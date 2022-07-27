Global Industry 4.0 Metrology Growth Opportunities - AI and Additive Manufacturing Presents Opportunities
The study examines how the increased adoption of Industry 4.0 metrology solutions emphasizes industry demand for quality. It outlines factors driving and restraining the adoption of advanced metrology solutions across various industries and their impact throughout the forecast period. Despite the pandemic adversely impacting industry growth, organizations are accelerating investments toward Industry 4.0.
Technology enablers such as 5G, additive manufacturing, digital twins, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics will catalyze smart manufacturing.
The growing need for automation is expected to augment the demand for in-line dimensional metrology solutions. Increased industry focus on quality will also drive the growth of advanced metrology solutions.
The geographical scope of the study includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) nations. The study also identifies and analyzes the growth opportunities emerging from the dimensional metrology software market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers
Growth Driver Analysis
Growth Restraints
Growth Restraint Analysis
3. Industry Trends
Evolution of Manufacturing
In-line Metrology
Digital Twin
Additive Manufacturing
4. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Artificial Intelligence
Growth Opportunity 2 - Additive Manufacturing
Growth Opportunity 3 - In-line Metrology
Growth Opportunity 4 - Ultra-high Precision Metrology
Growth Opportunity 5 - Robotic Metrology
Growth Opportunity 6 - Closed Loop Feedback Systems
Growth Opportunity 7 - Machine Vision
Growth Opportunity 8 - Digital Twin
