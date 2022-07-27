U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.61
    +102.56 (+2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,197.59
    +436.05 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,032.42
    +469.85 (+4.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.34
    +43.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.18
    +3.20 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +15.30 (+0.89%)
     

  • Silver

    19.06
    +0.52 (+2.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2159
    +0.0127 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5800
    -0.3270 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,793.54
    +1,851.51 (+8.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.58
    +43.92 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities - AI and Additive Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

·2 min read

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

The study examines how the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 metrology solutions emphasizes industry demand for quality. It outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of advanced metrology solutions across various industries and their impact throughout the forecast period. Despite the pandemic adversely impacting industry growth, organizations are accelerating investments toward Industry 4.0.

Technology enablers such as 5G, additive manufacturing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics will catalyze smart manufacturing.

The growing need for automation is expected to augment the demand for in-line dimensional metrology solutions. Increased industry focus on quality will also drive the growth of advanced metrology solutions.

The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) nations. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the dimensional metrology software market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Industry Trends

  • Evolution of Manufacturing

  • In-line Metrology

  • Digital Twin

  • Additive Manufacturing

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Artificial Intelligence

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Additive Manufacturing

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - In-line Metrology

  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Ultra-high Precision Metrology

  • Growth Opportunity 5 - Robotic Metrology

  • Growth Opportunity 6 - Closed Loop Feedback Systems

  • Growth Opportunity 7 - Machine Vision

  • Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Twin

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk6zr6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-industry-4-0-metrology-growth-opportunities---ai-and-additive-manufacturing-presents-opportunities-301594575.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories