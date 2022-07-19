ReportLinker

The study examines how the increased adoption of Industry 4. 0 metrology solutions emphasizes industry demand for quality. It outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of advanced metrology solutions across various industries and their impact throughout the forecast period.

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293638/?utm_source=GNW

Despite the pandemic adversely impacting industry growth, organizations are accelerating investments toward Industry 4.0. Technology enablers such as 5G, additive manufacturing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics will catalyze smart manufacturing. The growing need for automation is expected to augment the demand for in-line dimensional metrology solutions. Increased industry focus on quality will also drive the growth of advanced metrology solutions. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) nations. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the dimensional metrology software market.

Author: Ram Ravi

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293638/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



