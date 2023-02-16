U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·24 min read
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151465/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $645.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR

The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$645.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$761.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$623.7 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 204 Featured)
- A&D Weighing
- ATRAX Group NZ Ltd.
- Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC
- Bilwinco AS
- CI Precision Ltd.
- D Brash & Sons, Ltd.
- Easiweigh Limited
- Fairbanks Scales, Inc.
- Maguire Products, Inc.
- Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
- Minebea Intec
- OHAUS Corporation
- RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne
- Thompson Scale Company
- Walz Scale


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151465/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and a Looming Global Recession
Living with COVID-19: The New Normal
Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for
the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
Weak Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Impacts
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
An Introduction to Industrial Weighing Equipment
Load Cells: Core Component of Weighing Instruments
Types of Industrial Weighing Equipment
Floor Scales
Bench Scales
Continuous Weigh Feeders
Continuous Weighing Equipment
Check-Weighing Scales
Precision Balances
Transportation Scales
Electronic Weigh Scales
Factors Impacting Performance of Industrial Weighing Scales
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in
the Market
Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing
Equipment Market
Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term Growth
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Industrial Weighing Equipment - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players
Worldwide in 2022 (E)
World Brands
Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Equipment
Market
Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam
Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial
Applications
Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption
Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment
Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter
Dynamic Scales with New Functions
Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports
Loaders with Weighing Technology
Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise Amidst the
Automation Trend in Industries
Digital Technology Proves Beneficial for Weighing Service
Providers
Industries Flock toward Automated Weighing Equipment to
Streamline Tasks
Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for
Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions
EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Shift Towards IIoT Drives Significance of Digital Weighing
Technology
Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into
Intelligent Systems
AI-Ready Weighbridge for Waste and Recycling Applications
Waste Reduction through Weighing Equipment Gives Thrust to Lean
Manufacturing
Mobile Weighing Technology Emerges to Address Need for Faster
Transportation & Logistics
Technology Advancements & Innovations in Industrial Weighing
Machines to Spur Growth
Select Innovations in Industrial Weighing Equipment
Weighing Technology Advances Augur Well for the Market
Developments in Load Cell Technology Influence Weighing Machinery
USB Load Cells Come to Fore
Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
Resistance Strain Gauge Load Cells Undergo Major Advances with
Development Trends
Common Issues Facing Load Cells
Industrial Weighing Scales Bulk up Attention across Diverse
Domains
Transportation & Logistics Emerges as a Key Driver of Demand
Growth
International Trade Volumes: An Indicator of Potential
Opportunities
EXHIBIT 6: Volume Growth (in %) for Worldwide Merchandise
Exports & Imports for the Period 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 7: Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth
(in %) by Region for 2018-2022
EXHIBIT 8: Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth
(in %) by Region for 2018-2022
Scales for Weighing Truckloads: An Overview
Lift Truck Scales for Logistics and Shipping Operations
Potential Opportunities for On-Board Vehicle Weighing Systems
E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales
EXHIBIT 9: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for
Years 2019-2025
Weighing Systems Improve Efficiency of Mining Operations
EXHIBIT 10: Breakdown of Key Risk Factors for Mining & Metals
Industry in 2020
Industrial Weighing Scales Critical in Mining Operations
Metal Industries Rely on Weighing Equipment to Streamline
Production Cycle
Growing Significance of Weighing Instruments in Pharmaceutical
Manufacturing
EXHIBIT 11: Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size
(in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025
Chemical Processing: Weighing Machinery Plays Critical Role in
Maintaining Standard Weight Configurations
EXHIBIT 12: Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %)
for Years 2019 through 2025
Construction Material Manufacturers Rely on Weighing Equipment
across Various Production Stages
EXHIBIT 13: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Food Industry Witnesses Rise in Adoption of Digital Weighing
Technology
Weighing Equipment Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Look to Leverage Proficiency of
Weighing Equipment
Regulations to Drive Weighing Equipment Demand in Waste
Management Industry
EXHIBIT 14: Global Waste Management Market Size (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
Maintenance of Truck Scales: A Challenging Task
Industrial Truck Scales: Focus on Key Issues
Weighing Equipment Remains Crucial Component of Agriculture &
Farming Industry
Rising Prominence of Floor Scales in Industrial Weighing
Equipment Industry
Growing Importance of Checkweighers in Industrial Production Lines
Checkweighers: Fundamental Facet of Packaging Quality Control
Applications
Improving Productivity through Checkweighers
Smart Checkweighers: A Heavyweight Technology for Factory of
Future
EXHIBIT 15: World Automatic Checkweighers Market Breakdown
(in %) by End-Use (2021 & 2027)
Replacement Demand to Support Market Growth
Regulatory Guidelines to Influence Market Prospects
Challenges Facing Industrial Weighing Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Industrial Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Manufacturing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal & Mining by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverages by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Waste Recycling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Waste Recycling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Waste Recycling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Industrial Weighing Equipment
by Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Canada for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: China Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 40: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: France Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 47: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 50: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: UK Historic Review for Industrial Weighing Equipment
by Application - Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 56: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Spain Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 59: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Russia Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Weighing Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Weighing Equipment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Analytics
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Weighing Equipment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Weighing Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Weighing Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 71: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Australia Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 74: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: India Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: India 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics,
Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste
Recycling and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 77: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application - Industrial
Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing,
Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: South Korea Historic Review for Industrial Weighing
Equipment by Application - Industrial Manufacturing,
Transportation & Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal &
Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Weighing Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation &
Logistics, Chemical Processing, Metal & Mining, Food &
Beverages, Waste Recycling and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Industrial Weighing Equipment by Application -
Industrial Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Chemical
Processing, Metal & Mining, Food & Beverages, Waste Recycling
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151465/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


