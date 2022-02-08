Global Industrial X-ray Inspection System Markets, 2021-2022 & 2028 - Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems & Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application
DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Imaging Technique (Digital, Film-Based), Dimension (2D X-ray Systems, 3D X-ray), Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductors, Oil & Gas), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Industrial X-ray Inspection System Market is expected to reach a value of $1.03 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2028.
The growth of this market is attributed to the stringent government regulations regarding the safety of assets, increasing consumer awareness regarding quality standards, and rising security concerns in strategic infrastructure installations.
Based on component, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into hardware, software, support services, and consumables. The hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for high-quality X-ray detection solutions and technological advancements.
Based on imaging technique, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into digital imaging and film-based imaging. The digital imaging segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as digitalization, rising industrial automation, and rising quality and safety standards. Additionally, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Based on type, the digital imaging market is segmented into direct radiography, computed radiography, and computed tomography. The direct radiography segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. Effective dynamic range, high contrast detectability, accurate image capture, less radiation exposure, high flexibility, and lower operational costs are the factors attributed to the large market share of this segment. These features contribute to the adoption of direct radiography in various industries.
Based on dimensions, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into 2D X-ray systems and 3D X-ray systems. The 2D X-ray system is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its use in various automotive, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing industries to detect defects or faults in the final products. The increasing adoption of 2D X-ray systems across these industries drives the growth of this segment.
Based on the vertical, the industrial X-ray inspection systems market is segmented into electronics and semiconductors, aerospace, automotive, public infrastructure, power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, manufacturing, and other verticals. Among these verticals, the electronics and semiconductors segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021.
The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising usage of X-ray inspection systems for 3D packaging in electronics and the integration of X-ray inspection in non-destructive testing of components, PCB assemblies, and solder joints. Additionally, this segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in 2021. The large market share of this region is attributed to the rising demand for industrial X-ray systems in the oil & gas industry.
North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe in terms of revenue share. Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a massive negative impact on the industrial X-ray inspection systems market in North America. Major oil & gas companies in the region decreased their investments in inspection-related activities due to low production and depressed oil prices.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of components, imaging techniques, dimensions, vertical, and geography?
What is the historical market size for the Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market?
What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?
How is the competitive landscape for the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
What are the recent developments in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market?
What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?
What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?
Who are the local emerging players in the industrial X-ray inspection systems market, and how do they compete with the other players?
Market Insights
Drivers
Stringent Government Regulations Regarding the Safety of Assets
Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Quality Standards
Rising Security Concerns in the Strategic Infrastructure Installations
Restraints
Availability of Substitute Technologies
High Equipment and Maintenance Costs
Opportunities
Increasing Automation in Digital X-Ray Inspection Systems
Miniaturization of X-Ray Inspection Systems for Higher Mobility
Increasing User-Friendly Interfaces Due to Technological Advancements
Challenges
Lack of Qualified Personnel
Trends
Rising Application of AI in X-Ray Inspection Systems
Increasing Adoption of CT Inspection for Production Line Application
Company Profiles
North Star Imaging Inc.
Nikon Metrology Inc.
Nordson Corporation
YXLON International GmbH
VJ Group Inc.
3DX-RAY Ltd
VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH
Smiths Detection Group Ltd.
Mettler Toledo International Inc.
Maha X-ray Equipment Private Limited
Baker Hughes Company
Ishida Co. Ltd.
Carl Zeiss AG
Ametek.Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Scope of the Report:
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Component
Hardware
Software
Support Services
Consumables
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Imaging Technique
Digital Imaging
Digital Radiography
Computed Radiography
Computed Tomography
Film-Based Imaging
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Dimension
2D X-ray Systems
3D X-ray Systems
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Vertical
Electronics & Semiconductors
PCB Inspection
Solder Joint Inspection
Wafer Inspection
Automated Optical Inspection
Aerospace
Aircraft Maintenance
Composite Material Analysis
Automotive
Public Infrastructure
Airport Security
Railway Tracks
Bridges and Tunnels
Power Generation
Nuclear Power Plants
Renewable Energy Plants
Non-Renewable Energy Plants
Oil & Gas
Subsea Pipeline Monitoring
Transmission Pipeline Monitoring
Storage Tank Monitoring
Refinery Plant Monitoring
Food & Beverages
Manufacturing
Product Quality Control
Additive Manufacturing
Plant Health Monitoring
Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
