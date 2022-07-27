Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities - AI and Additive Manufacturing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study examines how the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 metrology solutions emphasizes industry demand for quality. It outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of advanced metrology solutions across various industries and their impact throughout the forecast period. Despite the pandemic adversely impacting industry growth, organizations are accelerating investments toward Industry 4.0.

Technology enablers such as 5G, additive manufacturing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics will catalyze smart manufacturing.

The growing need for automation is expected to augment the demand for in-line dimensional metrology solutions. Increased industry focus on quality will also drive the growth of advanced metrology solutions.

The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) nations. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the dimensional metrology software market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

3. Industry Trends

Evolution of Manufacturing

In-line Metrology

Digital Twin

Additive Manufacturing

4. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 2 - Additive Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 3 - In-line Metrology

Growth Opportunity 4 - Ultra-high Precision Metrology

Growth Opportunity 5 - Robotic Metrology

Growth Opportunity 6 - Closed Loop Feedback Systems

Growth Opportunity 7 - Machine Vision

Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Twin

