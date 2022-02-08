U.S. markets open in 3 hours 33 minutes

Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028 - Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems & Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market is expected to reach a value of $1.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2028.

The growth of this market is attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations.

Based on component, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality X-ray detection solutions and technological advancements.

Based on imaging technique, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into digital imaging and film-based imaging. The digital imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as digitalization, rising industrial automation, and rising quality and safety standards. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the digital imaging market is segmented into direct radiography, computed radiography, and computed tomography. The direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. Effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. These features contribute to the adoption of direct radiography in various industries.

Based on dimensions, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into 2D X-ray systems and 3D X-ray systems. The 2D X-ray system is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its use in various automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries to detect defects or faults in the final products. The increasing adoption of 2D X-ray systems across these industries drives the growth of this segment.

Based on the vertical, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, and other verticals. Among these verticals, the electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising usage of X-ray inspection systems for 3D packaging in electronics and the integration of X-ray inspection in non-destructive testing of components, PCB assemblies, and solder joints. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising demand for industrial X-ray systems in the oil & gas industry.

North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in terms of revenue share. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive negative impact on the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in North America. Major oil & gas companies in the region decreased their investments in inspection-related activities due to low production and depressed oil prices.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of components, imaging techniques, dimensions, vertical, and geography?

  • What is the historical market size for the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market?

  • What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

  • What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

  • Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

  • How is the competitive landscape for the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

  • What are the recent developments in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?

  • What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

  • What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

  • Who are the local emerging players in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Market Insights

Drivers

  • Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Safety of Assets

  • Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Quality Standards

  • Rising Security Concerns in the Strategic Infrastructure Installations

Restraints

  • Availability of Substitute Technologies

  • High Equipment and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

  • Increasing Automation in Digital X-Ray Inspection Systems

  • Miniaturization of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Higher Mobility

  • Increasing User-Friendly Interfaces Due to Technological Advancements

Challenges

  • Lack of Qualified Personnel

Trends

  • Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems

  • Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application

Company Profiles

  • North Star Imaging Inc.

  • Nikon Metrology Inc.

  • Nordson Corporation

  • YXLON International GmbH

  • VJ Group Inc.

  • 3DX-RAY Ltd

  • VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

  • Smiths Detection Group Ltd.

  • Mettler Toledo International Inc.

  • Maha X-ray Equipment Private Limited

  • Baker Hughes Company

  • Ishida Co. Ltd.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Ametek.Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Component

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Support Services

  • Consumables

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Imaging Technique

  • Digital Imaging

  • Digital Radiography

  • Computed Radiography

  • Computed Tomography

  • Film-Based Imaging

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Dimension

  • 2D X-ray Systems

  • 3D X-ray Systems

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical

  • Electronics & Semiconductors

  • PCB Inspection

  • Solder Joint Inspection

  • Wafer Inspection

  • Automated Optical Inspection

  • Aerospace

  • Aircraft Maintenance

  • Composite Material Analysis

  • Automotive

  • Public Infrastructure

  • Airport Security

  • Railway Tracks

  • Bridges and Tunnels

  • Power Generation

  • Nuclear Power Plants

  • Renewable Energy Plants

  • Non-Renewable Energy Plants

  • Oil & Gas

  • Subsea Pipeline Monitoring

  • Transmission Pipeline Monitoring

  • Storage Tank Monitoring

  • Refinery Plant Monitoring

  • Food & Beverages

  • Manufacturing

  • Product Quality Control

  • Additive Manufacturing

  • Plant Health Monitoring

Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Geography

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kg78z6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industrial-x-ray-inspection-system-markets-2021-2022--2028---rising-application-of-ai-in-x-ray-inspection-systems--increasing-adoption-of-ct-inspection-for-production-line-application-301477372.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

