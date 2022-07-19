U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,866.50
    +32.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,257.00
    +210.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,012.00
    +105.00 (+0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.40
    +17.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.15
    -1.45 (-1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.10
    +4.90 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    18.82
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0255
    +0.0105 (+1.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.63
    +0.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4960
    -0.6260 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,007.84
    -181.60 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    503.14
    +24.95 (+5.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,239.29
    +16.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The study examines how the increased adoption of Industry 4. 0 metrology solutions emphasizes industry demand for quality. It outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of advanced metrology solutions across various industries and their impact throughout the forecast period.

New York, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293638/?utm_source=GNW
Despite the pandemic adversely impacting industry growth, organizations are accelerating investments toward Industry 4.0. Technology enablers such as 5G, additive manufacturing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics will catalyze smart manufacturing. The growing need for automation is expected to augment the demand for in-line dimensional metrology solutions. Increased industry focus on quality will also drive the growth of advanced metrology solutions. The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) nations. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the dimensional metrology software market.
Author: Ram Ravi
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293638/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • Gazprom Declares Force Majeure on Some European Gas Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC declared force majeure on several European natural-gas buyers, a move that may signal it intends to keep supplies capped, reinforcing Russia’s grip on the region’s energy.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe Russian gas giant -- which had a

  • Oil Stocks Rise As These Field Service Giants Prepare To Report Earnings

    Oil service giants are announcing second-quarter earnings this week, giving investors an idea of the outlook for oil production.

  • China Plans Iron Ore Giant to Assert Market Control

    (Bloomberg) -- China has formally created a state-backed iron ore company that’s expected to oversee everything from massive mine investments in West Africa to buying the steelmaking material from global suppliers.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapA company called Chin

  • Guyana races against the clock to bank its oil bonanza

    For the poor, small South American country of Guyana, there's no time like the present when it comes to reaping the rewards of its offshore oil jackpot. With sky-high oil prices, a transition to renewable energy on the horizon and 750,000 citizens desperate for better lives, Guyana is putting its foot on the gas to exploit it vast oil reserves, even if that means sacrificing some longer-term gains. Already locked into contracts with oil firms that have been criticized for being too one-sided, Guyana had hopes of setting up a state-run oil company to manage the next development phase and conduct its own seismic surveys of unexplored fields - all with the aim of securing the best possible return.

  • Russia seeking oil payments from India in dirhams - sources, document

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia is seeking payment in United Arab Emirates dirhams for oil exports to some Indian customers, three sources said and a document showed, as Moscow moves away from the U.S. dollar to insulate itself from the effects of Western sanctions. Russia has been hit by a slew of sanctions from the United States and its allies over its invasion of Ukraine in late February, which it terms a "special military operation". An invoice seen by Reuters shows the bill for supplying oil to one refiner is calculated in dollars while payment is requested in dirhams.

  • Ukraine Latest: Military Chief Says Situation Complex but Stable

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is facing “colossal challenges” in the high-tech sector, an unusually frank admission of the difficulties the Kremlin is experiencing as sanctions begin to bite.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapUS House Speaker

  • Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce

    Bitcoin's slide since May, swamped by economic angst, has knocked it below its 200-week moving average, at around $22,600, as well as its 200-day moving average around $35,500. Valkyrie Investments, for one, says its research is pointing to an upside move - but that it isn't clear when. "Historically we've accumulated (around the 200-week average) for three to six months," said Josh Olszewicz, Valkyrie's head of research, referring to a period of sideways trading before a price break upwards.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Elon Musk Adds a New Twist to the Twitter Saga

    The legal battle between the CEO of Tesla and the management of the microblogging website promises sparks.

  • GE Aviation to change name ahead of General Electric split

    Evendale-based GE Aviation will change its name when its parent company General Electric splits into three publicly traded companies.

  • Some older workers are being welcomed back to the workforce

    Tad Greener’s career and expertise was mostly related to electric and natural gas utilities. Toward the end of 2019 he unexpectedly found himself subject to a “reduction in workplace” at the university where he worked at the time.

  • China corruption: Executive who oversaw main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • Tesla’s Chinese Battery Maker Is Scoping Out Factory Sites in Mexico

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of batteries for electric vehicles, is considering at least two locations in Mexico for a manufacturing plant to potentially supply Tesla Inc. and Ford Motor Co.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Pl

  • Germany rejects Russian rationale for gas supply cuts, while Gazprom declares force majuere on some buyers

    German politicians have dismissed Russia's technical explanation for last month's reduction in gas flowing through Nord Stream 1,

  • 3M Earplugs Fight Stems From Self-Made Legal Battle

    A patent-infringement lawsuit filed against a smaller competitor led to an old memo and now possibly billions of dollars in liabilities.

  • Palm Oil Set to Plunge 20% by September, Top Analyst Predicts

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil, the world’s most consumed cooking oil, may extend its slide, tumbling more than 20% to 3,000 ringgit ($673) a ton by September, driven by surging supplies in Indonesia, said veteran analyst Dorab Mistry. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapInvent

  • Oil prices soften but supply tightness trims losses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices softened on Tuesday after soaring by more than $5 barrel in the previous session on expectations that U.S. crude inventories may have risen last week, but tight supplies and a weaker dollar curbed losses. Brent crude futures for September settlement fell 68 cents or 0.6% to $105.59 a barrel by 0949 GMT. The contract rose 5.1% on Monday, the biggest percentage gain since April 12.