The food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations regarding wastewater discharge from food processing units.

  • Adsorption segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the heart of adsorption process is the sorbent material, which must be able to selectively remove the target contaminants from water while not interacting with other constituents present and without being degraded itself during the process. The increase in demand for these products across a range of industries including food & beverages, textile, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals is projected to propel growth of the adsorption segment.

  • The reverse osmosis (RO) segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. RO method of wastewater treatment is used in various industries such as power generation, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical & oil refineries, and municipalities to treat water for drinking or other purposes. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries of Asia Pacific is a key factor driving growth of the RO segment.

For the purpose of this report, the author has segmented industrial wastewater treatment market based on method, equipment type, industry, and region:End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Food & Beverage

  • Oil & Gas

  • Pulp & Paper

  • Chemical & Petrochemical

  • Healthcare

  • Poultry & Agriculture

  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Biological

  • Sludge Treatment

  • Filtration

  • Demineralization

  • Disinfection

  • Others

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • Ultrafiltration Systems

  • Vacuum Evaporation and Distillation

  • Reverse Osmosis Systems

  • Paper Bed Filters

  • Solid Bowl Centrifuges

  • Tramp Oil Separators

  • Vacuum Filters

  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • BENELUX

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Rest of APAC

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Rest of LATAM

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • U.A.E.

  • South Africa

  • Israel

  • Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By End-use Insights & Trends

Chapter 6. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By Application Insights & Trends

Chapter 7. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market By Process Insights & Trends

Chapter 8. Industrial Wastewater Treatment Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Veolia

  • Xylem.

  • Suez

  • Ecolab

  • 3M

  • DuPont

  • Pentair

  • Dow

  • United Utilities Group PLC

  • Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/altc43

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


