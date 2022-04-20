ReportLinker

Global Industrial Weighing Equipment Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Weighing Equipment estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$805.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transportation & Logistics segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $570.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR



The Industrial Weighing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$570.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Chemical Processing Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Chemical Processing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$216.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$280.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$374.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 183 Featured)

A&D Weighing

ATRAX Group NZ Ltd.

Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC

Bilwinco AS

CI Precision Ltd.

D Brash & Sons, Ltd.

Easiweigh Limited

Fairbanks Scales, Inc.

Maguire Products, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

Minebea Intec

OHAUS Corporation

RADWAG Wagi Elektroniczne

Thompson Scale Company

Walz Scale







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP

Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019 to 2022

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into the Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Industrial Weighing Equipment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Industrial Weighing Equipment

Load Cells: Core Component of Weighing Instruments

Types of Industrial Weighing Equipment

Floor Scales

Bench Scales

Continuous Weigh Feeders

Continuous Weighing Equipment

Check-Weighing Scales

Precision Balances

Transportation Scales

Electronic Weigh Scales

Factors Impacting Performance of Industrial Weighing Scales

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Shift from Manual to Automated Solutions: A Prominent Trend in

the Market

Manufacturing Remains Pivotal Segment of Industrial Weighing

Equipment Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Fuel Long-term

Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Trends Transform Industrial Weighing Equipment

Market

Wireless Weighing to Gather Steam

Programmable Weighing Systems Find Favor in Industrial

Applications

Cloud-Based Industrial Weighing Machines to Gain Wider Adoption

Introduction of Sophisticated Weighing Equipment

Weighing Equipment Gets Smarter

Dynamic Scales with New Functions

Upgraded Weighing Equipment for Terminals & Ports

Loaders with Weighing Technology

Automated and Digital Weighing Scales Adoption Rise Amidst the

Automation Trend in Industries

Digital Technology Proves Beneficial for Weighing Service

Providers

End-Use Industries Flock toward Automated Weighing Equipment to

Streamline Tasks

Industry 4.0 Redefines Manufacturing, Driving Demand for

Industry 4.0 Compliant Weighing Solutions

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Artificial Intelligence Transforms Weighing Equipment into

Intelligent Systems

AI-Ready Weighbridge for Waste and Recycling Applications

Waste Reduction through Weighing Equipment Gives Thrust to Lean

Manufacturing

Mobile Weighing Technology Emerges to Address Need for Faster

Transportation & Logistics

Technology Advancements & Innovations in Industrial Weighing

Machines to Spur Growth

Select Innovations in Industrial Weighing Equipment

Developments in Load Cell Technology Influence Weighing Machinery

USB Load Cells Come to Fore

Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications

Common Issues Facing Load Cells

Transportation & Logistics Emerges as a Key Driver of Demand

Growth

International Trade Volumes: An Indicator of Potential

Opportunities

Volume Growth (in %) for Worldwide Merchandise Exports &

Imports for Q1 2018 through Q3 2020

Global Merchandise Trade Exports Volume Growth (in %) by Region

for 2018-2020

Global Merchandise Trade Imports Volume Growth (in %) by Region

for 2018-2020

Scales for Weighing Truckloads: An Overview

Lift Truck Scales for Logistics and Shipping Operations

Potential Opportunities for On-Board Vehicle Weighing Systems

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Weighing Scales

Table 61: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for

Years 2019-2025

Weighing Systems Improve Efficiency of Mining Operations

Breakdown of Key Risk Factors for Mining & Metals Industry in 2020

Industrial Weighing Scales Critical in Mining Operations

Metal Industries Rely on Weighing Equipment to Streamline

Production Cycle

Growing Significance of Weighing Instruments in Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Market Size (in US$

Billion) for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Chemical Processing: Weighing Equipment Play Critical Role to

Maintain Standard Weight Configurations

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth (in %) for Years 2019

through 2025

Construction Material Manufacturers Rely on Weighing Equipment

across Various Production Stages

Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for 2019-2025

Weighing Equipment Gain Precedence in Textile Sector

Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Look to Leverage Proficiency of

Weighing Equipment

Regulations to Drive Weighing Equipment Demand in Waste

Management Industry

Global Waste Management Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Maintenance of Truck Scales: A Challenging Task

Industrial Truck Scales: Focus on Key Issues

Rising Prominence of Floor Scales in Industrial Weighing

Equipment Industry

Replacement Demand to Support Market Growth

Regulatory Guidelines to Influence Market Prospects

Challenges Facing Industrial Weighing Equipment Market



